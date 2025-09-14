2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Why Alphapepe’s Early Presale Utilities Set It Apart From Bullzilla And Remittix

The post Why Alphapepe’s Early Presale Utilities Set It Apart From Bullzilla And Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale market in September 2025 is more crowded than ever, with meme-inspired tokens and utility-driven projects competing for investor attention. Among the many names circulating, AlphaPepe, BullZilla, and Remittix have emerged as three of the most talked-about presales. While BullZilla leans on meme-fueled branding and Remittix promises ambitious utility, AlphaPepe is distinguishing itself by delivering tangible features while still at the earliest stage of its presale. BullZilla: Strong branding, but little substance so far BullZilla has gained traction with bold marketing campaigns and a striking mascot that appeals to retail buyers who love meme coins. Its aggressive visibility push has helped it secure a wave of early backers, particularly those seeking the next viral sensation. But analysts note that BullZilla has yet to roll out any meaningful utilities. Its roadmap remains vague, with most of its strength tied to branding and hype. While meme power can fuel short-term rallies, without clear delivery, questions remain about how BullZilla will maintain momentum post-presale. Remittix: Promising big change, but still on paper Remittix has taken a different approach, positioning itself as a payments-focused crypto designed to disrupt the remittance market. Its pitch of cheaper, faster cross-border transfers resonates strongly with investors who prefer tokens tied to real-world use cases. However, none of Remittix’s utilities are live yet. For now, the project is selling a vision rather than a functioning product. Investors intrigued by its long-term potential must also weigh the execution risks that come with a utility token still in its infancy. AlphaPepe: Meme coin culture with utilities already live AlphaPepe has captured attention for its luxury-themed frog mascot and strong presence across X (Twitter) and Telegram, but what sets it apart is real delivery during presale — something rare in this space. Key features already live include: USDT Prize Pools…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:52
Billionaire Investor Predicts Bitcoin Will Overtake Gold as Global Store of Value

The post Billionaire Investor Predicts Bitcoin Will Overtake Gold as Global Store of Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 14 September 2025 | 15:46 Bitcoin’s long-term role as a global store of value may be closer than many expect, according to billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya. Speaking on the current market cycle, he argued that BTC could climb as high as $1.14 million before the cycle ends, eventually displacing gold as the world’s preferred hedge. Rather than focusing on short-term trading, Palihapitiya framed his view around two forces shaping the market: Bitcoin’s halving-driven supply shocks and the surge of institutional inflows through spot ETFs. He described ETFs as a “game changer,” saying they have created a turning point in adoption by making Bitcoin more accessible to major investors. Looking back at previous market cycles, Palihapitiya said his target was derived from average growth patterns, not from speculation or financial advice. He stressed that past data from the second and third cycles points toward significant upside potential in the current phase. The investor also shared his outlook on how Bitcoin might fit into everyday economies. While national currencies are unlikely to disappear, he predicted more countries will operate in a dual model—using fiat for daily transactions while turning to Bitcoin as a long-term reserve. In that framework, BTC would naturally absorb the role that gold has played for centuries. If Bitcoin reaches the levels Palihapitiya outlined, it would mark one of the largest shifts in modern financial history, placing the digital asset at the center of wealth preservation on a global scale. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:51
Shiba Inu’s Market Surprises Spark Curiosity

Recent activity within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) blockchain network has drawn attention due to stark changes in exchange data. Most notably, there has been a marked 70% reduction in net inflows to exchanges, signaling an increase in selling pressure on the cryptocurrency.Continue Reading:Shiba Inu’s Market Surprises Spark Curiosity
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:48
Dogecoin to Rocket 50%? Fresh DOGE Price Prediction Reveals Possible Timeline

The post Dogecoin to Rocket 50%? Fresh DOGE Price Prediction Reveals Possible Timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin is back on the radar, with a new price prediction by Ali Martinez suggesting the biggest meme coin is heading as high “up north” as $0.45, which would mean a nearly 50% jump from the price of DOGE right now. DOGE is at around $0.292, which is already more than 6% up from yesterday. But what really matters is that the meme cryptocurrency finally broke above the $0.27 level that was stopping rallies all summer. You Might Also Like DOGE is consolidating above the breakout zone before climbing toward $0.39, $0.43-$0.45. Given that Dogecoin tends to surge quickly once key resistances turn into support, and with retail demand picking up again amid brand new Dogecoin ETF launch, it seems likely that the chart is set for another boost. Should Dogecoin ascend to $0.45, it will be back to where it was at the end of 2021. But this time, it will be coming off a longer base at around $0.20-$0.25, not a sudden spike, which makes the price behavior look more mature. Bottom line The thing that gives bulls confidence is holding the current floor, because past rallies often collapsed when DOGE failed to keep freshly conquered territory intact. You Might Also Like The idea is that the DOGE price will stay above $0.27, but if it dips back down, it will lose steam and probably return to previous years’ range. For now, the bias is higher, and traders are keeping a close eye on September as the month that could set up the biggest meme coin’s next big move. Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-to-rocket-50-fresh-doge-price-prediction-reveals-possible-timeline
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:46
Malaysian PMs blackmailed with AI deepfake with crypto demands

The post Malaysian PMs blackmailed with AI deepfake with crypto demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Three Malaysian PMs have become victims of an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake blackmail, with their blackmailers making crypto ransom demands. The MPs in question are Subang MP Wong Chen, Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, and Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq Johari. According to reports, the Malaysian MPs were victims of cyber blackmail involving doctored AI-generated pornographic images, a move that has been described by Wong as lazy and unprofessional. In the statement released by Wong, the blackmail came to light on September 12 after his officer opened an email sent to the parliamentary office’s general complaint website. The email contained threats, a screenshot showing Wong in a compromising position, and a QR code demanding $100,000 in digital assets. Malaysian PMs blackmail with AI-generated images Wong mentioned that after the message was discovered, they took careful steps not to interact with the email. “My officer did not click on any links or scan the QR code. We immediately reported the matter to the Subang police, who promptly assigned an inspector to investigate,” he said. According to Wong, he later discovered that Rafizi had also received an identical email on the same day. The Malaysian MP claimed that the emails were the same, with the same words and a photo showing Rafizi in a compromising position. “Other than our faces, both photos are exactly identical, from the fold of the pillows and blanket, to the room, the bed, and the naked person in the photo,” he said. He also rubbished claims on the internet that his phone had been hacked, urging the public to stop sharing rumors. Wong also said that he has left the issue to the police as they are expected to provide timely updates as investigations proceed. The Malaysian MP also said he has sought assistance from IT and cryptocurrency…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:45
Ethereum test belangrijke weerstand: dit zijn de kritieke niveaus

Ethereum beweegt zich momenteel rond een cruciaal prijsniveau. Na het heroveren van de $4.500 zone lijkt de markt zich voor te bereiden op de volgende grote stap. De koers staat op het moment van schrijven op $4.650, wat neerkomt op een lichte daling van 1,3% in de afgelopen 24 uur.... Het bericht Ethereum test belangrijke weerstand: dit zijn de kritieke niveaus verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:40
Threat actors demand crypto in blackmail of Malaysian PMs with AI deepfakes

Three Malaysian PMs have become victims of an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake blackmail, with their blackmailers making crypto ransom demands. The MPs in question are Subang MP Wong Chen, Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, and Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq Johari. According to reports, the Malaysian MPs were victims of cyber blackmail involving doctored AI-generated pornographic […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 20:38
Tron (TRX) Destroyed Rest of Crypto Market With Massive 24-Hour Revenue

The post Tron (TRX) Destroyed Rest of Crypto Market With Massive 24-Hour Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron’s market dominance Massive revenue stream In terms of revenue, Tron has surpassed almost all other blockchains, generating an incredible $1.142 million in a single day. To put this in perspective, Ethereum made $174,677, while Solana, which came in second, only made $175,708. Tron’s revenue over the past 30 days has been $49.2 million more than three times Ethereum’s $14.78 million and 10 times Solana’s $4.61 million. Dominance is not a coincidence. Tron’s market dominance A significant amount of stablecoin supply is hosted on Tron, which has emerged as the foundation of the USDT (Tether) ecosystem. Large volumes of transactions are driven by this one factor throughout the Tron network, which directly results in high fees and steady income. Because stablecoin transfers keep Tron’s transaction throughput consistently high, it differs from most other chains in that activity only spikes during speculative rallies. Source: DefiLIama Tron is not only surviving the current crypto cycle but flourishing, as evidenced by its on-chain traction. While Solana’s speed draws developers and Ethereum remains the leader in smart contract innovation, Tron has established a distinct market niche by controlling stablecoin settlements. This dominance builds a strong moat against rivals and guarantees steady inflows. In terms of price, TRX has fared better than the larger altcoin market. Massive revenue stream The asset exhibits consistent strength while trading close to local highs, avoiding the sharp volatility observed in other tokens. Tron’s valuation is supported by a favorable environment created by network adoption, consistent USDT inflows and high on-chain revenue. Ultimately, Tron has shown that usefulness and steady income are more important than marketing. Tron is in a strong position to continue being one of the most lucrative and significant networks in the market as USDT solidifies its position as the most popular stablecoin in the world. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:34
Billionaire Entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya Says, “Bitcoin Will Replace Gold,” Shares Price Prediction

The post Billionaire Entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya Says, “Bitcoin Will Replace Gold,” Shares Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor and tech entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya has suggested that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $1.14 million in the current cycle and replace gold in the long run. Palihapitiya, in his statement, noted that Bitcoin has historically experienced price increases after halvings, and that this time, the market has experienced a “turning point” with the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to the billionaire, ETFs are accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, significantly impacting its price. Palihapitiya specifically stated that his calculations were based on averages from past cycles and were not intended as “investment advice.” However, he stated that there was “very significant potential for value growth” when looking at the average of the second and third cycle data. Palihapitiya also acknowledged that while many countries won’t consider Bitcoin their official currency, he said more countries will move toward a dual-currency model. In this scenario, the local currency would be used for daily transactions, but Bitcoin would be preferred as a permanent store of value. “If these price levels are reached, Bitcoin will completely take over the role of gold,” Palihapitiya said, arguing that it is now inevitable for BTC to become a permanent store of value on a global scale. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/billionaire-entrepreneur-chamath-palihapitiya-says-bitcoin-will-replace-gold-shares-price-prediction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:31
ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight

The post ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 15:30 Ethereum is trading above $4,400 and closing in on a key resistance zone that could open the door to $5,000, sparking fresh optimism across the market. Analysts are watching closely as institutional demand keeps building momentum for ETH. However, while the Ethereum price predictions dominate headlines, altcoins like Layer Brett are stealing attention. With explosive staking rewards, low entry price, and real scalability, LBRETT is emerging as one of the standout tokens of 2025. Ethereum price prediction: Ethereum eyes fresh highs as whales pile in Ethereum is back in the spotlight after a wave of big-money buys pushed it closer to critical resistance. At the time of writing, ETH trades at $4,727.55 with a 24-hour volume of $42.32 billion and a market cap of $570 billion. Ethereum has rallied 4.33% in the last day, fueling renewed optimism. Source Tom Lee’s BitMine added 46,255 ETH worth $201 million, a sign of growing institutional confidence. Popular analyst Ali Martinez noted that breaking $4,500 could set the stage for a run toward $5,000, which would mark a new all-time high for Ethereum. Layer Brett steps out of meme culture and into real utility Layer Brett (LBRETT) may have started with meme roots, but it has developed into something far bigger. Unlike Brett on Base, which lacked substance, this project has grown into a Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, offering faster transactions, stronger security, and practical applications that meme coins could never deliver. Its standout feature is scalability. Ethereum’s Layer 1 often struggles with high gas fees and slow execution. Layer Brett fixes this by handling transactions off-chain and then connecting them back to Ethereum. This approach lowers costs, speeds up processing, and keeps everything decentralized and secure. The rewards model is where FOMO kicks in. Early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:30
