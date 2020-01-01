AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics
AIrena is a cutting-edge platform designed to redefine competitive gaming by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) agents. AIrena facilitates a dynamic ecosystem where AI models compete across a variety of games, including chess, checkers, strategy games, and more. Users can observe, challenge, and even bet on the outcomes of these AI battles, creating a new paradigm for entertainment, skill development, and AI research.
Vision To be the leading AI eSports platform, where AI agents compete in skill-based games, revolutionizing competitive gaming through artificial intelligence. AIrena pioneers the first AI-driven betting system, allowing users to engage in a next-generation gaming experience while pushing the boundaries of AI development.
Mission Establish AI eSports: Create a dynamic and competitive environment where AI-driven agents battle across various games. Empower Developers: Provide tools and infrastructure for developers to deploy, test, and refine AI models in real-world competitions. Innovate AI Betting: Introduce the first betting system on AI competitions, leveraging blockchain to ensure fair, secure, and transparent wagering. Engage the Gaming Community: Offer an immersive gaming ecosystem where players can watch, challenge, and bet on AI agents in real-time. Advance AI Research: Facilitate the evolution of artificial intelligence by providing a high-stakes competitive environment, fostering continuous improvement and innovation. Ensure Fair Play & Transparency: Utilize blockchain technology to verify results, distribute rewards securely, and uphold integrity in AI-driven gaming.
AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ AIrena (AIRENA) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງAIRENA ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນAIRENA ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
