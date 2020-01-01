BluffCat (BLUFF) Tokenomics
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure.
Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence.
Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns.
Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025)
Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players.
Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations.
Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025)
Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players.
Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors.
Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025)
Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly.
AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions.
Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond)
BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
BluffCat (BLUFF) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບBluffCat (BLUFF), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
BluffCat (BLUFF) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ BluffCat (BLUFF) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງBLUFF ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນBLUFF ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈBLUFF's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງBLUFFໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.