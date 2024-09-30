ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ Xອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

X Empire (formerly Musk Empire) is a GameFi project built on The Open Network (TON), featuring a tap-to-earn Telegram game and a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem. Its token, $X, is central to gameplay, incentives, and the broader platform economy. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Supply and Allocation

Category Allocation (Tokens) % of Total Supply Locking/Vesting Notes Total Supply 690,000,000,000 100% — Minted on TON blockchain Community (Mining, Vouchers, Chill Phase) 517,500,000,000 75% No lockup/vesting Distributed via mining, NFT vouchers, and Chill Phase airdrop - Mining & Vouchers (Phase 1) 483,000,000,000 70% No lockup/vesting Main airdrop to early adopters and miners - Chill Phase (Phase 2) 34,500,000,000 5% No lockup/vesting Earned in a special event (Chill Phase) before airdrop New Users & Future Phases 172,500,000,000 25% Details TBA Reserved for onboarding, development, listings, liquidity, team, etc.

Issuance Mechanism

Mining Phase: Players earn in-game coins by tapping, completing quests, and inviting friends. This phase ended on September 30, 2024.

Players earn in-game coins by tapping, completing quests, and inviting friends. This phase ended on September 30, 2024. NFT Vouchers: Players could mint NFT vouchers (up to 570,000 minted) representing a portion of their airdrop allocation. These are tradable and redeemable 1:1 for $X tokens at launch.

Players could mint NFT vouchers (up to 570,000 minted) representing a portion of their airdrop allocation. These are tradable and redeemable 1:1 for $X tokens at launch. Airdrop: After the mining phase, tokens are distributed based on in-game performance, referrals, and engagement. The airdrop is scheduled for October 24, 2024.

After the mining phase, tokens are distributed based on in-game performance, referrals, and engagement. The airdrop is scheduled for October 24, 2024. Chill Phase: An additional 5% of tokens are distributed in a competitive event after the mining phase, with all player progress reset for fairness.

Allocation Mechanism

Primary Criteria: Number and quality of referred friends (referrals must be active) Hourly in-game profit (profit-per-hour metric) Number of completed quests and tasks

Additional Criteria: TON wallet connection and transactions Use of Telegram Premium Anti-bot measures (undisclosed to prevent exploitation)

NFT Voucher Holders: Receive priority in airdrop distribution.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

In-Game Utility: $X is used for: Upgrading avatars and businesses Unlocking premium features and mini-games (over 200 available) Participating in strategic investments and trading bots Future e-commerce integrations

$X is used for: Staking and Rewards: Players can stake $X for additional benefits and participate in exclusive events.

Players can stake $X for additional benefits and participate in exclusive events. Holder Incentives: Programs like "$X Holder Status" reward users for holding tokens in their wallets for 30 days, offering exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.

Programs like "$X Holder Status" reward users for holding tokens in their wallets for 30 days, offering exclusive benefits and partner airdrops. Referral System: Inviting friends increases airdrop rewards and fosters community growth.

Inviting friends increases airdrop rewards and fosters community growth. Burn Mechanism: Inactive accounts (over 30 days) have their in-game coins burned, reallocating value to active players and supporting token value.

Locking Mechanism

No Lockup/Vesting for Community: All tokens distributed to the community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase) are immediately accessible after the airdrop.

All tokens distributed to the community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase) are immediately accessible after the airdrop. Launchpool Locking (Bitget): Users can lock BTC or ETH to earn $X airdrop rewards during the Launchpool event. Tokens are distributed hourly based on the amount locked.

Users can lock BTC or ETH to earn $X airdrop rewards during the Launchpool event. Tokens are distributed hourly based on the amount locked. Future Allocations: Details on lockup/vesting for the 25% reserved for new users, development, and team are to be announced.

Unlocking Time

Mining Phase End: September 30, 2024, 18:00 UTC

September 30, 2024, 18:00 UTC Chill Phase End: October 17, 2024

October 17, 2024 Airdrop and Token Generation Event (TGE): October 24, 2024

October 24, 2024 Launchpool Unlocking: Tokens distributed hourly during the locking period (October 24 – November 3, 2024)

Tokens distributed hourly during the locking period (October 24 – November 3, 2024) No Vesting for Community: Tokens are fully unlocked and tradable upon distribution.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Mining (tap-to-earn), NFT vouchers, airdrop, Chill Phase, Launchpool Allocation 75% to community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase), 25% to new users/future/team Usage In-game upgrades, mini-games, staking, trading, e-commerce (future), exclusive rewards Incentives Referrals, staking, holder status, daily tasks, anti-bot measures, burns for inactivity Locking No lockup for community; Launchpool locking for airdrop; future allocations TBA Unlocking Community tokens fully unlocked at airdrop (Oct 24, 2024); Launchpool hourly distribution

Additional Notes

Token Utility Expansion: The team plans to introduce more use cases, including e-commerce and additional staking opportunities, to drive long-term demand.

The team plans to introduce more use cases, including e-commerce and additional staking opportunities, to drive long-term demand. Market Listings: $X will be listed on major exchanges (e.g., KuCoin, Bitget) immediately after the airdrop.

$X will be listed on major exchanges (e.g., KuCoin, Bitget) immediately after the airdrop. Community Focus: The tokenomics are designed to reward active, engaged users and foster organic growth.

In conclusion, X Empire’s tokenomics are highly community-centric, with the majority of tokens distributed to active players and contributors without lockups or vesting. The project leverages a multi-phase airdrop, gamified mining, and referral incentives to drive engagement, while future allocations and utility expansions aim to sustain long-term ecosystem growth.