BlockInsightAI (BIAI) Tokenomics
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) ຂໍ້ມູນ
our mission is to empower traders by providing cutting-edge tools and insights that simplify the complex world of cryptocurrency trading. Through our advanced AI algorithms, we meticulously analyze thousands of transactions daily, identifying the most successful wallets and trading strategies. Our platform categorizes and showcases profitable wallets based on performance and characteristics, offering users a seamless and navigable experience. By conducting comprehensive Profit and Loss (P&L) analysis across the entire blockchain, we enable our users to discover wallet addresses with outstanding trading results over various timeframes, from the last 24 hours to historical performance. With BlockInsightAI , users gain the ability to trade like insiders, develop profitable strategies, and make data-driven decisions in the rapidly evolving world of ETH degen tokens.
Our vision is to be the leading platform for crypto traders seeking to capitalize on the potential of blockchain data, enabling them to effortlessly identify and follow the most successful wallets in the industry. We aim to continually evolve our technology and features to provide real-time insights, actionable strategies, and unparalleled user experiences. By staying at the forefront of blockchain analysis, we strive to transform the way traders interact with the market, empowering them to maximize profits and reduce risk through informed decision-making.
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບBlockInsightAI (BIAI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ BlockInsightAI (BIAI) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງBIAI ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນBIAI ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈBIAI's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງBIAIໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
BIAI ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງBIAI ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກBIAIເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.