2025-09-15 Monday

Cometa.Global focuses on investment and management of mainstream crypto

The post Cometa.Global focuses on investment and management of mainstream crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Cometa.Global launches COME app, offering multi-crypto settlement and asset allocation for global investors. Summary Cometa.Global launches COME app, offering multi-currency settlement, flexible contracts, and profit payouts. It supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, with secure cold wallets, audits, and renewable energy data centers. Investors gain daily settlement, flexible reinvestment, and green-powered infrastructure with Cometa.Global’s COME app. Cometa.Global recently announced the official launch of its new COME app, providing multi-currency settlement and asset allocation services to global investors. The app supports payments and settlements in major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Tether (USDT), opening up new avenues for the use and appreciation of digital assets. Company background Cometa.Global is headquartered in the financial center of London and has long been focused on the global layout of blockchain technology and computing power services. As a compliant and steadily developing digital asset company, Cometa.Global is committed to promoting industry upgrades through innovative products. The newly launched COME App is an important practice of the company in the field of digital finance. Program highlights Multi-Currency Support: The COME app fully supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, meeting the investment needs of various investors. Flexible Contracts: The app offers a variety of investment contracts with different amounts and periods, suitable for both beginners and experienced investors with long-term plans. Daily Settlement: All contract profits are automatically settled daily, and users can flexibly withdraw or reinvest through the COME app. Security and Compliance: The COME app features a built-in distributed cold wallet and third-party audit mechanism, combined with multiple encryption algorithms, to ensure fund transparency and security. Green Philosophy: Cometa.Global’s global data…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:34
Cops in Hong Kong Arrest Bitcoin Power Heist Technicians.

Two men were arrested by the police in Hong Kong for stealing electricity used to mine Bitcoin in disabled care homes, which resulted in huge electricity bills. Hong Kong police arrested two technicians who were suspected of embezzling electricity from the homes of the disabled. The two men, aged 32 and 33, were reported to […] The post Cops in Hong Kong Arrest Bitcoin Power Heist Technicians. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 16:30
Altcoins stijgen flink, Ethereum leidt terwijl Bitcoin achterblijft

De cryptomarkt beleeft opnieuw een groene dag. Hoewel er in de afgelopen 24 uur flink wat beweging was, blijft de totale liquidatie relatief laag met $389 miljoen. Tegelijkertijd wint een brede groep altcoins terrein, terwijl de dominantie van Bitcoin juist afneemt. Kortom, de markt lijkt de weg omhoog weer te... Het bericht Altcoins stijgen flink, Ethereum leidt terwijl Bitcoin achterblijft verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/13 16:30
How to Start a Bitcoin Mining Machine with CoinBase and Grow Your Wealth

The post How to Start a Bitcoin Mining Machine with CoinBase and Grow Your Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Under Trump’s promotion, cryptocurrencies have become a strategic reserve for the United States, and investors are eager to find the best way to maximize their investments. While the vast majority of cryptocurrency holders rely on cryptocurrency fluctuations to earn the difference, the wisest among them are turning to cloud mining – a proven method that can provide a guaranteed daily fixed income. What is CoinBase? CoinBase is an American technology company. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong, the company operates the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. As of 2024, CoinBase has 108 million users, manages over $400 billion in assets, and is the world’s largest Bitcoin custodian, holding 12% of the total Bitcoin supply. Advantages of CoinBase: For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, CoinBase is the most trusted platform for individuals and businesses to buy, sell and manage cryptocurrencies. CoinBase’s mission is to create more economic freedom by providing everyone with convenient, secure and reliable financial tools. How to join CoinBase’s ALL4 Mining cloud mining? For cryptocurrency investment enthusiasts, choosing a legal and profitable cloud computing service provider is indeed very important. At this time, a legal and world-leading cloud computing service provider was legally established in the UK in 2019, protected by the British government, and issued corresponding legal documents and legal operation certificates. As of May 2025, ALL4 Mining has more than 9 million real users worldwide, and the real daily active rate is as high as 20% (1.8 million people). Behind this powerful data, ALL4 Mining cloud computing service provider has more than 200 Bitcoin mines and data centers in more than 200 countries around the world, with more than 500,000 Bitcoin mining equipment. This is enough to provide platform users with a real cloud computing experience and profitable cloud computing projects. ALL4 Mining cloud computing service provider…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:29
BTC ETFs Strike $642M, ETH Gains $406M Amid Growing Market Confidence

Recent data indicates a significant increase in institutional investment in cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum-based ETFs experiencing strong inflows. This trend points to growing confidence among professional investors and increased mainstream acceptance of digital assets as a viable part of diversified portfolios. As the crypto market matures, institutional participation is seen as a critical factor [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/13 16:27
UK trade groups urge gov to add blockchain to US tech deal

The post UK trade groups urge gov to add blockchain to US tech deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Kingdom trade groups urged the UK government to include blockchain technology in the “Tech Bridge” technology collaboration with the United States. A dozen UK trade groups representing the finance, technology and crypto industries made the request in a joint letter seen by Cointelegraph and addressed to UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby. According to the document, distributed ledger technology should be a “core strand” of the UK-US tech collaboration ahead of next week’s visit by US President Donald Trump. The initiative follows Trump’s embracing of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies during his second term in the White House. The letter reads that “excluding digital assets from the UK-US Tech Bridge would be a missed opportunity,” and adds: “It risks leaving Britain on the sidelines while others — particularly in the Middle East and Asia — move ahead in setting the standards that will shape the future of finance.” Beginning of letter to UK government representatives. Source: Cointelegraph Related: ‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video Big plans, possible obstacles Among the letter’s authors are the UK Cryptoasset Business Council (UKCBC), UK Finance and TheCityUK. The document highlights the importance of distributed ledger technology, noting that it “represents a technological transformation,” and adds: “Alongside other emerging technologies, it is driving the next generation of financial services and infrastructure – improving capital flows, facilitating faster and cheaper payments, driving efficiencies and productivity, and widening financial inclusion.” Simon Jennings, UKCBC executive director, told Cointelegraph that the trade group would like to “establish a transatlantic corridor for payments in stablecoins” between the two countries. Other ambitions include joint support for “the tokenization of traditional financial instruments” and developing “deep liquidity in transatlantic cryptoasset markets.” Jennings said Trump has confirmed his attendance, though there…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:24
Ram cancels plans of developing EV pickup trucks

The post Ram cancels plans of developing EV pickup trucks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ram automaker has officially canceled the production of the electric Ram 1500 pickup truck due to slow consumer demand in North America. Production of the full-size EV pickup had been delayed since its launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The EV pickup was designed with a broad-shouldered build, extended cabin space, including the optional third-row jump seats, and two large battery packs offering 350-500 miles of range. The production set-off had been postponed several times beginning in 2024, 2025, and 2026.  Ram shifts focus to extended range EV pickups  A Stellantis company spokesperson revealed that due to a slowing demand for full-size battery electric pickups in North America, the automaker is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue the development of full-size BEV pickups. The spokesperson added that the firm would instead focus on a range-extended pickup model, previously known as Ramcharger, which has now been renamed Ram 1500 REV.  The Ram 1500 REV combines several features, including a 92 kWh battery, a 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine, and dual electric motors. The new model will feature 690 miles of range, including approximately 145 miles on battery, and deliver up to 647 horsepower with 610 lb-ft of torque. The range-extended pickup is expected to launch early next year with a projected price of $75,000.  The automaker believes the truck will provide exceptional range, towing capability, and payload performance. The car will feature multiple large interior displays, including a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch driver display, and a 10.25-inch passenger display.  Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis returned just last year and has overseen the turn of events for the brand. Antonio Filosa, who replaced Carlos Tavares as Stellantis CEO, has also implemented strategic adjustments such as scaling back initiatives. Filosa spoke at the Paris economic conference recently, stressing the importance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:23
Father of Crypto Bills, French Hill, Says Market Structure Effort Should Tweak GENIUS

The post Father of Crypto Bills, French Hill, Says Market Structure Effort Should Tweak GENIUS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Representative French Hill is among his House of Representatives colleagues watching from the sidelines as their Digital Asset Market Clarity Act is overhauled by senators, but he and Senator Cynthia Lummis seem to be in agreement that one of the bill’s aims should be to re-cast what Congress already did on stablecoins. So far, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act is the marquee accomplishment for the crypto industry and its lawmaker allies in Washington. As the new law of the land, federal regulators are already beginning work to implement its oversight of U.S. stablecoin issuers. But that was a bill authored in the Senate after years of work in the House on similar texts, so when the House passed its Clarity Act this year on crypto market structure, it tied to that bill some changes to GENIUS. The tweaks outlined in Section 512 at the very tail end of that legislation include: A more detailed section on holding CEOs and chief financial officers legally liable to routinely disclose accurate financial data, adding an annual check from an accounting firm as a backstop for the issuers’ internal controls; A more detailed prohibition on non-financial companies getting into the stablecoin business; And assurance that a U.S. investor can “maintain a hardware wallet or software wallet for the purpose of facilitating the individual’s own lawful custody of digital assets,” and can engage in peer-to-peer transactions. “We just thought these were ways to make GENIUS stronger and better, based on work we’ve done in the House,” Hill said in an appearance this week at CoinDesk’s Policy and Regulation event in Washington. On the sidelines of that same event, Senator Cynthia Lummis, the staunch crypto advocate who heads the Senate Banking Committee’s digital assets subcommittee, said that she anticipates…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:21
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Strong Inflows Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Highlights: Investors poured $642 million into Bitcoin ETFs, which shows growing trust in digital assets. Ethereum ETFs attracted $405 million as major funds and institutions increased their stakes. Strong ETF inflows reflect excitement ahead of Federal Reserve rate decisions impacting crypto. On September 12, Bitcoin spot (BTC) Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw a net inflow of $642.35 million, led by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $315.18 million. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) also added $264.71 million, while Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) gained $29.16 million and $19.37 million, respectively.  Besides this, VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL) added $8.24 million, and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) recorded $5.69 million in inflows. According to the most recent data, Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold a total net asset value of $153.178 billion. The ratio of these ETF assets relative to Bitcoin’s overall market capitalization is 6.62%, while the cumulative net inflows over time have reached $56.831 billion. On September 12, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $642 million, marking the fifth consecutive day of inflows. Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $406 million, their fourth consecutive day of inflows.https://t.co/Hj2Gs49bWa pic.twitter.com/TFPDcuoxVZ — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 13, 2025 André Dragosch, Bitwise Europe’s head of research, highlighted on X that daily ETF flows now strongly guide Bitcoin’s market trend. 9/ Taken together, these observations make it clear that #Bitcoin ETPs have become far more than an investor convenience. They are now a crucial determinant of market liquidity, performance, and the evolution of Bitcoin’s broader ecosystem. In fact, the share of performance… pic.twitter.com/gAVtZAqm7o — André Dragosch, PhD (@Andre_Dragosch) September 11, 2025 Ethereum ETFs See Strong Daily Inflows Spot Ethereum ETFs posted a daily net inflow of $405.55 million. Leading the gains, Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) contributed $163.28 million, closely followed by BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) with $165.56 million. Additional inflows came from Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) at $23.84 million, Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) at $17.57 million, and Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW), adding $16.62 million.  Smaller contributions were recorded by 21Shares Ethereum ETF (TETH) and VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV), which added $6.95 million and $6.79 million, respectively. Overall, Ethereum ETFs reached a total trading volume of $2.55 billion, with net assets totaling $30.35 billion. This represents 5.38% of Ethereum’s market capitalization, slightly up from the previous day, reflecting ongoing investor interest. Bitcoin Price and Market Overview Bitcoin is currently trading at $115,886, with a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion. Its daily trading volume has reached $48.24 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum is priced at $4,724, with a market cap of $569.398 billion and a trading volume of $42.43 billion, marking September’s highest so far. The growing interest in ETFs continues to support both Bitcoin and Ethereum, driven largely by institutional demand. Recent updates in the global cryptocurrency landscape have also positively influenced the performance of these two major digital assets. ETFs See Strong Inflows Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision Inflows into all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have jumped above $2.3 billion over the past week. This surge comes ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts expected during the September FOMC meeting next week. Market watchers remain uncertain about the exact size of the cuts. While U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a 100-basis-point reduction, most analysts expect a smaller adjustment of around 25 basis points. A Reuters survey showed that 105 out of 107 economists anticipate the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the range to 4.00%–4.25% at its September 17 meeting. Many respondents also expect at least one more reduction in the following quarter, with up to three cuts possible before the end of the year. JUST IN: 105 out of 107 economists expect a 25 bps Fed rate cut on Sept. 17. – Reuters — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 12, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/13 16:20
AI Governance is a Red Flag: Vitalik Buterin Offers an Alternative

The post AI Governance is a Red Flag: Vitalik Buterin Offers an Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Vitalik Buterin warned that naive AI governance is too easily exploited. A recent demo showed how attackers could trick ChatGPT into leaking private data. Buterin’s “info finance” model promotes diversity, oversight, and resilience. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned his followers on X regarding the risks of relying on artificial intelligence (AI) for governance, arguing that current approaches are too easy to exploit. Buterin’s concerns followed another warning by EdisonWatch co-founder Eito Miyamura, who showed how malicious actors could hijack OpenAI’s new Model Context Protocol (MCP) to access private user data. This is also why naive “AI governance” is a bad idea. If you use an AI to allocate funding for contributions, people WILL put a jailbreak plus “gimme all the money” in as many places as they can. As an alternative, I support the info finance approach ( https://t.co/Os5I1voKCV… https://t.co/a5EYH6Rmz9 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 13, 2025 The Risks of Naive AI Governance Miyamura’s test revealed how a simple calendar invite with hidden commands could trick ChatGPT into exposing sensitive emails once the assistant accessed the compromised entry. Security experts noted that large language models cannot distinguish between genuine instructions and malicious ones, making them highly vulnerable to manipulation. We got ChatGPT to leak your private email data 💀💀 All you need? The victim’s email address. ⛓️‍💥🚩📧 On Wednesday, @OpenAI added full support for MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools in ChatGPT. Allowing ChatGPT to connect and read your Gmail, Calendar, Sharepoint, Notion,… pic.twitter.com/E5VuhZp2u2 — Eito Miyamura | 🇯🇵🇬🇧 (@Eito_Miyamura) September 12, 2025 Buterin said that this flaw is a major red flag for governance systems that place too much trust in AI. He argued that if such models were used to manage funding or decision-making, attackers could easily bypass safeguards with jailbreak-style prompts, leaving governance processes open to abuse.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:19
