dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomics
dogwifhat sol (WIF) ຂໍ້ມູນ
dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບdogwifhat sol (WIF), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ dogwifhat sol (WIF)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ WIFອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token operating on the Solana blockchain, utilizing the SPL token standard. It is characterized by its playful branding and community-driven nature, with no underlying protocol utility or planned product functionality as of the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: SPL (Solana Program Library) token
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch in November 2023. There is no ongoing minting or inflation.
- Mint Authority: The token contract does not feature a "Mint_Authority" or "Freeze_Authority," meaning no further tokens can be created or frozen after the initial mint.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The entire supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. There is no public record of a private or public sale, nor any formal allocation to the team, advisors, or investors.
- Transparency: The team is anonymous, and there is no disclosed breakdown of allocations to team, community, or ecosystem funds.
- No Fundraising: There is no evidence that WIF was used for fundraising, ICO, or private sale.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: WIF is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.
- Earning Mechanisms: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF.
- Acquisition: WIF can be acquired on both centralized (e.g., Huobi Global, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC Global) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca).
- No Staking or DeFi Incentives: There is no staking, liquidity mining, or other incentive program associated with WIF.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups: There are no lockup or vesting schedules for WIF tokens. All tokens were freely transferable from the moment of launch.
- No Vesting: There is no evidence of any vesting contracts or time-locked allocations for team, advisors, or ecosystem.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Circulation: 100% of the token supply was unlocked and in circulation at launch. There are no future unlock events scheduled.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|SPL (Solana)
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed)
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch (Nov 2023)
|Mint Authority
|None (irreversible, no further minting possible)
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distributed from initial wallet
|Team Allocation
|Not disclosed; no evidence of reserved team/advisor tokens
|Utility
|Meme token; no protocol utility or planned product
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or dividends)
|Locking/Vesting
|None; all tokens liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch; no future unlocks
Additional Notes
- Security: The token contract has been audited, and the code is open-source.
- Community: The project is driven by community engagement and social media presence.
- Future Utility: As of the latest data, there are no announced plans for additional utility or protocol integration.
Summary
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin archetype: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no intrinsic utility, no vesting or lockups, and no incentive mechanisms. Its value and popularity are derived entirely from social momentum and speculative trading, rather than protocol-based economics or utility.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ dogwifhat sol (WIF) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງWIF ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນWIF ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈWIF's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງWIFໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ WIF
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ dogwifhat sol (WIF)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆWIFເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍWIFໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
WIF ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງWIF ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກWIFເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
ຊື້ dogwifhat sol (WIF)
ຈໍານວນ
1 WIF = 0.862 USD