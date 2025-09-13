2025-09-15 Monday

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Why $0.01 $OZ Token Could Soar 1200%

The post Why $0.01 $OZ Token Could Soar 1200% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI ($OZ), Cardano (ADA), and XRP are among the crypto market coins being keenly tracked by investors as momentum continues to rise. Ozak AI has already become a notable product, combining artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) into a platform with extensive real-world uses. With its token currently at $0.01 in presale and set to move to $0.012 in the next stage, the project outlines a clear path toward 1200% returns when compared to its initial $0.01 price. XRP and Cardano, while delivering recent gains of 7% and 9%, respectively, are being outpaced by Ozak AI’s presale trend. Ozak AI’s Presale Growth and Technology Ozak AI has rapidly progressed in the presale process, beginning at $0.001 and increasing to the current fourth phase, $0.01. The next level will be to increase the price to $0.012, which is 900% higher than that of launch. A further move toward the project’s $1 target would equate to a 1200% return from the current presale level. According to official updates, more than 880 million tokens have been sold, raising over $3.00 million in total. The ecosystem of the platform is based on AI-enhanced infrastructure with the use of blockchain and DePIN technology. DePIN allows retrieval of information in a decentralized manner with real-time processing using information distributed among nodes. This architecture is secure, scalable, and resilient and does not need single points of failure. Ozak AI also adds predictive finance, data analytics, and enterprise-level solutions using autonomous agents. Youtube embed: Features, Tokenomics, and Partnerships The Ozak AI tokenomics create a limited amount of 10 billion $OZ tokens. The allocation is 3 billion presale buyers, 3 billion network, 2 billion reserves, 1 billion liquidity, and 1 billion team distribution. The project is transparent and equitable, with 70% dedicated to presale and community growth.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:35
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 17:35
$7.2M Raised in BlockchainFX Presale — Outshining Snorter Token and Maxi Doge for 1000x Potential

If you’re hunting for the next 1000x crypto, you can’t afford to waste time on the wrong presales. Snorter and Maxi Doge have had their moment in the hype cycle, but serious capital is flowing somewhere else. BlockchainFX has already raised $7.2 million at just $0.023 a token, and analysts are calling it the presale
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:33
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised

The race to find the best crypto to buy now is on thanks to the recent uptick that has caused the Bitcoin price to move above the $115K mark. Among the top picks right now, Pepenode has managed to gain much interest thanks to it recently raising upwards of $1 million in the ongoing presale. […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 17:31
Federal Revenue Auditor Laundered R$40 Million Using Crypto

A Federal auditor participated in the laundering of R$40 million in cryptocurrencies. The law enforcement agencies discover corruption, fraud, and confiscation of crypto assets. In an intricate criminal conspiracy, a federal revenue auditor supposedly laundered R$40 million with the help of cryptocurrencies. The Internal Affairs Office and Brazilian Federal Police have initiated an enormous operation […] The post Federal Revenue Auditor Laundered R$40 Million Using Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 17:30
Polymarket Integrates Chainlink Oracles to Ensure Accurate Market Outcomes

The partnership intends to deliver precise and tamper-proof resolutions for the prediction markets with enhanced speed, transparency, and accuracy.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 17:30
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

The post Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale rush of Lyno AI is worth noticing in 2025 where a solid 22,316 dollars have been raised in the Early Bird round, and 446,335 tokens have been sold. This is a force that questions the stable nature of Solana, and therefore, Lyno AI is an attractive investment option. With the emergence of a new platform powered by AI arbitrage, Solana may have to fight with the Lyno AI ecosystem that is already built and enjoys customer attention. Seoul to Silicon Valley: Why Solana Faces Pressure Solana is also a formidable competitor, particularly following its impressive 1,200 percent growth in 2023. Its tokenized GLXY stock and creator payout plans such as the recent 2 million given by pumpdotfun keep headlines going. Nevertheless, even with this, Solana, as of today, does not have the cross-chain arbitrage of Lyno AI, which democratizes earning opportunities in 15+ blockchains. Lyno AI: The Artificial Intelligence Arbitrage Revolution. Lyno AI will rise by up to 18,000 percent by 2026 because of its high-tech AI-powered arbitrage bot. Through this platform, users are able to instantly exploit price discrepancies between networks including Ethereum and Optimism. Its smart contracts, audited on the Cyberscope and 30-percent share of fees on stakers introduce two additional security and value layers. Lyno AI is priced at $0.05 in the Early Bird round, and there is a $100K giveaway incentive to presale purchasers who invest more than $100, which means that the AI will be priced at 180x in the coming stage before the price increases to $0.055. Take Action: Before the Surge. Lyno AI will be better positioned to outdo Solana through better AI technology and increased investor base. The Early Bird presale will provide a unique access point with audited security and tokenomics potential. Before the price increases in the next…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:29
InvestHK discusses digital assets and tokenization at the Bund Forum

PANews reported on September 13th that the Beijing News reported that the 2025 Inclusion Bund Conference in Shanghai held its first "Global Theme Day." Regarding the application of blockchain technology, delegates noted that the technology is becoming crucial for building a new generation of financial infrastructure, showing particular potential in areas such as cross-border payments and asset tokenization. InvestHK, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's Investment Promotion Agency, also discussed the development of digital assets and tokenization, with several companies sharing their perspectives on the application of tokenization technology in various industries, including finance, real estate, and supply chain. Representatives from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) outlined the development trends and regulatory framework of Hong Kong's tokenized product market, emphasizing that in the Web3 era, a robust compliance and security system is the cornerstone of digital asset development. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, which published the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Statement 2.0" in June of this year, is committed to fostering a digital asset development environment that balances regulatory compliance and technological innovation by optimizing its legal and regulatory framework.
PANews2025/09/13 17:28
Shiba Inu Update: SHIB Team Freezes 4.6M BONE Following Shibarium Bridge Hack Warning

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/13 17:26
