BEEP Coin ລາຄາ (BEEP)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ BEEP Coin (BEEP) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. BEEP ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດBEEP Coinຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ $ 46.82 USD
- BEEP Coin ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ +0.72%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງBEEP ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.BEEP MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ BEEP Coin ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງBEEP Coin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ BEEP Coin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ BEEP Coin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|+0.72%
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-4.57%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-23.83%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ BEEP Coin: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
0.00%
+0.72%
+0.43%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
What is the project about? We are a meme community with a flair of sophistication - a decentralized token project that uniquely combines the power of artificial intelligence and a democratic ethos with a fun-loving spirit. We're on a mission to create an engaging, entertaining, and rewarding ecosystem for our community. What makes your project unique? The defining attribute of BEEP lies in its unique "Board of Directors" concept. However, it's no traditional boardroom filled with corporate executives. Instead, BEEP's board hosts AI-powered clones of industry leaders like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk. This pioneering approach enables BEEP to channel the wisdom and ethos of these industry innovators, promoting informed decision-making while delivering often hilariously profound insights. History of your project. The team is composed of seasoned web3 experts with a genuine passion for fostering decentralized communities. In a sector dominated by serious tech and finance veterans, these founders dared to add a bit of fun into the mix. What started as an inside joke among friends rapidly snowballed into an enthusiastic and dedicated community of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts, reminiscent of the powerful NFT communities of 2021 What’s next for your project? In just a week, BEEP's community blossomed to a solid 500 participants, contributing to BEEP's liquidity What can your token be used for? The BEEP Coin project is pioneering the development of advanced AI Bots, encompassing: * AI-powered Social Bots, designed for community moderation across platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and other community platforms. * Cutting-edge Meme Bots that facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art memes and meme community templates. * Chart Bots specializing in analyzing the influence of real-world events on asset prices. In the ecosystem, $BEEP coin acts as a payment token, granting access to the ecosystem tools through a burning mechanism.
