ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight
The post ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 15:30 Ethereum is trading above $4,400 and closing in on a key resistance zone that could open the door to $5,000, sparking fresh optimism across the market. Analysts are watching closely as institutional demand keeps building momentum for ETH. However, while the Ethereum price predictions dominate headlines, altcoins like Layer Brett are stealing attention. With explosive staking rewards, low entry price, and real scalability, LBRETT is emerging as one of the standout tokens of 2025. Ethereum price prediction: Ethereum eyes fresh highs as whales pile in Ethereum is back in the spotlight after a wave of big-money buys pushed it closer to critical resistance. At the time of writing, ETH trades at $4,727.55 with a 24-hour volume of $42.32 billion and a market cap of $570 billion. Ethereum has rallied 4.33% in the last day, fueling renewed optimism. Source Tom Lee’s BitMine added 46,255 ETH worth $201 million, a sign of growing institutional confidence. Popular analyst Ali Martinez noted that breaking $4,500 could set the stage for a run toward $5,000, which would mark a new all-time high for Ethereum. Layer Brett steps out of meme culture and into real utility Layer Brett (LBRETT) may have started with meme roots, but it has developed into something far bigger. Unlike Brett on Base, which lacked substance, this project has grown into a Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, offering faster transactions, stronger security, and practical applications that meme coins could never deliver. Its standout feature is scalability. Ethereum’s Layer 1 often struggles with high gas fees and slow execution. Layer Brett fixes this by handling transactions off-chain and then connecting them back to Ethereum. This approach lowers costs, speeds up processing, and keeps everything decentralized and secure. The rewards model is where FOMO kicks in. Early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:30