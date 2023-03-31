Realio (RIO) Tokenomics
$RIO (Realio Network Token) is the native gas and utility token of the Realio Network. The Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK Layer-1 multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets (RWAs). The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio’s utility token, $RIO, and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO is a native multi-chain asset that currently exists on the Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar networks, with a genesis event for native $RIO happening on March 31st, 2023 when the Realio Network launches.
A comprehensive review of available data sources did not yield a detailed, structured breakdown of Realio Network's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage/incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms. No unlock schedules, allocation tables, or recent unlock events were found in the available datasets, and no qualitative summaries were returned from research or diligence sources.
Key Findings
-
Issuance Mechanism:
No explicit details on the initial or ongoing issuance mechanism for Realio Network tokens were found in the available data.
-
Allocation Mechanism:
There is no allocation breakdown (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem, etc.) or allocation table available in the current datasets.
-
Usage and Incentive Mechanism:
No specific information was found regarding the primary uses of the token within the Realio Network, such as governance, staking, transaction fees, or other incentive structures.
-
Locking Mechanism:
There is no data on whether Realio Network tokens are subject to locking, vesting, or other forms of restricted transfer.
-
Unlocking Time:
No unlock schedules or vesting timelines were found for Realio Network tokens.
Table Format
Since no structured data was available, a table cannot be provided at this time. If you have access to official documentation or a whitepaper, those sources may contain the detailed tokenomics you are seeking.
Summary
Despite a thorough search across both qualitative and quantitative sources, there is currently no verifiable, structured information available regarding the token economics of Realio Network. This includes all aspects such as issuance, allocation, usage/incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it is recommended to consult the official Realio Network documentation or contact the project team directly.
Realio (RIO) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Realio (RIO) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງRIO ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນRIO ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈRIO's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງRIOໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
