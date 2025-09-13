The London Blockchain Conference Announces Stellar New Speaker Line-Up for 2025
London, September 2025: The London Blockchain Conference 2025 returns this October as the premier forum for business leaders and policymakers to explore the commercial potential of blockchain, AI, and Web3. Taking place at Evolution London on 22–23 October, the two-day event will spotlight how these technologies are delivering real-world value, reshaping industries, and driving new economic opportunities. The Conference is Delighted to Announce its Latest Headline speakers Sebastian Thrun, Founder, Udacity, CEO of Kitty Hawk, Former VP, Google, and Founder of GoogleX – who will deliver a keynote that maps agentic AI, smart contracts, and verifiable data into a practical trust stack that leaders can deploy today Elfried Samba, CEO & Co-Founder, Butterfly Effect – keynote on how decision-makers, creators, and Web3 leaders can craft a personal brand that cuts through the noise and builds high-value relationships Amit Thawani, CIO Insurance, Pensions & Investments, Lloyds Banking – keynote on how tokenising real-world assets is creating new rails for capital, unlocking liquidity and efficiency. Dr. Bernard Kronfellner, Partner, Boston Consulting Group – this keynote gives leaders five practical tests to judge stablecoins, pinpointing real demand, the policy forces that shape scale, and the path from pilots to production. Jane Moore, Head of Department, Payments and Digital Assets, FCA – a fireside chat to understand how global coordination is evolving or not, and what regulators need from innovators. Larisa Yarovaya, Director, Centre for Digital Finance, will be co-presenting a keynote on cryptocurrency adoption and the future of payments Previn Singh, Executive in Residence, Global Digital Finance – a panel on TradFi 2.0: Building Blockchain Rails • Pankhuri Bansal, Blockchain Expert & Advisor, United Nations – a panel on CBDCs & digital money for the public good. Prof. Naseem Naqvi, President, British Blockchain Association – a presentation on leading blockchain innovation: building a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:00