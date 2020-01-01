SUI (SUI) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ SUI (SUI), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

SUI (SUI) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://sui.io/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://docs.sui.io/

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບSUI (SUI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ SUI (SUI)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ SUIອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with its native token, SUI, designed to power the network, incentivize participants, and support ecosystem growth. The token economics of SUI are structured to ensure long-term sustainability, gradual distribution, and robust incentives for all stakeholders.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: 10,000,000,000 SUI (10 billion SUI).
  • Token Type: Native token of the Sui Network.
  • Initial Circulating Supply at Launch: ~528 million SUI (5.28% of total supply).
  • Issuance: SUI tokens are issued at genesis and distributed according to a detailed allocation and vesting schedule. No ongoing inflationary issuance is currently described; all tokens are pre-allocated and released per schedule.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Community Reserve36.53%Managed by Sui Foundation for ecosystem development
Early Contributors21.14%Individuals/entities contributing early to Sui
Investors (Series A & B)14.10%Private investors in early funding rounds
Mysten Labs Treasury12.42%Held by core development team (Mysten Labs)
Community Access Program & Testers5.82%Whitelisted/public sales, app testers, community awards
Stake Subsidies10.00%Incentives for validators and delegators

Note: Some sources aggregate Community Access Program & Testers and Public Sale into a single category, but the above reflects the most granular breakdown available.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Network Utility: SUI is used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and interact with smart contracts, and participate in on-chain governance.
  • Staking: SUI holders can delegate tokens to validators to secure the network and earn staking rewards.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives, distributed by the Sui Foundation.
  • Validator Incentives: Stake Subsidies are distributed to validators and delegators to bootstrap network security and participation.
  • Community Access: The Community Access Program allows early supporters and testers to acquire SUI, fostering broad community engagement.

Locking and Vesting Mechanism

The SUI token distribution is governed by a combination of cliffs (lock-up periods) and linear vesting schedules. The mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives over the long term.

Key Vesting Schedules

Allocation CategoryInitial Unlock (TGE)Cliff PeriodVesting/Unlock Schedule
Community Reserve~29.6% at TGE1 monthMonthly unlocks for 6.9 years
Early Contributors0% at TGE1 year17.8% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 6 years
Investors (Series A)0% at TGE1 year69.4% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 1 year
Investors (Series B)0% at TGE1 year33.3% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 2 years
Mysten Labs Treasury0% at TGE6 monthsLinear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
Community Access Program~28.6% at TGENoneLinear monthly unlocks for 13 months
Stake Subsidies~3.51% at TGENoneMonthly unlocks for 7 years
Undisclosed Recipients0% at TGEUntil after 20305.22B SUI scheduled for unlock post-2030

Unlocking Timeline

  • Initial Unlocks: At TGE (May 2023), only a small portion of most allocations is unlocked, with the majority subject to cliffs and long-term vesting.
  • 2024-2025 Milestones: Significant unlocks for private investors and the team occur in Q2 and Q3 2024, with continued gradual increases in circulating supply through 2025.
  • Long-Term Vesting: Most allocations, especially for the community reserve, early contributors, and Mysten Labs, continue unlocking monthly until at least 2030.
  • Post-2030: Over 5.2 billion SUI are scheduled for unlock after 2030, with recipients and details not fully disclosed.

Table: SUI Token Allocation and Vesting

Category% of SupplyInitial UnlockCliffVesting PeriodNotes
Community Reserve36.53%~29.6%1 month6.9 years (monthly)Managed by Sui Foundation
Early Contributors21.14%0%1 year6 years (monthly)17.8% unlock after cliff
Investors (A & B)14.10%0%1 year1-2 years (monthly)Series A: 69.4% after cliff; Series B: 33.3% after cliff
Mysten Labs Treasury12.42%0%6 months6.5 years (monthly)Core team
Community Access5.82%~28.6%None13 months (monthly)Public/whitelisted sales, testers
Stake Subsidies10.00%~3.51%None7 years (monthly)Validator/delegator incentives
Undisclosed Recipients~52.2%0%Until 2033Post-2030 unlockDetails not fully disclosed

Implications and Analysis

  • Gradual Supply Increase: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting price stability and long-term network health.
  • Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community reserve, emphasizing ecosystem growth and community-driven development.
  • Incentive Alignment: Staking rewards and validator subsidies ensure robust network security and active participation.
  • Long-Term Commitment: Extended vesting for team, contributors, and investors aligns their interests with the network’s long-term success.
  • Transparency: The Sui Foundation provides regular updates and detailed unlock schedules, though some future allocations remain undisclosed.

References for Further Reading

  • Sui Tokenomics Whitepaper
  • Sui Token Release Schedule
  • Sui Community Access Program

Summary

Sui’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, multi-year vesting schedules, and a strong focus on ecosystem incentives and gradual distribution. This structure is intended to foster sustainable growth, robust network security, and long-term alignment among all stakeholders.

SUI (SUI) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ SUI (SUI) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງSUI ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນSUI ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈSUI's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງSUIໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

