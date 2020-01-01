FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Tokenomics
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Fartcoin is a MEME token on the SOL chain.
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບFARTCOIN (FARTCOIN), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ FARTCOINອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, distinguished by its playful, community-driven approach and innovative tokenomics. While detailed quantitative data on supply, allocation, and vesting is not available in public token unlock datasets, qualitative sources provide a comprehensive overview of its economic mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Submission-Based Distribution: Fartcoin employs a unique, community-centric issuance model. Users can earn tokens by submitting their best fart jokes or memes. This gamified, creative approach incentivizes active participation and content creation within the ecosystem.
- Airdrops and Dropgames: Fartcoin regularly conducts airdrops and "dropgames," distributing tokens to community members who engage with the project or participate in special events. These mechanisms are announced via official channels and are designed to reward both new and existing users.
- No Evidence of Traditional Mining or Staking: There is no indication of a mining or proof-of-stake mechanism for Fartcoin. The focus is on creative and social engagement rather than computational or capital-based issuance.
Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages are not disclosed, the following mechanisms are highlighted:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Community Rewards
|Tokens are distributed to users for submitting jokes, memes, and participating in events.
|Airdrops/Dropgames
|Periodic token distributions to active or new community members.
|Exchange Listings
|Fartcoin is available on major exchanges (e.g., Binance.US, Bitstamp), facilitating broad access.
|No Explicit Team/Investor Allocations
|There is no public data on allocations for the team, advisors, or investors, suggesting a strong emphasis on community distribution.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Community Engagement: The primary use case is to foster a vibrant, creative community. Token holders are incentivized to participate in meme contests, submit content, and engage in social activities.
- Transaction "Gas Fee" Effect: Every transaction triggers a digital fart sound, adding a humorous, interactive layer to the user experience.
- Potential for Staking and Governance: While not currently implemented, future plans may include staking and governance features, allowing users to earn rewards and participate in project decisions.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of formal token locking, vesting schedules, or unlock events. The distribution appears to be immediate upon participation or event completion.
- Open Market Trading: Tokens are freely tradable on decentralized and centralized exchanges, with no restrictions on transfer or sale.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Distribution: Tokens earned through submissions, airdrops, or dropgames are distributed directly to users' wallets without a lock-up period.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no published schedules for future unlocks or vesting cliffs.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Submission-based (jokes/memes), airdrops, dropgames
|Allocation
|Community rewards, airdrops, exchange listings; no public team/investor allocation data
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme contests, community engagement, transaction effects, potential future staking/gov.
|Locking
|None; tokens are immediately liquid and tradable
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Technological Innovation: Fartcoin leverages Solana's high-speed, low-cost infrastructure and integrates AI-driven community tools (e.g., Truth Terminal).
- Market Performance: Fartcoin has achieved significant market traction, with a market cap exceeding $800 million and listings on major exchanges.
- Cultural Impact: The project is positioned as both a meme coin and an experimental platform at the intersection of blockchain and AI.
Conclusion:
Fartcoin's tokenomics are designed to maximize community engagement and creativity, with a focus on immediate, gamified distribution and minimal restrictions. The lack of traditional vesting or locking mechanisms underscores its meme-driven, open-access ethos. For the most up-to-date details on airdrops or distribution events, users should monitor Fartcoin's official channels.
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງFARTCOIN ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນFARTCOIN ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈFARTCOIN's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງFARTCOINໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
