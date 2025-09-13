2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Warns of AI Governance Risks as ChatGPT Security Flaw Surfaces

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Warns of AI Governance Risks as ChatGPT Security Flaw Surfaces

TLDR: Vitalik warns AI governance models can be exploited with jailbreak prompts and malicious inputs. ChatGPT MCP tools enabled email access, exposing private data to attackers via calendar invites. Info finance model proposed to ensure AI model diversity and human oversight in governance. AI agents can be tricked using simple methods, highlighting security risks for [...] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Warns of AI Governance Risks as ChatGPT Security Flaw Surfaces appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1444-1.56%
Octavia
VIA$0.0147+2.08%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/13 15:46
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best Token Presale Launches Official ICO

Best Token Presale Launches Official ICO

The post Best Token Presale Launches Official ICO  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 10:43 New digital asset, Best Token Presale, has launched its ICO today via BestTokenPresale.com. The official website provides all details of the project, including the whitepaper, and is transparent about tokenomics, down to the project’s objectives. In this presale, there will be 40 rounds of fundraising.  Each round, investors will pay a little more to acquire tokens, making ‘later buyers’ less ROI gains, once the token is listed on exchanges. After the 40 rounds are complete, Best Token Presale will have raised $11,000,000. The liquidity pool on crypto exchanges generated by this presale will be nearly 70% of the value of funds raised — US$7 MillionFunds not used for the liquidity pool will be allocated to staff, marketing, Crypto Exchange listing costs, and crypto technology development. The utility of the $BTPS token is no fluff.  According to the whitepaper, this is a memecoin designed for crypto traders who are purely looking to make money from crypto trading.  There’s no theatrics involved, simply a cryptocurrency being put on the market with massive brand value and appeal.  And after listing on exchanges, the marketing team will continue to push brand value upward for a contracted period.. In its first of 40 presale rounds, investors can now purchase a $BTPS token for $0.00138116 with 5.8 million tokens available for purchase. The second round will see the first of the incremental price increases, sending the Best Token PreSale price to $0.00139635. As stated on the whitepaper, each round of the Best Token Presale ICO will see a 1.1% – 1.5% increase.     The first investors, to buy the first USD$10,285 in BTPS tokens will hold the lowest costinig coins. To purchase BTPS during this opening round, visit BestTokenPreSale.com, and connect a cryptocurrency wallet to the website.  The…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09626+0.92%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002321-21.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01462-3.62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:44
ແບ່ງປັນ
Prenetics now holds 228 BTC and buys 1 BTC daily

Prenetics now holds 228 BTC and buys 1 BTC daily

The post Prenetics now holds 228 BTC and buys 1 BTC daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Prenetics, a NASDAQ-listed healthcare and diagnostics company, currently holds 228 Bitcoin. The company is actively buying 1 Bitcoin every day as part of its corporate treasury strategy. NASDAQ-listed Prenetics now holds 228 Bitcoin and is purchasing 1 Bitcoin daily, the company announced today. The healthcare and diagnostics company has joined the growing list of publicly traded firms adding Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries through regular purchases. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/prenetics-holds-and-buys-bitcoin-daily/
Bitcoin
BTC$115,588.44+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.97%
Particl
PART$0.2048-1.20%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:43
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in Before Q4 Market Pump

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in Before Q4 Market Pump

The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in Before Q4 Market Pump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Q4 approaches, investor sentiment is turning toward emerging projects with transformative potential. One such project is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is creating waves with its innovative approach to decentralized lending and liquidity markets.  Mutuum Finance is currently in its sixth presale round with tokens available for sale at $0.035. The project has collected over $15.63 million with over 16,240 individuals in support. While PEPE is still in social traction and speculative interest, the spotlight intensifies on Mutuum Finance as it combines hype with real-world adoption, thereby making it one of the most closely followed names ahead of the last market rally of the year. Pepe Coin (PEPE) Price Snapshot & Outlook Pepe Coin (PEPE) currently trades at $0.000011. Its price has changed little today, showing a relatively flat market for the token. In the short term, speculative demand continues to be driven by sentiment and its meme-token nature, but without new catalysts PEPE might stay in a tight trading range. Investor focus is increasing towards new DeFi platforms such as Mutuum Finance, however, which are vying for attention with tokens such as PEPE. Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum Sixth round of sale of MUTM token validates the project’s viability with an all-time high of $15.63 million in funds invested and over 16,240 investors. The investors in the sixth round will enjoy astronomical profits once the token goes live. Mutuum Finance is building an entire ecosystem that will feature a stablecoin, on the Ethereum blockchain for utmost safety and security. $50,000 Bug Bounty Program For the purpose of giving protection to the platform, Mutuum Finance has instituted a Bug Bounty Program in association with CertiK with the reward value up to $50,000 USDT. The platform extends an open invitation to white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers who wish to discover and…
Waves
WAVES$1.1674+1.94%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004127-1.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.06396-0.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
Prenetics Bitcoin: Strategic Daily Buys Boost Holdings to 228 BTC

Prenetics Bitcoin: Strategic Daily Buys Boost Holdings to 228 BTC

BitcoinWorld Prenetics Bitcoin: Strategic Daily Buys Boost Holdings to 228 BTC The world of digital assets is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed global healthcare company Prenetics is making headlines by strategically increasing its Prenetics Bitcoin holdings. This significant move highlights a growing trend among major corporations embracing digital currencies. Prenetics Bitcoin: A Daily Accumulation Strategy Prenetics, a prominent name in healthcare, has embarked on a remarkable journey into the world of cryptocurrency. The company is now actively purchasing an additional one Bitcoin every single day. This consistent accumulation strategy has already boosted their total reserves. Their current holdings stand at an impressive 228 BTC. This daily acquisition demonstrates a clear, long-term commitment to Prenetics Bitcoin as a valuable asset. Previously, Bitcoin World reported a substantial initial investment. In June, Prenetics made a significant splash by acquiring $20 million worth of Bitcoin. Interestingly, the funds for this initial large purchase were reportedly secured through the sale of a subsidiary. This indicates a well-thought-out financial maneuver to diversify and strengthen their balance sheet with digital assets. Why Nasdaq-Listed Firms Are Embracing Prenetics Bitcoin? Why would a global healthcare company like Prenetics venture so deeply into cryptocurrency? The decision reflects a broader institutional shift. Companies are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, similar to gold, offering a hedge against inflation and potential long-term value appreciation. Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin’s finite supply makes it an attractive asset during periods of economic uncertainty. Balance Sheet Diversification: Adding digital assets like Prenetics Bitcoin can help diversify a company’s financial portfolio beyond traditional holdings. Innovation and Future-Proofing: Embracing cryptocurrencies can signal a forward-thinking approach, positioning the company at the forefront of financial innovation. For Prenetics, this move could be about securing a portion of its treasury in an asset with perceived growth potential, thereby safeguarding shareholder value in an evolving global economy. It also aligns with a growing acceptance of digital assets within mainstream finance. The Broader Impact of Prenetics Bitcoin Adoption Prenetics’ decision is not an isolated event. It contributes to a larger narrative of institutional adoption that is slowly but surely legitimizing the cryptocurrency market. When a Nasdaq-listed entity like Prenetics makes such a public commitment to Prenetics Bitcoin, it sends a powerful signal to other corporations and investors. This kind of corporate endorsement can: Increase market confidence in Bitcoin. Encourage other companies to explore similar strategies. Drive further mainstream integration of digital assets. However, it’s also important to acknowledge the inherent volatility of the crypto market. Companies undertaking such strategies must have robust risk management frameworks in place to navigate potential price fluctuations. This is a calculated risk, but one that many believe offers significant upside. Navigating the Future with Prenetics Bitcoin The continuous accumulation of Prenetics Bitcoin is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a statement about the future of corporate finance. As the digital economy expands, companies are exploring new ways to manage their capital and create value. What does this mean for the future? We might see more companies, even outside the tech sector, allocate portions of their treasury to Bitcoin. The demand for secure, regulated crypto custody solutions will likely grow. This trend could accelerate the development of clearer regulatory frameworks for digital assets globally. Prenetics’ proactive approach serves as a compelling case study for how established businesses are adapting to the digital age. Their daily Bitcoin purchases are a testament to their belief in the long-term viability and value of the world’s leading cryptocurrency. A Compelling Conclusion for Prenetics Bitcoin In summary, Prenetics’ strategic daily acquisition of Bitcoin, building upon its initial $20 million investment, marks a pivotal moment. This move by a Nasdaq-listed healthcare firm underscores the increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a robust asset. It’s a clear signal that digital assets are becoming an integral part of corporate treasury management, pushing the boundaries of traditional finance and paving the way for wider adoption. The journey of Prenetics Bitcoin is one to watch closely as it unfolds. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Prenetics? A1: Prenetics is a Nasdaq-listed global healthcare company, known for its diagnostic and genetic testing services. Their recent ventures include significant investments in Bitcoin. Q2: How much Bitcoin has Prenetics acquired? A2: Prenetics initially purchased $20 million worth of Bitcoin in June and is currently acquiring an additional one Bitcoin daily, bringing its total holdings to 228 BTC. Q3: Why is a healthcare company like Prenetics buying Bitcoin? A3: Prenetics’ move into Prenetics Bitcoin reflects a broader trend of institutional adoption. Companies view Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for balance sheet diversification, an inflation hedge, and a way to embrace financial innovation. Q4: What does this mean for the cryptocurrency market? A4: The adoption of Prenetics Bitcoin by a Nasdaq-listed company enhances market confidence, encourages other corporations to consider similar strategies, and contributes to the mainstream integration of digital assets. Q5: Are there risks associated with companies holding Bitcoin? A5: Yes, the cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility. Companies holding Bitcoin must implement robust risk management strategies to navigate potential price fluctuations effectively. Did you find this insight into Prenetics’ Bitcoin strategy valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about institutional adoption in the crypto space! Your shares help us bring more crucial news and analysis to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Prenetics Bitcoin: Strategic Daily Buys Boost Holdings to 228 BTC first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,588.44+0.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732-0.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09626+0.92%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Bears Shaken—Analyst Says Local Bottom 90% Likely Set

Bitcoin Bears Shaken—Analyst Says Local Bottom 90% Likely Set

The post Bitcoin Bears Shaken—Analyst Says Local Bottom 90% Likely Set appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09626+0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.97%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001091--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Token Could Be the Smartest Flip Against Solana and XRP Gains

Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Token Could Be the Smartest Flip Against Solana and XRP Gains

The post Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Token Could Be the Smartest Flip Against Solana and XRP Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI’s presale has placed its token at a starting price of $0.01, drawing attention from traders who see potential in low entry points. Already over 880 million $OZ tokens have been sold, raising nearly $3 million in funding. The next stage will lift the price to $0.012, while the long-term target is set at $1. With Solana and XRP both trading at far higher levels, analysts are weighing whether Ozak AI offers a sharper opportunity for near-term flips. Ozak AI’s Low-Cost Opening Compared With Solana and XRP Ozak AI is built to deliver predictive analytics through artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure. Its system includes the Ozak Stream Network for rapid data processing, DePIN for distributed security, and Ozak Data Vaults for long-term storage. Prediction Agents (PA) allow users to create tailored AI models without technical expertise, giving both individual traders and institutions access to customized market insights. The OZ token underpins the platform. It’s used for transactions, Prediction Agent access, governance, and community rewards. The token supply is capped at 10 billion, with 30% for presale, 30% for ecosystem and community development, 20% for reserves, and 10% each for liquidity and the team. At $0.01, the presale is the lowest entry point before wider adoption could push prices up. For comparison, Solana’s token is trading at $238.04 with a 6.03% daily gain. XRP is priced at $3.04 with a 0.74% increase. While both assets continue to attract investment, their higher prices make it more difficult for traders to achieve large percentage flips in a short time. Ozak AI’s smaller base price, by contrast, means a move from $0.01 to $0.02 already represents a 100% return. Youtube embed: Strategic Partnerships Supporting Growth Beyond presale momentum, Ozak AI has begun to establish external partnerships. The project recently confirmed a collaboration with…
NEAR
NEAR$2.723-2.75%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05446+1.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09626+0.92%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why is Pepe Coin Price Rallying Today, September 13?

Why is Pepe Coin Price Rallying Today, September 13?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.97%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001152-3.11%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003795+31.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets on Windows, macOS, and Linux, stealing keys and data. Read how it spreads and how to stay safe.   ModStealer malware is becoming one of the most pressing threats to crypto wallets.  Security researchers discovered that it can now infiltrate systems running Windows, macOS and Linux. Once installed, it extracts […] The post Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.2461+2.24%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4434-3.94%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02155+17.88%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Big Long Bets Flash Yellow Light

Big Long Bets Flash Yellow Light

The post Big Long Bets Flash Yellow Light appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders are using leverage in an attempt to lift bitcoin BTC$115,872.93 back to record highs, creating a high-risk environment that could result in a derivatives unwind to the downside if price begins to shift the other way. Market analyst Skew warned one trader intent on opening a nine-figure long position to “maybe wait for spot to carry the buying so it doesn’t create toxic flows.” Bears are also adding leverage, with a separate trader currently dealing with a $7.5 million unrealized loss after shorting BTC to the tune of $234 million with an entry at $111,386. That trader added $10 million worth of stablecoins to maintain their position, with the liquidation currently standing at $121,510. But the major liquidation risk is present to the downside, with data from The Kingfisher showing a large pocket of derivatives will be liquidated between $113,300 and $114,500, which could potentially prompt a liquidation cascade back to the $110,000 level of support. “This chart shows where traders are over-leveraged,” wrote The Kingfisher. “It’s a pain map. Price tends to get sucked into those zones to clear out positions. Use this data so you don’t end up on the wrong side of a big move.” Bitcoin is currently trading quietly around $115,000 having entered a period of low volatility, failing to break out of its current range for more than two months. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/traders-load-up-on-nine-figure-bitcoin-bets-raising-liquidation-risks
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1779-9.64%
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,588.44+0.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:30
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position