ARC (ARC) Tokenomics

ARC (ARC) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ ARC (ARC), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

ARC (ARC) ຂໍ້ມູນ

The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://www.arc.ai/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lAB5SGiv1Y0pXpj15yZkYy2bfIBvzsCHYc9XF316rA0/edit?usp=sharing
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/address/0x672fdba7055bddfa8fd6bd45b1455ce5eb97f499

ARC (ARC) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບARC (ARC), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 4.17M
$ 4.17M$ 4.17M
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 1.03B
$ 1.03B$ 1.03B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 1.03B
$ 1.03B$ 1.03B
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 4.17M
$ 4.17M$ 4.17M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.15
$ 0.15$ 0.15
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
--
----
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.004053
$ 0.004053$ 0.004053

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ ARC (ARC)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ ARCອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a platform for decentralized, modular AI agent deployment, with the ARC token at the core of its ecosystem. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and align the interests of developers, users, and the broader community.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Deflationary, Exponential Decay Model:
    The ARC token (previously ATC, now AI3) is issued per block, with the issuance rate declining over time:
    • Initial Rate: ~4.75 ARC per block at launch.
    • 10 Years: ~2.5 ARC per block.
    • 20 Years: ~1.2 ARC per block.
    • 30 Years: ~0.55 ARC per block.
  • Exponential Decline:
    The issuance curve is steep at first, then gradually flattens, ensuring a controlled, predictable supply and increasing scarcity over time.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table for ARC is not publicly available, the following mechanisms are observed in similar agent infrastructure projects and are likely to be reflected in ARC’s approach:

Allocation CategoryDescription/Notes
Community IncentivesAirdrops, dropgames, and engagement rewards to drive adoption and participation.
Developer/TeamRewards for core contributors and ongoing development.
Ecosystem GrowthIncentives for ecosystem partners, integrations, and strategic growth.
TreasuryReserve for long-term sustainability and unforeseen expenditures.
Exchange LiquidityTokens allocated for market making and exchange listings.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Utility:
    ARC is used to pay for deploying and interacting with AI agents, smart contracts, and decentralized applications within the ARC ecosystem.
  • Developer Incentives:
    Developers can earn ARC through airdrops, dropgames, and by contributing to the ecosystem.
  • Transaction Efficiency:
    ARC powers Smart Order Routing and the ARC Virtual Machine (AVM), optimizing transaction costs and speeds.
  • Staking and Governance:
    While not explicitly detailed, similar platforms use staking for governance and network security, and ARC may follow suit.

Locking Mechanism

  • No Explicit Locking/Unlocking Data:
    As of the latest available data, there is no public record of formal token locking or vesting schedules for ARC. This may indicate:
    • Immediate liquidity for most tokens.
    • Potential for future staking or governance lockups as the ecosystem matures.

Unlocking Time

  • No Scheduled Unlocks Disclosed:
    There are no recorded unlock events or vesting schedules for ARC in the available data. This suggests either:
    • All tokens are liquid upon issuance.
    • Unlock schedules, if any, are not publicly disclosed.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceExponential decay, per-block, deflationary (4.75 → 0.55 ARC/block over 30 years)
AllocationCommunity, team, ecosystem, treasury, exchange liquidity (exact % not disclosed)
Usage/IncentivesPayments for AI services, developer rewards, transaction efficiency, possible staking
LockingNo explicit locking/vesting schedules disclosed
UnlockingNo scheduled unlocks or vesting events reported

In-Depth Analysis and Implications

  • Deflationary Model:
    The declining issuance rate is designed to create scarcity, potentially increasing token value over time and rewarding early adopters.
  • Ecosystem Focus:
    ARC’s utility is tightly integrated with the platform’s AI and smart contract infrastructure, ensuring ongoing demand as the ecosystem grows.
  • Transparency and Future Developments:
    The lack of detailed public allocation and vesting data is a limitation. As ARC matures, more granular disclosures may emerge, especially if governance or staking mechanisms are introduced.
  • Comparative Perspective:
    ARC’s tokenomics are consistent with leading agent infrastructure projects, emphasizing long-term sustainability, community incentives, and developer engagement.

Limitations

  • No Public Unlock/Lock Data:
    The absence of explicit locking and unlocking schedules may pose risks for investors seeking clarity on token supply dynamics.
  • Allocation Uncertainty:
    Without a published allocation table, the exact distribution among stakeholders remains unclear.

Actionable Insights

  • Monitor for Updates:
    Stakeholders should watch for future disclosures regarding allocation, vesting, and governance mechanisms.
  • Engage with the Ecosystem:
    Participation in airdrops, dropgames, and development initiatives can provide early access to ARC tokens and influence the platform’s direction.

References

  • OKX ARC Tokenomics Overview
  • Bitget ARC Listing Announcement

Note: This analysis is based on the latest available data as of September 2025. For the most current and detailed information, consult official ARC documentation and community channels.

ARC (ARC) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ ARC (ARC) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງARC ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນARC ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈARC's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງARCໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ວິທີການຊື້ ARC

ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ ARC (ARC)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆARCເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.

ARC (ARC) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ

ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍARCໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.

ARC ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງARC ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກARCເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?

MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,000 ຄູ່ການຊື້ຂາຍໃນຕະຫຼາດ Spot ແລະ Futures
ການບັນຈຸໂທເຄັນຂຶ້ນກະດານເທຣດໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນບັນດາ CEXs
ອັນດັບ 1 ສະພາບຄ່ອງໃນທົ່ວອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
ຄ່າທຳນຽມຕ່ຳສຸດ, ພ້ອມໃຫ້ບໍລິການລູກຄ້າຕະຫຼອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ທຸກໆມື້
ຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສຂອງສະຫງວນໂທເຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100% ສໍາລັບກອງທຶນຜູ້ໃຊ້
ອຸປະສັກໃນການເຂົ້າຕໍ່າຫຼາຍ: ຊື້ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.