Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World Championships

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 17: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica wins the Women's 100m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images For the next 10 days, the world's best track and field athletes will gather at the Japan National Stadium to battle for the title of World Champion. Legends such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Dalilah Muhammad will embark on their final farewell, while budding talent like Masai Russell and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will continue to build their legacy. Those looking to tune into the action can follow along with this schedule. Live results will be posted to the World Athletics website for the fans who can't watch live or wish to relive the action. If fans are unsure which events to focus on, here is a guide detailing the most exciting storylines heading into the 20th World Athletics Outdoor Track and Field Championships. ForbesThe 2025 Tokyo World Championships: Everything You Need To KnowBy Cory Mull Eight-Time Olympic Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Bids Her Final Farewell DOHA, QATAR – SEPTEMBER 29: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates with her son Zyon after winning the Women's 100 Metres final during day three of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Getty Images Earlier this season, track and field legend Fraser-Pryce announced that this track and field season would be her last. The three-time Olympic champion will run her final 100-meter dash of her career on Sunday, September 14. At the 2023 championships in Budapest, Fraser-Pryce earned bronze in the 100-meter dash. This year, she is ranked 14th in the world with a season's best of 10.91. Despite not being…