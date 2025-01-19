Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Melania Meme (MELANIA), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://melaniameme.com/
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບMelania Meme (MELANIA), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 170.06M
$ 170.06M$ 170.06M
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M$ 1000.00M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 865.00M
$ 865.00M$ 865.00M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 196.60M
$ 196.60M$ 196.60M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 45
$ 45$ 45
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.1664164719097275
$ 0.1664164719097275$ 0.1664164719097275
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.1966
$ 0.1966$ 0.1966

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Melania Meme (MELANIA)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ MELANIAອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

  • Blockchain: Solana
  • Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 MELANIA

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fungible SPL token on Solana
  • Initial Circulation: 250,000,000 tokens at launch (25% of total supply)
  • Minting: All tokens were created at genesis; no ongoing inflation or minting.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock/Lock DetailsRecipient/Use Case
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)DEX liquidity pools
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGEPublic sale/airdrop
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear over 12 mo.Team & advisors
Treasury20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsProject treasury
Community20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsCommunity/incentives

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme coin and digital collectible, intended as an expression of support for the Melania brand and associated artwork.
  • Utility: No explicit utility, governance, or fee-sharing. Not designed as an investment, security, or for ecosystem development.
  • Acquisition: Can be purchased on DEXs (e.g., Raydium, Serum) or via the official website using debit card or crypto.
  • Incentives: No staking, yield, or rewards for holding. Community and treasury allocations may be used for future engagement or promotional activities, but no formal incentive program is defined.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Vesting Schedule

  • Day 1–30: Initial lock period (no team tokens unlocked)
  • Day 30: 10% of team allocation unlocked (3.5% of total supply)
  • Months 2–13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
  • Month 13: Full team vesting completed

Other Allocations

  • Liquidity & Public Distribution: Fully unlocked at TGE (January 19, 2025)
  • Treasury & Community: Fully unlocked after 13 months (February 18, 2026)

Unlocking Table (Key Events)

DateAllocationAmount UnlockedUnlock TypeNotes
2025-01-19Liquidity100,000,000Instant10% at TGE
2025-01-19Public Distribution150,000,000Instant15% at TGE
2025-02-18Team Vesting35,000,000Instant10% of team allocation (3.5% total)
2025-02-18–2026-01-18Team Vesting26,250,000/monthMonthlyLinear vesting (90% of team allocation)
2026-02-18Treasury200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months
2026-02-18Community200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months

Additional Notes

  • No Locking for Holders: There is no staking, user lockup, or yield mechanism for regular holders.
  • No Explicit Incentive Mechanism: The token is not designed to provide dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation.
  • Transparency Concerns: Reports indicate a high concentration of supply among team wallets and some insider selling, which has led to community concerns about transparency and long-term value.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceAll tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/IncentiveMeme coin, digital collectible, no explicit utility or rewards
LockingTeam tokens locked 1 month, then linear vesting; treasury/community locked 13 months
UnlockingSee unlocking table above

References

  • Official Website: melaniameme.com
  • Solana Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Implications and Considerations

  • Aggressive Unlock Schedule: The relatively short vesting period for the team (13 months) and large allocations to insiders may increase selling pressure and volatility, as observed in price history.
  • No Ecosystem Utility: $MELANIA is positioned purely as a meme coin, with no roadmap for utility, governance, or ecosystem development.
  • Community Risk: High concentration of supply and lack of formal incentives or utility may limit long-term community engagement and price stability.
  • Market Behavior: The token’s value is driven by speculation, social media trends, and association with public figures, rather than fundamental utility.

Caution: $MELANIA is a speculative asset with no underlying product or service, and its tokenomics favor early insiders. Prospective participants should exercise caution and not treat it as an investment.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Melania Meme (MELANIA) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງMELANIA ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນMELANIA ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈMELANIA's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງMELANIAໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

