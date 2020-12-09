Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics
Avalanche (AVAX) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Avalanche ແມ່ນການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນທີ່ດໍາເນີນການສັນຍາສະຫມາດໃນ Ethereum blockchain, ໃນຊຸມຊົນ blockchain ຂອງ Okane, ແລະມັນເປັນຊຸມຊົນ stackoverflow ທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຈາກເວທີໃຫມ່. ຕອນນີ້ຜູ້ຮັບກຳລັງຮ້ອງຂໍຊຸດຄວາມມັກທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.
Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບAvalanche (AVAX), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Avalanche (AVAX)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ AVAXອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to secure the network, pay for transaction fees, and incentivize participation. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 720 million AVAX at genesis.
- Staking Rewards: Up to 360 million AVAX (50% of initial supply) allocated for staking rewards, distributed to validators and delegators over time.
- No Hard Cap: While the initial supply is fixed, AVAX is inflationary due to ongoing staking rewards, but the emission rate can be adjusted via governance.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Total Unlocked Amount (AVAX)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Lockup Details
|Team
|72,000,000
|10.00%
|4-year vesting
|Foundation
|66,672,000
|9.26%
|10-year vesting, quarterly unlocks
|Public Sale A2
|59,760,000
|8.33%
|18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet
|Community & Development Endowment
|50,400,000
|7.00%
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|36,000,000
|5.00%
|4-year vesting
|Private Sale
|25,200,000
|3.50%
|Not specified
|Seed Sale
|18,000,000
|2.50%
|Not specified
|Airdrop
|18,000,000
|2.50%
|4-year vesting
|Public Sale A1
|7,200,000
|1.00%
|1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet
|Public Sale B
|4,824,000
|0.67%
|No lockup
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking secures the network and earns rewards.
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply over time.
- Governance: AVAX will be used for on-chain governance, allowing tokenholders to vote on network parameters (not yet live as of Nov. 2024).
- Incentive Programs: AVAX is used for ecosystem incentives, such as liquidity mining (e.g., Avalanche Rush), airdrops, and testnet rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Staked AVAX is locked for a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 1 year.
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks.
- Airdrops & Incentives: Some airdrops and incentive rewards are subject to lockups (e.g., 1-year lockup for testnet rewards).
Unlocking Time
- Foundation: 10-year quarterly vesting starting from December 9, 2020, with each unlock event releasing 1,666,800 AVAX.
- Team: 4-year vesting.
- Community & Development Endowment: 1-year vesting.
- Strategic Partners & Airdrop: 4-year vesting.
- Public Sale A1: 1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet.
- Public Sale A2: 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks, 10% at mainnet.
- Public Sale B: No lockup.
Example Unlock Schedule (Foundation)
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (AVAX)
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|2028-05-01
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|2028-07-30
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|2028-10-28
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2030-07-20
|1,666,800
|Cliff
|Instant
Additional Notes
- No Superusers: There are no privileged accounts that can alter balances or transactions.
- Dynamic Fees: Avalanche uses a dynamic fee mechanism to adjust transaction costs based on network congestion.
- DeFi Growth: As of June 2025, Avalanche’s DeFi TVL reached approximately $1.5 billion, reflecting strong ecosystem adoption.
Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|720M initial, inflationary via staking rewards, emission rate adjustable by governance
|Allocation
|Team, Foundation, Sales, Community, Partners, Airdrops, Incentives
|Usage
|Staking, transaction fees (burned), governance (future), ecosystem incentives
|Locking
|Staking (2 weeks–1 year), vesting (1–10 years, quarterly unlocks), airdrop lockups
|Unlocking
|Scheduled per allocation, e.g., Foundation: 10 years, quarterly; Team: 4 years
Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and fair distribution, with robust mechanisms for staking, vesting, and dynamic fee adjustment.
Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Avalanche (AVAX) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງAVAX ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນAVAX ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈAVAX's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງAVAXໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ AVAX
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Avalanche (AVAX)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆAVAXເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
Avalanche (AVAX) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍAVAXໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
AVAX ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງAVAX ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກAVAXເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
ຊື້ Avalanche (AVAX)
ຈໍານວນ
1 AVAX = 25.75 USD