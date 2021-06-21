FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics

FLOKI (FLOKI) ຂໍ້ມູນ

FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບFLOKI (FLOKI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ FLOKI (FLOKI)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ FLOKIອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It underpins a broad ecosystem including DeFi (FlokiFi), NFT gaming (Valhalla), a crypto education platform (University of Floki), a trading bot, and a merchandise/NFT marketplace (FlokiPlaces). The tokenomics are designed to be deflationary, utility-driven, and to incentivize long-term holding and ecosystem participation.

1. Issuance Mechanism

ParameterDetails
Token StandardERC-20 (Ethereum), BEP-20 (BSC)
Total Supply20,000,000,000,000 (10T on ETH, 10T on BSC)
Initial Allocation100% vested at TGE (Token Generation Event) to the community
DistributionPast airdrop (V1 to V2 migration), exchange listings, staking rewards
DeflationaryYes, via multiple burn mechanisms (see below)
  • No ongoing inflation: All tokens were distributed at launch; no further minting.
  • Deflationary supply: Tokens are burned through various mechanisms, reducing circulating supply over time.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescriptionVesting/Unlocking
Community100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)Instant
StakingUsers lock tokens for 3-48 monthsUnlocked per user action
TreasuryReceives 0.3% DEX tax, 75% of FlokiFi feesUsed for ecosystem growth
Burn25% of FlokiFi fees, 1% of card fees, penaltiesBurned instantly
  • No team or investor allocation: All tokens are community-distributed.
  • Staking: Up to 25% of supply is locked in staking contracts for up to 4 years.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Use CaseDetails
Medium of ExchangeUsed for payments in Floki ecosystem (Valhalla, FlokiFi, Floki Card, FlokiPlaces, etc.)
StakingStake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi) rewards; higher APY for longer lockups
GovernanceVote in Floki DAO via Snapshot (off-chain)
Deflationary Utility25% of FlokiFi fees and 1% of card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
Penalty BurnsEarly unstaking incurs a penalty (5-20%) that is burned
CollateralUsed as collateral in DeFi protocols (e.g., Venus)
In-Game UtilityRequired to unlock/play characters and buy items in Valhalla
EducationRequired for premium features in University of Floki

Staking Details

Staking DurationAPY (ETH chain)Early Unstaking Penalty (Burned)
3 months~11.3%5%
12 months~18.1%10%
24 months~27.2%15%
48 months~36.2%20%
  • Rewards: Paid in TOKEN (TokenFi), with 56% of TOKEN supply allocated to FLOKI stakers.
  • Claiming: Rewards can be claimed anytime; principal unlocks after chosen period.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: Users voluntarily lock FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn rewards.
  • Penalty for Early Unstaking: If users unstake before the end of the lock period, a penalty (5-20%) is burned.
  • Liquidity Lock: DEX liquidity is locked for 265 years on both Ethereum and BSC.
  • FlokiFi Locker: Allows users/projects to lock tokens/NFTs for arbitrary durations (up to billions of years), supporting both fungible and non-fungible assets.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Staking Unlock: At the end of the selected lock period (3, 12, 24, or 48 months), users can withdraw their staked FLOKI without penalty.
  • Early Unstaking: Allowed anytime, but incurs a penalty (burned).
  • No vesting cliffs: All tokens were distributed at TGE; no scheduled unlocks for team/investors.

6. Deflationary/Burn Mechanisms

MechanismBurn Rate/Trigger
FlokiFi Locker25% of all fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
Floki Card1% of prepaid card top-up fees used to burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking5-20% penalty (based on lock duration) burned
Manual DAO BurnsCommunity votes can trigger additional burns

7. Circulating Supply

  • As of August 28, 2025: Circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI.
  • Burned Supply: Over 10 trillion FLOKI have been burned since launch.

8. Governance

  • Floki DAO: Off-chain Snapshot voting; only four addresses can propose, but all holders can vote.
  • Treasury Management: 0.3% DEX tax and 75% of FlokiFi fees go to the treasury for ecosystem development and marketing.

9. Ecosystem Utility

  • Valhalla: Play-to-earn NFT metaverse game; FLOKI required for gameplay and in-game purchases.
  • FlokiFi: DeFi suite including token/NFT lockers, with fees partially burned.
  • University of Floki: Crypto education platform; FLOKI required for premium features.
  • Floki Trading Bot: Telegram-based trading bot, with a portion of fees used to buy and burn FLOKI.
  • FlokiPlaces: NFT and merchandise marketplace.

10. Summary Table

AspectDetails
Issuance100% to community at TGE, no further minting
AllocationCommunity, staking, treasury, burns
UsagePayments, staking, governance, collateral, in-game, education
IncentivesStaking rewards (TOKEN), governance, deflationary supply
LockingStaking (3-48 months), liquidity locked 265 years, FlokiFi Locker (arbitrary duration)
UnlockingAt end of staking period, or early with penalty
DeflationaryMultiple burn mechanisms (fees, penalties, manual burns)
Circulating Supply~9.54T (Aug 2025), declining due to burns
GovernanceFloki DAO (Snapshot), treasury management

11. Notable Features and Implications

  • Deflationary Design: Multiple burn mechanisms ensure a decreasing supply, potentially supporting price appreciation.
  • No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens are community-distributed, reducing centralization risk.
  • Long-Term Locking: Up to 25% of supply is locked for up to 4 years, supporting price stability and reducing sell pressure.
  • Ecosystem Integration: FLOKI is required for a wide range of products and services, driving real utility.
  • DAO Governance: Community-driven decision-making, with treasury funds allocated for growth and adoption.

12. Limitations and Risks

  • No On-Chain Vesting: All tokens were distributed at TGE, so there is no ongoing vesting schedule to monitor.
  • Penalty Burns: Early unstaking penalties may deter some users from participating in staking.
  • DAO Centralization: Only four addresses can propose governance actions, which may limit decentralization.

13. Actionable Insights

  • For Holders: Long-term staking offers high APY and supports deflationary supply, but early withdrawal is penalized.
  • For Builders: FLOKI’s utility and burn mechanisms can be leveraged for new DeFi, NFT, and gaming integrations.
  • For Analysts: Monitor staking participation, burn events, and treasury allocations for insights into supply dynamics and ecosystem growth.

For more details, visit the official Floki Whitepaper and staking portal.

