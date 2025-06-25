Baby X ລາຄາ (BABYX)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Baby X (BABYX) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. BABYX ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດBaby Xຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ $ 11.46 USD
- Baby X ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ +0.08%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງBABYX ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.BABYX MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Baby X ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງBaby X ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Baby X ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Baby X ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-5.41%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|+52.96%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Baby X: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
+0.08%
-4.21%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Welcome to the world of Baby X, where innovation meets humor in the realm of cryptocurrency. Inspired by the visionary Elon Musk and his son, Baby X ($BABYX) is not just any meme coin; it's a revolution in the making. At its core, Baby X aims to redefine the boundaries of what a meme coin can achieve. We believe that laughter and technology go hand in hand, and through this project, we seek to create a vibrant community that thrives on both. Our mission is to bring joy, innovation, and financial empowerment to all those who join us on this exciting journey. But what sets Baby X apart from the rest? It's the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and a sense of humor that will leave you in stitches. Our team of brilliant minds has meticulously crafted a token that not only brings a smile to your face but also offers a secure and efficient platform for transactions. With Baby X, we introduce a unique ecosystem that encourages creativity and rewards community engagement. Holders of $BABYX will have exclusive access to a meme marketplace, where they can buy, sell, and trade the most hilarious and iconic memes. Imagine owning a piece of internet history while also benefiting from the potential growth of the token. But that's not all. We understand the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. A percentage of every transaction will be allocated to charitable causes, ensuring that our impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. Together, we can make a difference while having a good laugh. Join us on this extraordinary adventure as we redefine the meme coin landscape. Baby X is not just a token; it's a movement that celebrates the fusion of technology and humor. Together, we will build a community that thrives on laughter, innovation, and financial empowerment. Get ready to embrace the future of meme coins with Baby X ($BABYX). Let's revolutionize the world, one meme at a time!
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງBaby X (BABYX) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ BABYX ດຽວນີ້!
