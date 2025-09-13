Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will take place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center on September 21, 2025. It will bring together the global blockchain ecosystem for a full day of high-level discussion, collaboration, and networking. This major blockchain networking event for Ukraine is positioned as the most eventful day of the year for the Web3 community. Unlike traditional conferences, the Web3 conference Fullset in Kyiv focuses on real conversations that lead to lasting opportunities. Attendees can expect meaningful exchanges that can become projects, partnerships, and investments. "In Web3, opportunities don't come from waiting; they come from conversations. Fullset is designed to accelerate those connections between developers, investors, and founders. Our mission is simple: bring the right people into one room and let ideas scale into reality", Ivan Samoilov, CEO of FULLSET Blockchain Conference. A Stage for Industry Leaders The conference program will feature some of the most influential voices in blockchain, compliance, gaming, and investment. The confirmed speakers are: Evhenii Panchenko, Acting First Deputy Head of the Department of International Police Cooperation (Interpol) of the National Police of Ukraine. David Palmer, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Pairpoint by Vodafone, an IoT and Web3 Digital Asset Broker (DAB) platform, and board member of the Asia Web3 Alliance. Dave Uhryniak, former Director of Ecosystem Development at Tron, and founder of TrueScope Ventures, a leading company in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Dmytro Yasmanovych, Compliance Services Lead at Hacken. Svitlana Diachenko, VP of Marketing at Hacken. Yevhen Pronin, Managing Partner at Pronin & Partners. Constantin Kogan, Partner and CEO at TDX, co-founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, host of the podcast Holistic Investment with Constantin Kogan, and former Managing Director at Wave Financial with $1.5B AUM. Maksym Rodionov, CTO and co-founder of Claimr, former Technical Director at Ubisoft, and co-founder of HMSTRS, with…