2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
US Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Over SIM Swap Attacks

US Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Over SIM Swap Attacks

The US Justice Department seeks a claim of 5 million dollars in bitcoin stolen through SIM swap fraud against victims across the nation. US officials have presented a civil forfeiture complaint to seize more than $5 million-worth of Bitcoin (BTC) connected to SIM swap scams.  The Justice Department claims that the money was stolen by […] The post US Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Over SIM Swap Attacks appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,588.44+0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09626+0.92%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007138+0.54%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 16:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
MemeCore [M] hits new ATH at $2.48 – What next for prices?

MemeCore [M] hits new ATH at $2.48 – What next for prices?

MemeCore hits a new all-time high but full go ahead isn't in place.
MemeCore
M$2.5779+7.17%
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.17%
Aethir
ATH$0.05953+10.62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 16:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
$PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127

$PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127

The post $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Pepe faces major resistance at $0.0000127, where clustered sell orders could cap short-term gains. A breakout above $0.0000127 may trigger continuation toward $0.000015, supported by rising trading volume. Support zones remain at $0.00001070 and $0.00000925, providing cushions if price rejects resistance. Key Barrier Ahead: $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127 Pepe (PEPE) was trading near $0.00001214 after a sharp rally that lifted the token more than 13% over the past day and about 25% in the past week. The move has pushed price close to the first major sell wall at $0.0000127. @CW8900 said,  “The first wall for $PEPE exists at $0.0000127.”  Source: CW/X However, chart data shows heavy sell orders clustered in this area, which may act as short-term resistance unless buyers step in with enough demand to break through. Resistance and Support Zones If price clears $0.0000127, the next resistance levels are stacked between $0.0000131 and $0.0000145. These levels have acted as supply zones in earlier moves. A breakout could extend toward $0.000015 if momentum carries through. Support remains around $0.00001070, where the last consolidation took place before the surge. A broader cushion lies between $0.00000925 and $0.00000975, a zone where demand has previously reappeared. Triangle Pattern Builds Pressure @NFTdavie described the setup as a tightening triangle. He wrote,  “Triangle coiling tight… one clean break and its ignition sequence. Next stop: stratosphere.” The 3-day chart shows converging trendlines, with support near $0.00001145 and a descending ceiling above. This pattern often precedes a breakout, with $0.00001786 marked as the next upside level if buyers confirm control. Momentum Signals Strength The Stochastic RSI is trending higher, with readings at 73.83 and 43.16, pointing to growing buying pressure. Volume has also risen during the latest move, suggesting active participation around current prices. As long as PEPE stays above…
NEAR
NEAR$2.723-2.75%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13312+0.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09626+0.92%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:58
ແບ່ງປັນ
Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Ring Walk Times

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Ring Walk Times

The post Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Ring Walk Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 14 boxing super bantamweight title fight with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, in Tokyo on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Naoya Inoue, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, is back in the ring on Sunday, September 14, to face Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Inoue, who sports a perfect 30-0-0 record, puts his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against his 14-1-0 opponent at IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the ring walk times for the Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev main event. Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card: Date, Time, LocationBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025 Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Time: 4:00 a.m. ET Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Location: IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card How To Watch or Stream: Lemino in Japan Kayo PPV in Australia Top Rank’s Facebook page in US and UK Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Main Event Ring Walk Time Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev are expected to…
MemeCore
M$2.5779+7.17%
Solana
SOL$247.15+4.00%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05446+1.96%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:56
ແບ່ງປັນ
Key Barrier Ahead: $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127

Key Barrier Ahead: $PEPE Hits Major Sell Wall at $0.0000127

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/pepe-hits-major-sell-wall-at-0-0000127/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.97%
Major
MAJOR$0.16761-1.10%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001152-3.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:54
ແບ່ງປັນ
PeckShield flags $2.8M Shibarium exploit

PeckShield flags $2.8M Shibarium exploit

PeckShield flagged suspicious Shibarium activity that led to a $2.8M exploit through compromised validator keys on Shibaswap.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 15:54
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cardano Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Experts Top Potential 100x Pick Before 2026

Cardano Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Experts Top Potential 100x Pick Before 2026

The post Cardano Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Experts Top Potential 100x Pick Before 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Traders scanning the market for explosive upside are watching Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL). Both coins are enjoying short-term strength, but analysts say the real asymmetric play is elsewhere. That’s why attention is shifting fast to Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a viral Ethereum Layer 2 meme project already closing in on $3.5 million in presale …
Solana
SOL$247.15+4.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.06396-0.49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04482-7.43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/13 15:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
Expert Explains Why Shiba Inu Could See a 6x Price Surge Despite Market Doubts

Expert Explains Why Shiba Inu Could See a 6x Price Surge Despite Market Doubts

Despite mounting skepticism over Shiba Inu’s growth potential, a prominent analyst argues that SHIB could still deliver nearly 6x gains from its current price. Like most cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu is facing a wave of skepticism from some community members who once believed in its prospects.Visit Website
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001373-3.37%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+0.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.010544-3.58%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 15:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World Championships

The post Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World Championships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 17: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica wins the Women’s 100m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images For the next 10 days, the world’s best track and field athletes will gather at the Japan National Stadium to battle for the title of World Champion. Legends such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Dalilah Muhammad will embark on their final farewell, while budding talent like Masai Russell and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will continue to build their legacy. Those looking to tune into the action can follow along with this schedule. Live results will be posted to the World Athletics website for the fans who can’t watch live or wish to relive the action. If fans are unsure which events to focus on, here is a guide detailing the most exciting storylines heading into the 20th World Athletics Outdoor Track and Field Championships. ForbesThe 2025 Tokyo World Championships: Everything You Need To KnowBy Cory Mull Eight-Time Olympic Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Bids Her Final Farewell DOHA, QATAR – SEPTEMBER 29: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates with her son Zyon after winning the Women’s 100 Metres final during day three of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Getty Images Earlier this season, track and field legend Fraser-Pryce announced that this track and field season would be her last. The three-time Olympic champion will run her final 100-meter dash of her career on Sunday, September 14. At the 2023 championships in Budapest, Fraser-Pryce earned bronze in the 100-meter dash. This year, she is ranked 14th in the world with a season’s best of 10.91. Despite not being…
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.17%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-4.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.97%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:50
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules

Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules

The post Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is officially stepping into the U.S. stablecoin race. CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed today, September 12, 2025, that the company will launch USA₮ ($USAT), a new dollar-backed stablecoin designed to comply with U.S. regulations. Unlike Tether’s global flagship USDT ($USDT, $170B market cap, CoinMarketCap), which operates offshore, USAT will be structured inside the U.S. market under the new GENIUS Act framework. It will be fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves, including cash and Treasuries, and positioned for payments, remittances, and institutional adoption. Tether Unveils USA₮, its Planned U.S.-Regulated Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, and Will Appoint Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮Follow @USAT_io 🇺🇸https://t.co/w0JxBvttwv — Tether (@Tether_to) September 12, 2025 Leadership: Bo Hines Takes the Helm The new entity will be led by Bo Hines, former White House Crypto Council Executive Director and Tether’s U.S. Strategic Advisor. Ardoino confirmed that Hines will step in as CEO of Tether USA₮, overseeing its rollout and regulatory engagement. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has confirmed that the company is launching a new U.S.-based stablecoin called $USAT, aimed at complying with U.S. Genius Act regulations and expanding into the American market. This announcement was made public today, September 12, 2025. USAT is a… — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 12, 2025 Hines has been instrumental in U.S. digital asset policy. His appointment signals Tether’s intent to go beyond just issuing another stablecoin, it wants a seat at the table in shaping American crypto regulation. A Pivot Toward U.S. Compliance Tether’s move is more than just a product launch. It marks a major strategic shift for the world’s largest stablecoin issuer. For years, U.S. regulators criticized Tether’s offshore model and questioned its reserves. But with over $5B already invested in the U.S., partnerships with law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Secret Service, and 275+ law enforcement collaborations worldwide,…
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.17%
Union
U$0.015621+50.05%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004127-1.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 15:47
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position