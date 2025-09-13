2025-09-15 Monday

AI won’t replace you, but the rigid systems around it might

The post AI won’t replace you, but the rigid systems around it might appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Every few weeks, headlines warn that artificial intelligence is coming for our jobs. The sentiment is everywhere — AI as the great disruptor, poised to reshape entire industries and render human labor obsolete. The fear is understandable, but it’s not the full picture. Summary The real issue isn’t AI vs. humans — it’s whether the systems we build enable people to thrive or reduce them to replaceable parts. Efficiency-first models are brittle — built on industrial-era metrics, they optimize output but ignore adaptability, creativity, and human growth. The safeguard isn’t just policy — resilient economies depend on systems that keep human adaptability at the center, letting people evolve with technology. The future belongs to human-centered AI — modular, flexible systems that treat people as collaborators and co-creators, not just inputs to optimize away. The question isn’t whether AI will replace humans. The better question is: what kinds of systems are we building, and do they allow people to thrive within them?  Technologies don’t replace people on their own. Systems do. And the ones we’ve built so far are worryingly brittle. In our race to adopt automation, we’ve prioritized efficiency over adaptability, prediction over potential. The result is an ecosystem of tools that optimize for outputs rather than understanding the humans behind them. That’s the real threat — frameworks that don’t evolve with us, and platforms that don’t respond to who we are. Ultimately, organizations that will lead in AI adoption are not those with the largest budgets or most advanced tools, but those that empower every employee to use AI safely and effectively. Until that foundation is in place, companies aren’t just underutilizing software; they’re leaving significant…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:13
AI won’t replace you, but the rigid systems we build around it might | Opinion

This next chapter of the digital economy will be claimed by those who adopt and who harness AI with the greatest discernment.
Crypto.news2025/09/13 17:12
Chainlink to Supply Data to Polygon to Resolve Fact-Based Betting Disputes

The post Chainlink to Supply Data to Polygon to Resolve Fact-Based Betting Disputes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket is turning to Chainlink to clean up how it resolves bets. The world’s largest prediction market platform will use the on-chain data provider to automatically settle asset-price-related markets, cutting down on delays and tampering risks, the two companies announced Friday. The integration is live on Polygon and will initially focus on crypto asset prices while the firms explore potential applications for more subjective markets. That means markets based on asset prices will resolve based on data directly fed from Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network. Polymarket currently relies on optimistic oracle system UMA to determine the outcomes of its prediction markets. That has often led to controversy over governance attacks made to influence the outcomes of some markets. Chainlink’s infrastructure combines timestamped price feeds, known as Data Streams, with automated settlement tools. That, the project said in a press release shared with CoinDesk, allows a market to settle as soon as the clock runs out. Polymarket says it plans to expand the use of Chainlink data beyond asset prices, though subjective markets remain a challenge. Some controversial outcomes on Polymarket, it’s worth noting, also involved more subjective markets, including decisions based on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s clothing. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/web3/2025/09/12/polymarket-connects-to-chainlink-to-cut-tampering-risks-in-price-bets
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:06
Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
CryptoNews2025/09/13 17:06
WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum & Stellar: $25 Minimum

The post WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum & Stellar: $25 Minimum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WisdomTree launched its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT), a blockchain-based product offering retail and institutional investors direct exposure to private credit. The launch aligns with a broader industry trend of tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) to enhance accessibility and transparency. It also makes the traditionally inaccessible private credit market available to a broader audience, including retail and crypto-native investors. Sponsored Sponsored WisdomTree Expands Access to Private Credit WisdomTree, a global asset manager, launched its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) on Friday, making private credit investments more accessible. The new fund, which tracks the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index (GLACI), operates on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. It targets retail and institutional investors, with a minimum investment of just $25. WisdomTree offers the fund via its WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect platforms. Private credit has grown into a $1 trillion asset class as companies increasingly rely on nonbank financing. Yet it has traditionally been challenging to access. Significant minimum commitments, strict accreditation requirements, and long lock-up periods limited liquidity, effectively reserving the market for institutions and ultra-wealthy individuals. But, CRDT lowers this threshold significantly by introducing tokenization and daily liquidity, opening the market to a broader range of investors. Global Chief Investment Officer Jeremy Schwartz at WisdomTree commented on the development. “Private credit has become one of the most talked-about opportunities in today’s market. For four years, we’ve been proud to make this space more accessible to the individual investor through our ETF, and now CRDT is able to deliver yield potential in a modern, tokenized fund.” Tokenized Credit Market Surges Past $30B Sponsored Sponsored WisdomTree is expanding its suite of tokenized products to attract digital-first investors who want access to alternative assets. Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, said CRDT provides “access to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:04
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings exceeded 1,935, and mining output this week was 106.2 BTC.

PANews reported on September 13th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 12th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,935.6 (Note: this number is net holdings). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 106.2 BTC, but it sold 105.6 BTC during the same period.
PANews2025/09/13 17:03
Not Bitcoin: Here’s Grayscale Founder’s Bold Crypto Pick

The post Not Bitcoin: Here’s Grayscale Founder’s Bold Crypto Pick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As reported by Fortune, Grayscale Founder Barry Silbert has revealed his crypto pick aside from Bitcoin. At Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Park City, Utah, Silbert indicated he is betting on something other than Bitcoin, hinting at his newest passion. “I believe that the next big wave in crypto is going to be the convergence of AI and crypto,” the founder and CEO Digital Currency Group stated. Silbert has not only shown excitement about the intersection of AI and crypto, but he is also excited about a project called Bittensor, a decentralized marketplace for AI founded by Jacob Steeves, a former Google engineer. You Might Also Like Bittensor, with native cryptocurrency TAO, is the 34th largest cryptocurrency by market cap and currently trades at $351.  The Grayscale founder’s newly launched company, Yuma, is committed to the Bittensor project and its associated cryptocurrency TAO. Grayscale news This week, crypto asset manager Grayscale filed to convert its Chainlink Trust into an exchange-traded fund. You Might Also Like Grayscale has also submitted registration statements for its Bitcoin Cash Trust and Litecoin Trust, both of which were filed on Form S-3 as existing vehicles that already report to the SEC. Separately, Grayscale has filed Form S-1 for the Hedera Trust, marking its initial registration with the SEC on the same day. In other news, the SEC has pushed back its decision on the Nasdaq’s bid to list the Grayscale Hedera Trust, designating Nov. 12 as the new deadline. Source: https://u.today/not-bitcoin-heres-grayscale-founders-bold-crypto-pick
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:03
Tron Holds $0.34, Dogecoin Flatlines, BlockDAG’s 3M Miners Impress

The post Tron Holds $0.34, Dogecoin Flatlines, BlockDAG’s 3M Miners Impress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 12:00 Track Tron at $0.34 and Dogecoin near $0.22, while BlockDAG’s 3M miners across 130 countries showcase global adoption and redefine presale execution in 2025. Tron (TRX) is holding steady but struggling to push through resistance at $0.34. Traders remain cautious, waiting for signs of momentum that could confirm the next move higher. For now, the chart shows strength in stability, though uncertainty lingers over its ability to break out. Dogecoin (DOGE) is also showing limited movement. The price has stayed between $0.21 and $0.23, creating a narrow range that analysts say will need a fresh catalyst to expand. Without new momentum, sideways trading continues to dominate. This is where BlockDAG (BDAG) offers a sharp contrast. With over 3 million mobile miners and hardware shipped to more than 130 countries, it has already built a global infrastructure before any listing. At a presale price of $0.0013, it is positioning itself as one of the best long-term crypto investments available today. Tron’s Expanding Reach into Finance and Governance Tron (TRX) is trading close to $0.34, where support has held firm while resistance builds at $0.3406. Indicators such as RSI and MACD remain cautious, but institutional accumulation suggests that a push toward $0.42 is still possible. The technical picture shows mixed momentum, yet the growth story is far stronger. On-chain activity continues to surge with more than 329 million accounts and 11 billion transactions recorded. The U.S. Department of Commerce, using Tron for GDP data, highlights genuine utility. With its TRX treasury expanded to $220 million and new DeFi integrations like USD1, NEAR Intents, and deBridge, Tron is positioning itself for broader global relevance. Dogecoin’s Next Move Hinges on Catalysts Dogecoin (DOGE) is holding steady between $0.21 and $0.22, with resistance forming near $0.23. A break…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:02
Trump-Linked WLFI Project Moves Toward Aggressive Token Burn

Instead of storing fees generated from its liquidity positions, the plan would channel those funds into market buys of WLFI, […] The post Trump-Linked WLFI Project Moves Toward Aggressive Token Burn appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 17:01
TRX Stalls at $0.34, DOGE Flat at $0.22, While BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M & Reaches 3M Miners Before Launch

Tron (TRX) is holding steady but struggling to push through resistance at $0.34. Traders remain cautious, waiting for signs of […] The post TRX Stalls at $0.34, DOGE Flat at $0.22, While BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M & Reaches 3M Miners Before Launch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 17:00
