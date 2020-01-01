AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ AIrena (AIRENA), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
AIrena (AIRENA) ຂໍ້ມູນ

AIrena is a cutting-edge platform designed to redefine competitive gaming by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) agents. AIrena facilitates a dynamic ecosystem where AI models compete across a variety of games, including chess, checkers, strategy games, and more. Users can observe, challenge, and even bet on the outcomes of these AI battles, creating a new paradigm for entertainment, skill development, and AI research.

Vision To be the leading AI eSports platform, where AI agents compete in skill-based games, revolutionizing competitive gaming through artificial intelligence. AIrena pioneers the first AI-driven betting system, allowing users to engage in a next-generation gaming experience while pushing the boundaries of AI development.

Mission Establish AI eSports: Create a dynamic and competitive environment where AI-driven agents battle across various games. Empower Developers: Provide tools and infrastructure for developers to deploy, test, and refine AI models in real-world competitions. Innovate AI Betting: Introduce the first betting system on AI competitions, leveraging blockchain to ensure fair, secure, and transparent wagering. Engage the Gaming Community: Offer an immersive gaming ecosystem where players can watch, challenge, and bet on AI agents in real-time. Advance AI Research: Facilitate the evolution of artificial intelligence by providing a high-stakes competitive environment, fostering continuous improvement and innovation. Ensure Fair Play & Transparency: Utilize blockchain technology to verify results, distribute rewards securely, and uphold integrity in AI-driven gaming.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://www.airena.bet/

AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບAIrena (AIRENA), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 7.28K
$ 7.28K$ 7.28K
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 997.11M
$ 997.11M$ 997.11M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 980.61M
$ 980.61M$ 980.61M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 7.40K
$ 7.40K$ 7.40K
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ AIrena (AIRENA) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງAIRENA ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນAIRENA ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈAIRENA's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງAIRENAໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

AIRENA ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງAIRENA ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກAIRENAເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.