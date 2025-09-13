Lee Chaeyeon, WM Entertainment CEO Exit

Lee Chae-yeon at Seoul Fashion Week S/S 2025 on September 07, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images) Getty Images Despite RBW Inc. experiencing two major shakeups with both singer Lee Chaeyeon and founder Lee Won-min exiting its WM Entertainment label at the week's close, the agency saw a slight spike in the markets. With a positive week on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) trading board, RBW Inc.'s stock closed at 2,345 Korean won (approximately $1.68), gaining 60 KRW (about four cents), which delivered a 2.63% increase for the day to close up 5.87% for the week ultimately. Lee Chaeyeon Leaves WM Entertainment After IZ*ONE & Solo Career After seven years representing K-pop label WM Entertainment in the industry, singer-dancer superstar Lee Chaeyeon is exiting the agency. After initially training under JYP Entertainment and competing for a spot in the 2015 reality competition that launched massive girl group TWICE, Chaeyeon joined WM Entertainment in hopes of officially making her K-pop debut. In 2018, she represented WM on Produce 48, another girl-group competition series, ultimately ending up as one of 12 winners and becoming a member of the Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE. With the group only set to work together for two-and-a-half years, IZ*ONE managed to sell nearly three million records across their K- and J-pop releases before officially disbanding in April 2021. While Chaeyeon remained an active face in the K-entertainment scene on music and variety shows post-IZ*ONE, the star made her debut as a soloist in late 2022 with the EP, Hush Rush. She ultimately landed her breakout solo hit with her sophomore release Over the Moon and its lead single "Knock" (above) reaching the Top 30 of South Korea's singles chart and its accompanying music video earning nearly 45 million views on YouTube…