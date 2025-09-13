Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules
Tether is officially stepping into the U.S. stablecoin race. CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed today, September 12, 2025, that the company will launch USA₮ ($USAT), a new dollar-backed stablecoin designed to comply with U.S. regulations. Unlike Tether's global flagship USDT ($USDT, $170B market cap, CoinMarketCap), which operates offshore, USAT will be structured inside the U.S. market under the new GENIUS Act framework. It will be fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves, including cash and Treasuries, and positioned for payments, remittances, and institutional adoption. Tether Unveils USA₮, its Planned U.S.-Regulated Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, and Will Appoint Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮Follow @USAT_io 🇺🇸https://t.co/w0JxBvttwv — Tether (@Tether_to) September 12, 2025 Leadership: Bo Hines Takes the Helm The new entity will be led by Bo Hines, former White House Crypto Council Executive Director and Tether's U.S. Strategic Advisor. Ardoino confirmed that Hines will step in as CEO of Tether USA₮, overseeing its rollout and regulatory engagement. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has confirmed that the company is launching a new U.S.-based stablecoin called $USAT, aimed at complying with U.S. Genius Act regulations and expanding into the American market. This announcement was made public today, September 12, 2025. USAT is a… — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 12, 2025 Hines has been instrumental in U.S. digital asset policy. His appointment signals Tether's intent to go beyond just issuing another stablecoin, it wants a seat at the table in shaping American crypto regulation. A Pivot Toward U.S. Compliance Tether's move is more than just a product launch. It marks a major strategic shift for the world's largest stablecoin issuer. For years, U.S. regulators criticized Tether's offshore model and questioned its reserves. But with over $5B already invested in the U.S., partnerships with law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Secret Service, and 275+ law enforcement collaborations worldwide,…
