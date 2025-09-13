2025-09-15 Monday

Coinbase Clarifies Token Listing Process, Emphasizes Free Submissions and Transparency

Coinbase is redefining crypto listings with a transparent, merit-based review process that fast-tracks vetted tokens, prioritizes investor protection, and aligns tightly with regulatory standards. Coinbase Adds Clarity to Token Listings With Transparent Review Standards Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) moved on Sept. 10 to sharpen clarity around its digital asset listing process, underscoring its role […]
2025/09/13 15:30
Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed Are you wondering if the crypto world’s most anticipated rally is still on track? Renowned analyst PlanB, creator of the influential Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, has delivered a compelling update. He asserts that the current Bitcoin bull market remains firmly intact. This is exciting news for anyone closely watching the digital asset space, offering a renewed sense of optimism for Bitcoin’s future. Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Truly Intact? PlanB’s latest analysis points to a crucial indicator: Bitcoin’s monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI). He notes that the RSI is consistently holding around the 70 mark. This level is historically associated with strong upward momentum during a Bitcoin bull market. This sustained positioning suggests that despite recent fluctuations, the underlying strength of the market has not wavered. For those unfamiliar, the RSI is a momentum oscillator. It measures the speed and change of price movements. A reading of 70 or above typically indicates an asset is becoming overbought. However, in a strong bull run, it can simply signify sustained buying pressure, confirming the market’s robust health. Unpacking PlanB’s Astonishing S2F Price Prediction for the Bitcoin Bull Market Beyond the RSI, PlanB delved deeper into his renowned Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model. This model, which quantifies Bitcoin’s scarcity, offers a fascinating perspective on its future valuation. According to his projections, the peak of this current Bitcoin bull market cycle is not expected until after October 2025, potentially stretching into 2026. His insights provide a long-term roadmap for investors. Here are the key forecasts from PlanB’s S2F model: Peak Timing: The cycle peak is predicted for post-October 2025, possibly extending into 2026. Cycle Price Prediction: An impressive average of $500,000 for the 2024-2028 cycle. Projected Range: A wide yet optimistic band between $250,000 and $1 million. PlanB also candidly commented that if the average Bitcoin price for this cycle falls below $250,000, it would be considered a ‘poor outcome’ for the S2F model’s accuracy. This highlights the confidence he places in the model’s predictive power for the ongoing Bitcoin bull market. What Does This Mean for Your Bitcoin Strategy? Understanding these long-term forecasts from a respected analyst like PlanB can provide valuable context for your investment decisions. While no model is foolproof, the S2F’s historical performance and PlanB’s consistent analysis offer a compelling narrative for the future of the Bitcoin bull market. It suggests a potentially extended period of growth, rather than a quick, sharp peak. This perspective might encourage a longer-term holding strategy for those who believe in Bitcoin’s scarcity-driven value proposition. However, it is crucial to remember that the crypto market is inherently volatile. Always conduct your own research and consider your risk tolerance before making any investment moves. In essence, PlanB’s latest pronouncements paint a remarkably optimistic picture for the Bitcoin bull market. With the RSI holding strong and the S2F model forecasting a substantial peak well into 2025 or 2026, the journey for Bitcoin appears far from over. His $500,000 cycle average prediction, with a potential reach of $1 million, reaffirms the belief among many that Bitcoin’s true potential is yet to be fully realized. This ongoing narrative continues to captivate and inspire the crypto community, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as a truly groundbreaking asset. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is PlanB’s Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model? The Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model is a quantitative model created by PlanB that attempts to predict Bitcoin’s price based on its scarcity. It compares the existing supply (stock) to the annual production (flow). Q2: What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and why is 70 significant for Bitcoin? The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the speed and change of price movements. A reading of 70 or above suggests an asset is overbought. In a strong Bitcoin bull market, a sustained RSI around 70 indicates consistent buying pressure and strong momentum. Q3: When does PlanB predict the peak of this Bitcoin bull market cycle? PlanB predicts the peak for this current Bitcoin cycle will occur after October 2025, possibly extending into 2026, based on his S2F model. Q4: What is PlanB’s price prediction for Bitcoin in this cycle? PlanB predicts an average Bitcoin price of around $500,000 for the 2024-2028 cycle, with a potential range between $250,000 and $1 million. Q5: Is PlanB’s prediction guaranteed? No, like all financial models and predictions, PlanB’s forecast is not guaranteed. The crypto market is highly volatile, and various factors can influence price movements. Investors should always conduct their own research. Found PlanB’s insights on the Bitcoin bull market compelling? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts to keep the conversation going! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Bull Market: PlanB’s Astonishing $500K Forecast Confirmed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/13 15:25
Vitalik Buterin Reacts to Crucial ChatGPT Security Warning

Ethereum co-founder comments on a recent warning about ChatGPT leaking personal user data
2025/09/13 15:25
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Signals Rebound As Team Announces Buyback Plan

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/13 15:21
What Time Does The Noche UFC Fight Card Start?

The post What Time Does The Noche UFC Fight Card Start? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Opponents Diego Lopes of Brazil and Jean Silva of Brazil face off during the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-in at Frost Bank Center on September 12, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images The 2025 Noche UFC fight card goes down tonight at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. In the main event of the Saturday, September 13, UFC Fight Night, recent UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes faces the surging Jean Silva who has five finishes in five trips to the UFC’s Octagon. The full Noche UFC fight card streams on ESPN+. Below, we look at details for the main event of Noche UFC and the start time for each portion of today’s fight card. ForbesUFC 320 Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Alex Pereira 2 Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC Fight Card: Date Saturday, September 13, 2025 Noche UFC Fight Card: Location Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Noche UFC Fight Card: How to Watch Or Stream ESPN+ Noche UFC Fight Card: Fight Card Time Prelims: 3:00 p.m. ET Main Card: 6:00 p.m. ET ForbesUFC 321 Main Event: Tom Aspinall Vs. Ciryl Gane Opening Betting OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC 2025 Main Card Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Rob Font vs. David Martinez Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le Noche UFC 2025 Preliminary Card Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko ForbesUFC 322 Main Event: Della Maddalena Vs. Makhachev Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC…
2025/09/13 15:20
Ethereum Soars Past $4,700, Driven by Strategic Developments

Ethereum surged past $4,700, driven by regulatory and technical factors. Significant purchases by major investors further strengthened Ethereum's market position. Continue Reading:Ethereum Soars Past $4,700, Driven by Strategic Developments The post Ethereum Soars Past $4,700, Driven by Strategic Developments appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/09/13 15:18
From $500 to $150,000: How Ozak AI’s Presale Token Could Outperform Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
2025/09/13 15:16
Coinbase Seeks Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode

The post Coinbase Seeks Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Seeks Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/coinbase-demands-sanctions-over-secs-missing-texts/
2025/09/13 15:09
Bitcoin Treasury Move by Nasdaq-Listed Firm Shows 30% Annualized Gains

The post Bitcoin Treasury Move by Nasdaq-Listed Firm Shows 30% Annualized Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 13 September 2025 | 10:05 Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) is making headlines not only for its expansion in health sciences but also for its bold approach to treasury management. The company has embraced Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, marking one of the first moves of its kind in the consumer health sector. In June 2025, Prenetics initiated its Bitcoin strategy with a $20 million purchase, securing 187.42 BTC at an average price of $106,712. Since then, it has adopted a programmatic approach, accumulating one Bitcoin per day using operating cash flow. By September 10, holdings had grown to 228.42 BTC, valued at roughly $26.1 million. With Bitcoin trading at $115,105, the company’s position currently shows an unrealized gain of $1.6 million. Executives noted this equates to an annualized yield of around 30% since the program began. The move underscores Prenetics’ belief in Bitcoin as a superior long-term store of value, uncorrelated with traditional markets. Looking forward, the firm intends to maintain its daily purchase plan throughout the remainder of 2025, with scope to expand the strategy in 2026 as cash flows increase. The company has emphasized that acquisitions will be funded from surplus liquidity to safeguard operational flexibility. Prenetics’ CEO Danny Yeung described the decision as a reflection of the company’s broader philosophy: pairing health innovation with financial resilience. By systematically converting part of its reserves into Bitcoin, the company aims to hedge against inflation while positioning itself for potential upside from digital assets. To provide greater transparency, Prenetics has launched a dedicated Bitcoin Treasury Analytics page, offering real-time updates on its holdings and performance. This step places the company among a growing group of public firms integrating Bitcoin into corporate finance strategies, signaling broader adoption of the asset beyond traditional technology and fintech players. The information…
2025/09/13 15:08
WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund Offering Retail Access to Private Credit

Highlights: WisdomTree launches tokenized fund on Ethereum and Stellar with just a $25 minimum investment. CRDT fund tracks private credit vehicles, offering daily liquidity and blockchain access. Tokenized investing offers daily liquidity, fractional ownership, and real-world yield. Asset manager WisdomTree has launched a new digital fund that introduces private credit to blockchain. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) is targeted for both retail and institutional investors, according to the statement on Friday. CRDT seeks to track the performance of a Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI). This index covers 35 publicly traded private credit vehicles. It focuses on a diversified set of assets such as loans to private corporations and real estate investment trusts. WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum and Stellar The fund is tokenized on both the Ethereum and Stellar blockchain networks. These platforms provide speed, transparency, and improved access to users. By leveraging blockchain technology, WisdomTree enables alternative asset investing to be conducted on-chain. CRDT is WisdomTree’s latest addition to a growing list of tokenized funds. These funds collectively manage almost $900 million, mostly from institutional capital. But CRDT is distinguished for opening up private credit to everyday investors. A $1T+ asset class is starting to move onchain WisdomTree just launched CRDT, a tokenized private credit + alt income fund built on Stellar + Ethereumhttps://t.co/AS7YcSL3Bv — Build on Stellar (@BuildOnStellar) September 12, 2025 With only $25 remaining, retail users could jump on a market previously reserved for large institutions. This shift underpins wider portfolio diversification via alternative income sources. The idea is to democratize access while maintaining the standards of regulation. Investors can trade in CRDT via WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect, the firm’s digital platforms. These tools provide a seamless entry into real-world assets on-chain, with daily liquidity and full transparency of the assets and transactions. According to Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, “CRDT opens up access to one of the most coveted asset classes, alternatives, directly on-chain. We’ve brought on-chain investing to the next level.” Jeremy Schwartz, Global CIO at WisdomTree, noted that for four years, the firm has focused on making this space more accessible. Now, CRDT helps to deliver the modern yield potential in a blockchain-native structure. Tokenization of Private Credit Continues to Gain Traction WisdomTree’s latest offering is part of a wider institutional move towards tokenized financial product offerings. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have recently launched tokenized money-market funds for institutional investors. Their offerings reflect an overall shift as traditional finance is increasingly integrating blockchain infrastructure. BNY’s LiquidityDirect and @GoldmanSachs’ Digital Asset Platform have collaborated to launch tokenized money market funds (MMFs). This significant initiative sets our clients on a path to access a new capability to increase the utility and potential transferability of MMFs in… pic.twitter.com/WJ1lv7m6T4 — BNY (@BNYglobal) July 23, 2025 The momentum across the financial sector is a growing appetite for real-world assets on-chain. Tokenized funds, from U.S. Treasuries to private equity, have surged in adoption, promising transparency and efficiency in investment processes. Data from RWA.xyz indicates that tokenized private credit instruments are now more than $16.7 billion in value. This growth indicates high demand by both retail and institutional investors for investment opportunities based on blockchain technology. Meanwhile, BlackRock has also dipped its toes into tokenization, launching its BUIDL money market fund and exploring ETFs for tokenized equities. Similarly, Nasdaq filed with the SEC in order to trade tokenized stocks along with traditional stocks. Tokenization makes it easier to access complex financial instruments by turning them into digital tokens. This development makes fractional ownership possible, increasing liquidity and ease of settlement while still adhering to financial regulations. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
2025/09/13 15:07
