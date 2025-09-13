2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Mixed Fortunes for PUMP Traders: Nearly Half in Profit, Others Deep in the Red

Mixed Fortunes for PUMP Traders: Nearly Half in Profit, Others Deep in the Red

On-chain data shows that nearly half of Pump.fun’s PUMP token holders are in profit, while the other half are sitting on steep losses. On September 12, blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps, citing Dune Analytics data, reported that out of more than 270,000 wallets, roughly 130,000 addresses are in profit, while a slightly larger share remains underwater. On-chain Data Reveals Sharp Divide in PUMP Traders’ Profits and Losses According to the firm, the numbers reveal how profits and losses diverge across different tiers of traders. Bubblemaps pointed out that nearly 10,000 traders have cleared over $1,000, totaling around $332 million. Another 2,000 wallets crossed the $10,000 threshold, with cumulative profits above $311 million. At the top, just under 400 wallets earned over $100,000, generating $264 million, while 28 wallets exceeded $1 million in returns. Meanwhile, one major trader alone has captured more than $10 million in profits. Yet the gains tell only half the story. According to Bubblemaps, the steepest losses came from nearly 9,000 wallets that each dropped more than $1,000, together forfeiting $332 million. Another 1,800 traders lost more than $10,000 apiece, with their combined red ink totaling $312 million. Meanwhile, 343 traders have each lost an average of over $100,000, which amounts to more than $265 million. At the same time, 30 traders have lost more than $1 million each, and their total losses equal $177 million. The uneven distribution of wins and losses comes as Pump.fun rolls out Project Ascend, a reform initiative launched in early September. A key feature of the upgrade, “Dynamic Fees,” lowers project costs as their market caps expand. This mechanism is designed to deter short-term rug pulls and other exploitative launches. By linking fees to market performance, Pump.fun is betting that stronger projects will thrive while low-quality scams become less attractive to deploy. The program has already distributed nearly $20 million to token creators and played a pivotal role in Pump.fun’s recent market ascension. Pump.Fun’s Creator Claims. Source: Dune Analytics Notably, market sentiment has reflected these changes within the project’s ecosystem. Data from BeInCrypto shows that PUMP, the platform’s native token, climbed more than 4% over the past 24 hours, rising from $0.0058 to $0.0064.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009576+4.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09628+0.94%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.143277-2.61%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:25
ແບ່ງປັນ
Sei-based DEX aggregator Kame Achieves Triumphant Fund Recovery

Sei-based DEX aggregator Kame Achieves Triumphant Fund Recovery

BitcoinWorld Sei-based DEX aggregator Kame Achieves Triumphant Fund Recovery In a significant development for the decentralized finance (DeFi) community, Kame Aggregator, a prominent Sei-based DEX aggregator, has successfully navigated a security breach, reaching an agreement with a hacker for the return of stolen funds. This positive outcome brings a sigh of relief to affected users and highlights the evolving landscape of crypto security. What Happened with the Sei-based DEX Aggregator Kame? The incident began when Kame Aggregator, a platform optimizing trading on the Sei network, suffered a security breach. This led to a significant amount of Ether (ETH) being siphoned off. Such events, while unfortunate, remind us of persistent challenges within DeFi. However, Kame Aggregator took swift action. They announced on their official X account that negotiations were underway. The goal was clear: secure the return of funds and protect their user base. This proactive approach set the stage for a resolution many in crypto hope to see more often. How Did Kame Aggregator Secure the Return of Funds? The breakthrough came when the Sei-based DEX aggregator confirmed an agreement had been reached. The hacker accepted Kame’s proposal, leading to the return of 185 ETH. This amount represents a substantial portion of the stolen assets, demonstrating the effectiveness of direct communication in security incidents. Such agreements are not always straightforward. They often involve complex discussions, sometimes even white-hat hacker incentives. For Kame Aggregator, this successful negotiation means they can now focus on the next critical step: compensating their affected users. What Does This Mean for Sei-based DEX Aggregator Users? For users impacted by the breach, the news of returned funds is undoubtedly a massive relief. Kame Aggregator has promised to announce a comprehensive compensation plan soon. This commitment is crucial for rebuilding trust and maintaining user confidence in the platform and the broader Sei ecosystem. The incident also underscores the importance of choosing secure platforms. While Kame Aggregator experienced a breach, their swift and successful recovery effort speaks volumes about their dedication to user safety. It serves as a case study for other decentralized finance projects. The reputation of a Sei-based DEX aggregator, or any DeFi project, relies heavily on its ability to handle security incidents transparently and effectively. Kame’s actions set a positive precedent. Lessons Learned for Decentralized Finance Security This event offers valuable insights for the entire DeFi sector: Proactive Engagement: Engaging directly with hackers, when feasible, can lead to better outcomes than purely adversarial approaches. Transparency: Keeping the community informed throughout the process helps manage expectations and maintain trust. Robust Recovery Plans: Having a clear strategy for fund recovery and user compensation is vital for any project. Continuous Security Audits: Regular audits remain paramount to identify and fix vulnerabilities before they are exploited. The incident also highlights the ongoing need for users to exercise caution, understand the risks involved, and diversify their holdings. Even with the best security measures, the decentralized nature of these platforms means vulnerabilities can arise. Kame Aggregator’s successful recovery of 185 ETH marks a significant win for the Sei-based DEX aggregator and its community. It reinforces the idea that even in the face of security breaches, proactive engagement and transparent communication can lead to positive resolutions. As the DeFi space matures, such incidents and their effective handling will be critical in building a more secure and trustworthy ecosystem for all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Kame Aggregator?Kame Aggregator is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator built on the Sei network, designed to optimize crypto trades by finding the best prices across various DEXs. How much cryptocurrency was recovered?Following a security breach, 185 ETH was stolen. Kame Aggregator successfully negotiated the full return of these 185 ETH from the hacker. What is the Sei network?Sei is a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for trading, aiming for fast transaction finality. It’s ideal for high-performance DeFi applications like DEXs, where Kame Aggregator operates. When will affected users receive compensation?Kame Aggregator plans to announce a comprehensive compensation plan for affected users soon. Users should monitor official channels for updates on the distribution process. What does this mean for other Sei-based DEX aggregators?This incident highlights the importance of robust security and clear incident response plans for all DeFi projects. Kame Aggregator’s successful recovery offers a positive case study in mitigating breach impacts and rebuilding trust. Was this article helpful in understanding the latest developments in crypto security? Share this story with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread awareness about how Sei-based DEX aggregators are handling security challenges and recovering funds! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market institutional adoption. This post Sei-based DEX aggregator Kame Achieves Triumphant Fund Recovery first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
SEI
SEI$0.335-2.70%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004126-1.12%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01731-0.85%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:25
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Tundra Bridges XRP and Solana Blockchain in Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Staking Solution

XRP Tundra Bridges XRP and Solana Blockchain in Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Staking Solution

Cross-chain functionality has become a central theme in this market cycle. Investors and developers want projects that connect ecosystems, not isolate them. XRP Tundra is launching with exactly that mission: it connects the XRP Ledger with Solana, creating a cross-chain staking system that runs on a dual-token presale and a clear, fixed supply model. The […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.24615+2.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0555-1.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01464-3.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is Michael Saylor’s Strategy Going Mainstream? Onchain Data Points to More Accumulation

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is Michael Saylor’s Strategy Going Mainstream? Onchain Data Points to More Accumulation

Bitcoin price holds near $116K as Michael Saylor’s corporate strategy sparks wider adoption. On-chain data shows accumulation, fueling forecasts toward $130K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.724-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09628+0.94%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Market Cap Reclaims $4.1T Amid ETF Surge

Crypto Market Cap Reclaims $4.1T Amid ETF Surge

Institutional capital is returning strongly to the crypto market. This week, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest inflows in two months, pushing the total capitalization beyond 4.1 trillion dollars. Such a symbolic threshold reflects a massive renewed interest in cryptos. L’article Crypto Market Cap Reclaims $4.1T Amid ETF Surge est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Capverse
CAP$0.1537+3.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
USDT market value exceeds 170 billion US dollars, setting a new record high

USDT market value exceeds 170 billion US dollars, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 13 that according to the latest data from Coingecko, the market value of USDT, the US dollar stablecoin launched by stablecoin issuer Tether, has exceeded US$170 billion, currently reaching US$170,085,261,371, setting a new historical high. The trading volume in the past 24 hours reached US$102,711,488,564.
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/13 17:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
FTX Estate And Corporate Giants Signal A New “Solana Season”

FTX Estate And Corporate Giants Signal A New “Solana Season”

The post FTX Estate And Corporate Giants Signal A New “Solana Season” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 13, 2025 at 07:50 // News Coinidol.com reports: On-chain data reveals that the FTX estate, in a move to pay back creditors, has redeemed $45 million worth of SOL from staking. While this action could be a precursor to selling, it’s also a necessary step in the estate’s ongoing restructuring process. More importantly, this redemption is taking place against a backdrop of surging corporate interest in Solana’s ecosystem. A $1.65 billion bet Medical device company Forward Industries has made a colossal $1.65 billion bet on Solana through a strategic private placement. This massive institutional investment, endorsed by crypto heavyweight Galaxy Digital, is a powerful vote of confidence in Solana’s technology and its potential for real-world utility. The rationale behind these corporate moves goes beyond simple price speculation. Solana’s network is known for its high throughput and low transaction costs, making it an ideal platform for building decentralized applications (dApps) and handling large-scale commercial activities. The network is also set to receive a major upgrade, which will introduce new components like “Votor” and “Rotor,” designed to further enhance transaction speed and efficiency. This continuous innovation is what’s attracting enterprises and is a key reason why some analysts believe Solana could see its price reach $1,000 in the near future. Solana and market trends While Bitcoin’s price rally has been the dominant headline, a subtler but equally significant narrative is gaining traction in the crypto world. The rising interest in Solana is also reflected in broader market trends. There has been a notable shift in capital from Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies, with analysts observing a decline in Bitcoin dominance and a rise in the market share of altcoins. This trend is a sign of a maturing market where investors are more willing to diversify their…
NEAR
NEAR$2.724-2.71%
Solana
SOL$247.42+4.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06396-0.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

The highly anticipated launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, a product that has faced repeated delays, now has a new projected timeline. Following postponements from its initial September 11th and 12th dates, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas suggest a more realistic launch is likely to occur next week. Balchunas, in particular, has … Continue reading "Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF" The post Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09628+0.94%
XRP
XRP$3.0555-1.78%
REVOX
REX$0.053695+0.15%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster sue Perplexity AI

Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster sue Perplexity AI

The post Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster sue Perplexity AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster have filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI, accusing the company of copyright infringement, trademark violations, and siphoning away internet traffic. The case was lodged in federal court in New York on Tuesday. In the legal complaint, Britannica, which owns Merriam-Webster, alleged that Perplexity’s “answer engine” systematically copies material from its websites without authorization. The legal tussle claims the AI tool plagiarizes Britannica’s and Merriam-Webster’s works and deprives them of visitors and revenue. The filing goes further by accusing Perplexity of trademark infringement, asserting that the platform has attached Britannica and Merriam-Webster names to inaccurate or incomplete AI-generated results. Per the plaintiffs, this misleads users into thinking the companies endorse or are responsible for content they did not create. “AI-created content confuses and deceives Perplexity users into believing (falsely) that the hallucinations are associated with, sponsored by, or approved by Britannica,” the filing read. Britannica: Perplexity plagiarism diverts internet traffic The plaintiffs shared some snapshots of Perplexity’s definition of the word plagiarism that appeared identical to Merriam-Webster’s entry.  According to the complaint, Perplexity’s “answer engine” does not act as a neutral search engine but instead “free rides” on the investment of publishers. Traditional search engines such as Google direct users to third-party websites, allowing publishers to earn revenue from subscriptions and advertising.  “Web publishers like Plaintiffs rely on those clicks to sell subscriptions to users who seek to delve more deeply into some content, as well as selling advertising to third parties who seek to present their products or services before the publishers’ users,” the lawsuit surmised. But as the complaint puts it, Perplexity “hijacks” this traffic by summarizing copyrighted articles directly in its responses. The publishers insist this practice reduces their ability to sell subscriptions and advertising, cutting out the business models funding…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09628+0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.97%
Wink
LIKE$0.010551-3.52%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
Beyond Cycles of Deviation: How Fair Principles Ensure a Stable Nash Equilibrium

Beyond Cycles of Deviation: How Fair Principles Ensure a Stable Nash Equilibrium

Demonstrating that the principles of market justice eliminate cycles of deviation and arguing that economies violating these principles may not have a stable equilibrium.
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007134+0.49%
MAY
MAY$0.05194+11.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001918-3.85%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon2025/09/13 17:15
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position