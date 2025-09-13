2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Decentraland – Why MANA must break this KEY level to target $0.60

Price moves first, and narratives only capture the social reaction to the price action. Sometimes, buying once a narrative has taken hold might be too late.
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:00
Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto buyers are entering a thrilling new cycle in which both hooked-up altcoins and disruptive presale tasks are fighting for attention. Cardano (ADA), one of the most recognized proof-of-stake blockchains, continues to draw robust community aid. Analysts predict ADA should climb to $5 through 2025, making it a consistent option for long-term holders. Yet, at […] The post Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:00
Bitcoin In Consolidation Amid Treasury Companies’ Focus On Altcoins, Says Novogratz

Speaking during an episode of CNBC’s Squawk Box yesterday, Mike Novogratz, CEO of asset management firm Galaxy Digital, said that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in a consolidation phase as treasury firms are steadily warming up to the idea of adding altcoins to their balance sheets. Novogratz Suggests Altcoin Stealing Light From Bitcoin Bitcoin is currently […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 15:00
The London Blockchain Conference Announces Stellar New Speaker Line-Up for 2025

The post The London Blockchain Conference Announces Stellar New Speaker Line-Up for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, September 2025: The London Blockchain Conference 2025 returns this October as the premier forum for business leaders and policymakers to explore the commercial potential of blockchain, AI, and Web3. Taking place at Evolution London on 22–23 October, the two-day event will spotlight how these technologies are delivering real-world value, reshaping industries, and driving new economic opportunities. The Conference is Delighted to Announce its Latest Headline speakers Sebastian Thrun, Founder, Udacity, CEO of Kitty Hawk, Former VP, Google, and Founder of GoogleX – who will deliver a keynote that maps agentic AI, smart contracts, and verifiable data into a practical trust stack that leaders can deploy today Elfried Samba, CEO & Co-Founder, Butterfly Effect – keynote on how decision-makers, creators, and Web3 leaders can craft a personal brand that cuts through the noise and builds high-value relationships Amit Thawani, CIO Insurance, Pensions & Investments, Lloyds Banking – keynote on how tokenising real-world assets is creating new rails for capital, unlocking liquidity and efficiency. Dr. Bernard Kronfellner, Partner, Boston Consulting Group – this keynote gives leaders five practical tests to judge stablecoins, pinpointing real demand, the policy forces that shape scale, and the path from pilots to production. Jane Moore, Head of Department, Payments and Digital Assets, FCA – a fireside chat to understand how global coordination is evolving or not, and what regulators need from innovators. Larisa Yarovaya, Director, Centre for Digital Finance, will be co-presenting a keynote on cryptocurrency adoption and the future of payments Previn Singh, Executive in Residence, Global Digital Finance – a panel on TradFi 2.0: Building Blockchain Rails • Pankhuri Bansal, Blockchain Expert & Advisor, United Nations – a panel on CBDCs & digital money for the public good. Prof. Naseem Naqvi, President, British Blockchain Association – a presentation on leading blockchain innovation: building a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:00
Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv for a Day of Networking, Innovation, and Collaboration

More than 2,000 Web3 builders, founders, investors, and newcomers will gather on September 21 in the heart of Kyiv to connect, collaborate, and launch the next wave of blockchain projects.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 15:00
Why Is the Crypto Market Up Today?

The crypto market woke up green today. Bitcoin edged higher by 0.38%, Solana gained 1.85%, Pepe exploded by 13%, and Avalanche climbed 7%. Many other coins are also showing gains, leaving investors wondering what exactly is driving the sudden optimism. The answer seems to lie in a mix of global market signals, a big moment
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:00
Huang Licheng's ETH long position has a floating profit of $4.93 million, but the funding fee expenditure exceeds $810,000

According to PANews on September 13th, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that Huang Licheng's ETH 15x long position has generated a $4.93 million profit. He currently holds 16,560 ETH (approximately $77.97 million), with an opening price of $4,410.23 and a liquidation price of $2,141.29. However, the funding fees he paid have reached $813,000.
PANews2025/09/13 14:54
Experts Reveal Top 3 Low-Cap Meme Coins Destined To Be Bigger Than Shiba Inu

The post Experts Reveal Top 3 Low-Cap Meme Coins Destined To Be Bigger Than Shiba Inu appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Meme coins continue to draw attention as retail traders hunt for the next explosive play. Tokens like Ponke (PONKE), Bertram the Pomeranian (BERT), and Shiba Inu are making noise — but analysts are quick to warn that they lack the staying power, utility, and community-driven growth of newer entrants. That’s why many investors are bypassing …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 14:53
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 28 BTC in the past seven days, bringing its total holdings to 6,317.18.

PANews reported on September 13 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 28 bitcoins in the past seven days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,317.18, with a total value of US$731 million.
PANews2025/09/13 14:52
Lee Chaeyeon, WM Entertainment CEO Exit

The post Lee Chaeyeon, WM Entertainment CEO Exit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lee Chae-yeon at Seoul Fashion Week S/S 2025 on September 07, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images) Getty Images Despite RBW Inc. experiencing two major shakeups with both singer Lee Chaeyeon and founder Lee Won-min exiting its WM Entertainment label at the week’s close, the agency saw a slight spike in the markets. With a positive week on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) trading board, RBW Inc.’s stock closed at 2,345 Korean won (approximately $1.68), gaining 60 KRW (about four cents), which delivered a 2.63% increase for the day to close up 5.87% for the week ultimately. Lee Chaeyeon Leaves WM Entertainment After IZ*ONE & Solo Career After seven years representing K-pop label WM Entertainment in the industry, singer-dancer superstar Lee Chaeyeon is exiting the agency. After initially training under JYP Entertainment and competing for a spot in the 2015 reality competition that launched massive girl group TWICE, Chaeyeon joined WM Entertainment in hopes of officially making her K-pop debut. In 2018, she represented WM on Produce 48, another girl-group competition series, ultimately ending up as one of 12 winners and becoming a member of the Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE. With the group only set to work together for two-and-a-half years, IZ*ONE managed to sell nearly three million records across their K- and J-pop releases before officially disbanding in April 2021. While Chaeyeon remained an active face in the K-entertainment scene on music and variety shows post-IZ*ONE, the star made her debut as a soloist in late 2022 with the EP, Hush Rush. She ultimately landed her breakout solo hit with her sophomore release Over the Moon and its lead single “Knock” (above) reaching the Top 30 of South Korea’s singles chart and its accompanying music video earning nearly 45 million views on YouTube…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 14:52
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position