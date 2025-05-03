AscendEx ລາຄາ (ASD)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ AscendEx (ASD) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.02221299USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 16.63MUSD. ASD ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດAscendExຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- AscendEx ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -4.83%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 742.98M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງASD ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.ASD MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ AscendEx ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ -0.00112881155011507.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງAscendEx ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0025774332.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ AscendEx ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0031031724.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ AscendEx ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.00969288628860307.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ -0.00112881155011507
|-4.83%
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0025774332
|-11.60%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0031031724
|-13.97%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.00969288628860307
|-30.37%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ AscendEx: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
-0.17%
-4.83%
-4.26%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. BTMX does not in any way represent any shareholding, participation, right, title, or interest in the Foundation, the Distributor its affiliates, or any other company, enterprise or undertaking, nor will BMAX entitle token holders to any promise of fees, dividends, revenue, profits or investment returns, and are not intended to constitute securities in Singapore or any relevant jurisdiction. BTMX may only be utilised on BitMax, and ownership of BTMX carries no rights, express or implied, other than the right to use BTMX as a means to enable usage of and interaction within BitMax. BTMX would also function as the economic incentive to incentivise users to participate in the BitMax ecosystem. Users of BitMax and/or holders of BTMX which did not actively participate will not receive any BTMX incentives. The Distributor which issues and sells BTMX shall be an affiliate of the Foundation. The limit of 10 billion BMAX is strictly imposed without any further increase. The users can obtain BTMX through the "Trading Mining" model and are eligible to receive BTMX incentives based on the trade volume of their user account. BTMX can also be purchased on the exchange under the pairs of BTMX /BTC, BTMX /USDT.
|1 ASD ເຖິງ VND
₫584.53483185
|1 ASD ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.0344301345
|1 ASD ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.0166597425
|1 ASD ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0195474312
|1 ASD ເຖິງ USD
$0.02221299
|1 ASD ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0948494673
|1 ASD ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.8567550243
|1 ASD ເຖິງ JPY
¥3.218662251
|1 ASD ເຖິງ RUB
₽1.8367921431
|1 ASD ເຖິງ INR
₹1.8798853437
|1 ASD ເຖິງ IDR
Rp364.1473187856
|1 ASD ເຖິງ KRW
₩31.1106252744
|1 ASD ເຖິງ PHP
₱1.2363750234
|1 ASD ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.1.1275313724
|1 ASD ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.1255033935
|1 ASD ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0306539262
|1 ASD ເຖິງ BDT
৳2.707763481
|1 ASD ເຖິງ NGN
₦35.5976492544
|1 ASD ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.924060384
|1 ASD ເຖິງ VES
Bs1.91031714
|1 ASD ເຖິງ PKR
Rs6.2622861408
|1 ASD ເຖິງ KZT
₸11.4321374334
|1 ASD ເຖິງ THB
฿0.735249969
|1 ASD ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.6821609229
|1 ASD ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0815216733
|1 ASD ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0182146518
|1 ASD ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.1721506725
|1 ASD ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.2056922874
|1 ASD ເຖິງ MXN
$0.4349303442