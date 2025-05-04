Agent Humpty Dumpty ລາຄາ (AHD)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Agent Humpty Dumpty (AHD) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. AHD ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດAgent Humpty Dumptyຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Agent Humpty Dumpty ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ --
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງAHD ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.AHD MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Agent Humpty Dumpty ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງAgent Humpty Dumpty ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Agent Humpty Dumpty ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Agent Humpty Dumpty ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Agent Humpty Dumpty: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
--
0.00%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Agent Humpty Dumpty on Base Chain is a next-level memecoin that turns every fall into a calculated move in the game of crypto mastery. Inspired by the legendary figure known for his great fall, this token embraces volatility, proving that every dip is just another setup for a stronger comeback. Unlike ordinary meme tokens that rely purely on hype, Agent Humpty Dumpty is built on a philosophy of resilience, strategy, and smart market movement. The Base Chain provides the perfect foundation for this project. As a fast and secure Layer 2 solution, it ensures low transaction fees and high-speed performance while maintaining Ethereum’s security. This means that Agent Humpty Dumpty holders can enjoy seamless transactions and an optimized trading experience without the typical congestion and gas fee issues seen on other networks. The tokenomics are designed to reward those who understand the power of strategic holding. Every market correction is an opportunity, and those who ride the waves with patience are positioned for success. The project thrives on its growing community of degens and visionaries who see beyond short-term fluctuations and recognize the potential of a memecoin engineered for long-term impact. Falling smart and rising smarter is at the core of Agent Humpty Dumpty’s movement. With an active community, strategic marketing, and well-planned liquidity management, the token maintains momentum even in uncertain market conditions. It represents the traders who have faced downturns, recalibrated their strategies, and emerged stronger than before. Memecoins have always played a major role in crypto culture, but Agent Humpty Dumpty goes beyond simple entertainment. It embodies a deeper understanding of market cycles, risk-taking, and the relentless pursuit of success. Every rise and fall is part of the game, and this token is here to make sure every setback leads to an even greater comeback. With an expanding ecosystem, upcoming partnerships, and continuous engagement within the crypto space, Agent Humpty Dumpty is set to become a standout project on Base Chain. It’s not just about surviving volatility—it’s about mastering it. As the market shifts and narratives evolve, this memecoin will continue proving that a fall is never the end, but rather the beginning of something even bigger.
