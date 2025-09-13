2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
ModStealer Virus platform-agnostic Invisible Crypto Wallet Thief

ModStealer Virus platform-agnostic Invisible Crypto Wallet Thief

 The malware, the ModStealer, silently attacks crypto wallets of Windows, Mac, and Linux by bypassing antivirus protection using fake job advertisements. ModStealer is a typical cross-platform malware that harvests crypto assets in browser wallets and presents a novel threat to cryptocurrency users. It has been in operation for almost a month, unnoticed by major antivirus […] The post ModStealer Virus platform-agnostic Invisible Crypto Wallet Thief appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24608+2.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0215+17.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.16725-1.31%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 17:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Institutional Investors Pour Millions into Bitcoin ETFs

Institutional Investors Pour Millions into Bitcoin ETFs

The post Institutional Investors Pour Millions into Bitcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 12, the Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market witnessed a significant capital inflow, with a net increase of $642 million. Data provided by SoSoValue underscores the notion that institutional investors are increasingly exploring Bitcoin through formally sanctioned channels. Continue Reading:Institutional Investors Pour Millions into Bitcoin ETFs Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/institutional-investors-pour-millions-into-bitcoin-etfs
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.97%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009631-0.91%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up

Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up

Crypto investors are constantly in search of possibilities that might turn modest investments into life-changing profits. In 2025, one project making serious noise is Ozak AI (OZ), an AI-powered altcoin that has already raised more than $2.9 million in its Stage 5 presale. With tokens priced at simply $0.01, Ozak AI is attracting interest from […] The post Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09628+0.94%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005831-3.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003683+0.29%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 17:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Perplexity AI faces lawsuit from Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster

Perplexity AI faces lawsuit from Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster

Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster filed a lawsuit against Perplexity AI in New York, alleging copyright and trademark infringement.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1443-1.63%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 16:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polygon Opens Institutional Doors for POL with Cypher Capital Partnership

Polygon Opens Institutional Doors for POL with Cypher Capital Partnership

TLDR: Polygon Labs teams with Cypher Capital to bring POL access to Middle East institutional investors and boost network participation. Initiative includes roundtables, better liquidity, and yield options aimed at professional crypto asset managers in the region. POL powers Polygon’s infrastructure, and new access routes will allow capital to support network security and performance. Sub-5s [...] The post Polygon Opens Institutional Doors for POL with Cypher Capital Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2737-2.28%
Boost
BOOST$0.09277+3.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/13 16:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv

The post Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will take place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center on September 21, 2025. It will bring together the global blockchain ecosystem for a full day of high-level discussion, collaboration, and networking. This major blockchain networking event for Ukraine is positioned as the most eventful day of the year for the Web3 community. Unlike traditional conferences, the Web3 conference Fullset in Kyiv focuses on real conversations that lead to lasting opportunities. Attendees can expect meaningful exchanges that can become projects, partnerships, and investments. “In Web3, opportunities don’t come from waiting; they come from conversations. Fullset is designed to accelerate those connections between developers, investors, and founders. Our mission is simple: bring the right people into one room and let ideas scale into reality“,  Ivan Samoilov, CEO of FULLSET Blockchain Conference.  A Stage for Industry Leaders The conference program will feature some of the most influential voices in blockchain, compliance, gaming, and investment. The confirmed speakers are: Evhenii Panchenko, Acting First Deputy Head of the Department of International Police Cooperation (Interpol) of the National Police of Ukraine.  David Palmer, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Pairpoint by Vodafone, an IoT and Web3 Digital Asset Broker (DAB) platform, and board member of the Asia Web3 Alliance.  Dave Uhryniak, former Director of Ecosystem Development at Tron, and founder of TrueScope Ventures, a leading company in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.  Dmytro Yasmanovych, Compliance Services Lead at Hacken.  Svitlana Diachenko, VP of Marketing at Hacken.  Yevhen Pronin, Managing Partner at Pronin & Partners. Constantin Kogan, Partner and CEO at TDX, co-founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, host of the podcast Holistic Investment with Constantin Kogan, and former Managing Director at Wave Financial with $1.5B AUM. Maksym Rodionov, CTO and co-founder of Claimr, former Technical Director at Ubisoft, and co-founder of HMSTRS, with…
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.06396-0.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.97%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 16:46
ແບ່ງປັນ
Analysts Debate: Is This Meme Coin The Next Dogecoin Or The Next Shiba Inu In The Making?

Analysts Debate: Is This Meme Coin The Next Dogecoin Or The Next Shiba Inu In The Making?

But both might miss the project’s unique characteristics. The debate highlights how meme coins have evolved beyond pure speculation toward […] The post Analysts Debate: Is This Meme Coin The Next Dogecoin Or The Next Shiba Inu In The Making? appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+0.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002629-3.66%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/13 16:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackers Use Microsoft Teams to Hijack Crypto Wallets: What To Know

Hackers Use Microsoft Teams to Hijack Crypto Wallets: What To Know

TLDR: Hackers trick users with fake podcast invites before requesting screen control through Microsoft Teams. Once granted, attackers get remote desktop access and can run code that drains crypto wallets. Security researcher Nick Bax says millions are already gone, hitting both project leaders and regular holders. Experts call for clearer Microsoft Teams warnings to stop [...] The post Hackers Use Microsoft Teams to Hijack Crypto Wallets: What To Know appeared first on Blockonomi.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13313+0.79%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
BABB
BAX$0.00001954-0.30%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/13 16:42
ແບ່ງປັນ
Vitalik Urges Smarter AI Oversight with Human and Market Checks

Vitalik Urges Smarter AI Oversight with Human and Market Checks

The post Vitalik Urges Smarter AI Oversight with Human and Market Checks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned that naive AI governance is vulnerable to exploits, like jailbreak prompts used to divert funds. He supports an info finance model where open markets allow multiple AI models, combined with human spot checks and jury reviews, to ensure diversity and faster problem solving. This approach reduces risks and improves security …
Wink
LIKE$0.010551-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1443-1.63%
OpenLedger
OPEN$1.00132+4.93%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/13 16:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
How Spartans Wins Big With 300% Bonuses and a Lamborghini Reward

How Spartans Wins Big With 300% Bonuses and a Lamborghini Reward

In the competitive online betting market, promotional offers act as powerful tools to capture player attention. For years, established names such as bet365, Stake, and DraftKings have led the industry with broad sports coverage, polished platforms, and loyal communities. However, 2025 has seen Spartans challenge the status quo, unveiling a 300% welcome bonus alongside a […] The post How Spartans Wins Big With 300% Bonuses and a Lamborghini Reward appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0215+17.61%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03934-3.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 16:40
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position