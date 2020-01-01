ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ AI16Zອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

The ai16z token is the native asset of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that operates as a venture capital fund managed by AI agents. The tokenomics are designed to align incentives for developers, contributors, and the broader ecosystem, with a strong focus on value accrual, sustainable growth, and community governance. Below is a detailed breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

No Ongoing Inflation: The core team and community sentiment strongly oppose increasing the ai16z token supply. The focus is on value accrual without dilution, meaning there is no regular minting or inflationary issuance after the initial distribution.

Tribute Model: New projects launching on the Eliza framework are expected to donate a portion (typically 10%) of their token supply to the ai16z DAO treasury. This mechanism continuously grows the DAO's assets without inflating the ai16z supply.

Launchpad Fees: The proposed official ai16z launchpad would take fees (in SOL or ai16z) from new project launches, which are then used to buy back ai16z tokens from the market, further supporting price and demand.

Allocation Mechanism

While a precise allocation table for ai16z is not available, the ecosystem’s value accrual is best understood through the DAO’s treasury and the tribute model. The following table summarizes the DAO’s holdings from various project tributes:

Token Name USD Value Contributed Market Cap Trust Score Eliza $4.4M $42.9M 71 FXN $1.2M $12.1M 56 Aiko $1.1M $11.2M 68 Outerscope $0.9M $9.3M 71 Dark Marc $8.3K $16.7K N/A ... ... ... ...

Source: elizas.world, December 2024

DAO Treasury: Receives tributes from new agent tokens and manages a growing portfolio of assets.

No Explicit Team/Investor Allocations: The focus is on ecosystem and community-driven growth, with contributors rewarded through airdrops, retroactive funding, and DAO grants.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Launchpad Participation: Holding ai16z is required to access allocations in new project launches, similar to models used by Binance and other launchpads.

Liquidity Provision: Projects are incentivized (and sometimes required) to pair their tokens with ai16z in liquidity pools, deepening market liquidity and creating buy pressure.

Staking: Staking ai16z provides benefits such as early access to launches, a share of LP fees, and potential governance rights.

Reputation System: ai16z holdings weight user feedback in the agent reputation system, and projects can lock ai16z to signal long-term commitment.

ai16z holdings weight user feedback in the agent reputation system, and projects can lock ai16z to signal long-term commitment. Buyback and Reinvestment: Fees collected from launchpad activities are used to buy back ai16z and add to liquidity pools, creating a positive feedback loop for token value.

Locking Mechanism

Staking and Locking: Staking ai16z for ecosystem benefits (e.g., early access, fee sharing) may require tokens to be locked for a specified period, though the exact durations are determined by DAO proposals and launchpad rules.

Project Commitment: Projects can lock ai16z to demonstrate alignment and commitment to the ecosystem, which may be required for certain privileges or endorsements.

No Infinite Mint: The token contract cannot mint new tokens without a DAO majority vote, which is considered highly unlikely due to strong community opposition to dilution.

Unlocking Time

No Scheduled Unlocks: There is no evidence of a traditional vesting schedule or periodic unlocks for team or investor allocations, as the tokenomics are designed to avoid centralized control and focus on community-driven growth.

DAO-Controlled Unlocks: Any changes to token supply or unlocking mechanisms would require a DAO vote, ensuring decentralized governance and alignment with community interests.

Tokenomics Table (Summary)

Mechanism Description Issuance No ongoing inflation; tributes from new projects; launchpad fees used for buybacks Allocation DAO treasury accumulates tributes; no explicit team/investor allocations Usage Launchpad access, liquidity provision, staking, governance, reputation weighting Incentives Staking rewards, early access, LP fee sharing, project endorsement, buyback and reinvestment Locking Required for staking, project commitment, and some launchpad privileges Unlocking No fixed schedule; changes require DAO governance

Strategic and Long-Term Vision

Phased Ecosystem Growth: The roadmap envisions three phases: (1) Launchpad-centric value accrual, (2) a full Eliza ecosystem with interconnected products, and (3) a proprietary ai16z Layer-1 blockchain optimized for AI agents.

Sustainability and Simplicity: The community prioritizes sustainable, simple tokenomics over complex or inflationary models.

The community prioritizes sustainable, simple tokenomics over complex or inflationary models. Decentralized Governance: All major changes to tokenomics, including any potential unlocking or supply increases, are subject to DAO governance.

Limitations and Open Questions

No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for ai16z, reflecting its unique, community-driven approach.

Evolving Mechanisms: As the ecosystem matures, mechanisms for staking, locking, and incentives may evolve through DAO proposals and community feedback.

Conclusion

The ai16z tokenomics are characterized by a non-inflationary, tribute-based issuance model, DAO-centric allocation, and a strong focus on ecosystem incentives and decentralized governance. The mechanisms are designed to align long-term interests, avoid dilution, and create a sustainable foundation for the AI agent economy. While the lack of a traditional vesting schedule or explicit allocation breakdown may be unusual, it reflects the project’s commitment to decentralization and community-driven growth.