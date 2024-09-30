Tales X (X) Tokenomics

Tales X (X) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Tales X (X), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

Tales X (X) ຂໍ້ມູນ

A decentralized retail platform for content and real products, driven by a token incentive model.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://app.talex.world
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://docs.talex.world
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x0510101ec6c49d24ed911f0011e22a0d697ee776

Tales X (X) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບTales X (X), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 3.29M
$ 3.29M$ 3.29M
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 150.00M
$ 150.00M$ 150.00M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 21.96M
$ 21.96M$ 21.96M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.054
$ 0.054$ 0.054
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.010224005470061562
$ 0.010224005470061562$ 0.010224005470061562
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.02196
$ 0.02196$ 0.02196

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Tales X (X)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ Xອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

X Empire (formerly Musk Empire) is a GameFi project built on The Open Network (TON), featuring a tap-to-earn Telegram game and a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem. Its token, $X, is central to gameplay, incentives, and the broader platform economy. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Supply and Allocation

CategoryAllocation (Tokens)% of Total SupplyLocking/VestingNotes
Total Supply690,000,000,000100%Minted on TON blockchain
Community (Mining, Vouchers, Chill Phase)517,500,000,00075%No lockup/vestingDistributed via mining, NFT vouchers, and Chill Phase airdrop
- Mining & Vouchers (Phase 1)483,000,000,00070%No lockup/vestingMain airdrop to early adopters and miners
- Chill Phase (Phase 2)34,500,000,0005%No lockup/vestingEarned in a special event (Chill Phase) before airdrop
New Users & Future Phases172,500,000,00025%Details TBAReserved for onboarding, development, listings, liquidity, team, etc.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Mining Phase: Players earn in-game coins by tapping, completing quests, and inviting friends. This phase ended on September 30, 2024.
  • NFT Vouchers: Players could mint NFT vouchers (up to 570,000 minted) representing a portion of their airdrop allocation. These are tradable and redeemable 1:1 for $X tokens at launch.
  • Airdrop: After the mining phase, tokens are distributed based on in-game performance, referrals, and engagement. The airdrop is scheduled for October 24, 2024.
  • Chill Phase: An additional 5% of tokens are distributed in a competitive event after the mining phase, with all player progress reset for fairness.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Primary Criteria:
    • Number and quality of referred friends (referrals must be active)
    • Hourly in-game profit (profit-per-hour metric)
    • Number of completed quests and tasks
  • Additional Criteria:
    • TON wallet connection and transactions
    • Use of Telegram Premium
    • Anti-bot measures (undisclosed to prevent exploitation)
  • NFT Voucher Holders: Receive priority in airdrop distribution.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • In-Game Utility: $X is used for:
    • Upgrading avatars and businesses
    • Unlocking premium features and mini-games (over 200 available)
    • Participating in strategic investments and trading bots
    • Future e-commerce integrations
  • Staking and Rewards: Players can stake $X for additional benefits and participate in exclusive events.
  • Holder Incentives: Programs like "$X Holder Status" reward users for holding tokens in their wallets for 30 days, offering exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
  • Referral System: Inviting friends increases airdrop rewards and fosters community growth.
  • Burn Mechanism: Inactive accounts (over 30 days) have their in-game coins burned, reallocating value to active players and supporting token value.

Locking Mechanism

  • No Lockup/Vesting for Community: All tokens distributed to the community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase) are immediately accessible after the airdrop.
  • Launchpool Locking (Bitget): Users can lock BTC or ETH to earn $X airdrop rewards during the Launchpool event. Tokens are distributed hourly based on the amount locked.
  • Future Allocations: Details on lockup/vesting for the 25% reserved for new users, development, and team are to be announced.

Unlocking Time

  • Mining Phase End: September 30, 2024, 18:00 UTC
  • Chill Phase End: October 17, 2024
  • Airdrop and Token Generation Event (TGE): October 24, 2024
  • Launchpool Unlocking: Tokens distributed hourly during the locking period (October 24 – November 3, 2024)
  • No Vesting for Community: Tokens are fully unlocked and tradable upon distribution.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceMining (tap-to-earn), NFT vouchers, airdrop, Chill Phase, Launchpool
Allocation75% to community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase), 25% to new users/future/team
UsageIn-game upgrades, mini-games, staking, trading, e-commerce (future), exclusive rewards
IncentivesReferrals, staking, holder status, daily tasks, anti-bot measures, burns for inactivity
LockingNo lockup for community; Launchpool locking for airdrop; future allocations TBA
UnlockingCommunity tokens fully unlocked at airdrop (Oct 24, 2024); Launchpool hourly distribution

Additional Notes

  • Token Utility Expansion: The team plans to introduce more use cases, including e-commerce and additional staking opportunities, to drive long-term demand.
  • Market Listings: $X will be listed on major exchanges (e.g., KuCoin, Bitget) immediately after the airdrop.
  • Community Focus: The tokenomics are designed to reward active, engaged users and foster organic growth.

In conclusion, X Empire’s tokenomics are highly community-centric, with the majority of tokens distributed to active players and contributors without lockups or vesting. The project leverages a multi-phase airdrop, gamified mining, and referral incentives to drive engagement, while future allocations and utility expansions aim to sustain long-term ecosystem growth.

Tales X (X) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Tales X (X) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງX ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນX ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈX's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງXໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ວິທີການຊື້ X

ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Tales X (X)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆXເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.

Tales X (X) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ

ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍXໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.

X ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງX ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກXເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?

MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,000 ຄູ່ການຊື້ຂາຍໃນຕະຫຼາດ Spot ແລະ Futures
ການບັນຈຸໂທເຄັນຂຶ້ນກະດານເທຣດໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນບັນດາ CEXs
ອັນດັບ 1 ສະພາບຄ່ອງໃນທົ່ວອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
ຄ່າທຳນຽມຕ່ຳສຸດ, ພ້ອມໃຫ້ບໍລິການລູກຄ້າຕະຫຼອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ທຸກໆມື້
ຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສຂອງສະຫງວນໂທເຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100% ສໍາລັບກອງທຶນຜູ້ໃຊ້
ອຸປະສັກໃນການເຂົ້າຕໍ່າຫຼາຍ: ຊື້ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.