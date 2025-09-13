2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators – But Still Outpaces Ethereum

New figures from CryptoQuant reveal that daily earnings for block producers collapsed to $5 million on September 7, the lowest […] The post Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators – But Still Outpaces Ethereum appeared first on Coindoo.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05877+6.69%
Coindoo2025/09/13 18:03
Coinbase Files Litigation, Demands Texts From Former SEC Officials

The post Coinbase Files Litigation, Demands Texts From Former SEC Officials appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is escalating its dispute with US regulators over past communications involving former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler. Coinbase filed a legal motion on Thursday requesting a hearing to address the SEC Office of the Inspector General’s investigation, which found that the agency deleted nearly one year’s worth of text messages from Gensler and other senior officials in “avoidable” errors. The exchange said the SEC should explain why it did not conduct a full search of agency records, including text messages from Gensler and senior SEC officials, when it requested the messages in several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filings from 2023 and 2024. According to the motion, Coinbase wants the court to compel the SEC to search and produce all responsive communications originally requested, including all messages and documents from Gensler and the agency regarding Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The FOIA filing read: This Court’s intervention is warranted to determine whether the SEC has in fact violated the Court’s prior orders and to ensure that all available measures are taken to preserve and produce responsive records.” The exchange also proposed an additional hearing after the materials have been produced and reviewed during legal discovery to address additional remedies such as attorney fees, if needed. “Following discovery, the parties can then return to the Court, and the Court can determine the appropriate additional remedial measures at that time,” including findings that would “trigger a Special Counsel investigation.” Spokespeople for the SEC told Cointelegraph that transparency is “paramount” to the agency’s operations and accountability to taxpayers.  Coinbase’s FOIA lawsuit against the SEC. Source: Paul Grewal “When Chairman Atkins was briefed on this matter, he immediately directed staff to examine and fully understand what occurred and to take steps that will prevent it from happening again,” the SEC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:03
A whale is long BTC, DOGE, PEPE, and FARTCOIN, and has now made over $9 million in profit.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale has long BTC, DOGE, PEPE, and FARTCOIN, and has currently made a floating profit of over $9 million: 1,250 $BTC ($145 million): Take profit at $117,000-$127,000; $75 million DOGE (US$22.4 million): Take profit at $0.35-$0.7; $kPEPE $1.5 billion ($18.5 million): take-profit level $0.015 - $0.03; 20 million $FARTCOIN (US$18.5 million): Take profit at $1.2-$1.6
PANews2025/09/13 18:02
24 ETH Lost in Classic Copy-Paste Scam Trap

24 ETH were lost in a copy-pasting scam in the address history. Victims are advised to check before signing and pre-check the addresses to avoid loss. 24 ETH were lost when one of the victims transferred $103,918 to a wallet address that was similar. This was a scam based on an address history-seeded trap, a […] The post 24 ETH Lost in Classic Copy-Paste Scam Trap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 18:00
Blockchain News: XRP Tundra Unveils Innovative Presale Structure with Dual-Chain Token Strategy

Presales are often the proving ground for blockchain projects. They show whether a team has real vision or is simply chasing fast funding. Too many presales promise vague utility or rely on single-token models that quickly collapse under the pressure of governance conflicts and inflationary rewards. XRP Tundra is taking a different path. Its presale […]
Tronweekly2025/09/13 18:00
Nvidia upgrades GeForce Now with Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods

Nvidia upgrades GeForce Now with RTX 5080 SuperPods, replacing 4080 servers for Ultimate subscribers at no extra cost.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:58
Main Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Gives Epic Response to Tom Lee and Michael Saylor

The post Main Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Gives Epic Response to Tom Lee and Michael Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Schiff, probably the most vocal and stubborn hater of Bitcoin, has done it again. This time the target for his bespoke crypto criticism was Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who shared a selfie with Strategy’s Michael Saylor, captioning that post with “Bitcoin and Ethereum are friends.” For Schiff, though, they are rather “partners in crime,” as this is exactly how he commented on this photo. You Might Also Like The commentary landed perfectly after the previous day’s announcement that BitMine got 46,255 ETH from BitGo, which is about $201 million. That takes their total stash to 2,126,018 ETH, which is about $9.24 billion. As for Bitcoin, Saylor’s Strategy is still in a league of its own, with the software provider owning as much as 638,460 BTC right now, equivalent to $73.55 billion at current value. With average buy-in at $73,880 per BTC, that puts Strategy up almost 56% in profit.  Combine that with the fact that MSTR (MicroStrategy’s ticker) has a diluted market cap of $105 billion. Crypto controversies Schiff’s quick comment fit into his usual routine of criticizing crypto enthusiasm, but this time he aimed at two figures who speak for the two biggest coins on the market. One has incorporated Bitcoin into a corporate balance sheet, while the other highlights Ethereum’s broader financial potential. Together, they became a target too good to pass up for Schiff’s latest jab at crypto. You Might Also Like The post is definitely very special, as Lee has already had to deal with people who do not like him for shifting his focus to Ethereum through his work with BitMine Technologies, which was all about Bitcoin until the recent “Ethereum Treasury” hype. Source: https://u.today/main-bitcoin-critic-peter-schiff-gives-epic-response-to-tom-lee-and-michael-saylor
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:57
Is This Meme Coin The Next Dogecoin Or The Next Shiba Inu In The Making?

The post Is This Meme Coin The Next Dogecoin Or The Next Shiba Inu In The Making? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 11:45 Crypto analysts are in active discussions. The debate is whether Layer Brett represents the next Dogecoin (DOGE) or the next Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of potential. Both comparisons offer interesting perspectives. But both might miss the project’s unique characteristics. The debate highlights how meme coins have evolved beyond pure speculation toward substance and utility. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) legacy as the original meme coin Dogecoin created the meme coin category. Then demonstrated its potential for massive returns. The project maintained simplicity and focused on community engagement above all else. DOGE’s success stemmed from cultural relevance rather than technological innovation. However, Dogecoin’s growth potential today appears limited by its market size. The token requires unprecedented demand for significant price movement. This reality has analysts looking for newer projects with similar community potential but better growth dynamics. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) evolution beyond pure meme status Shiba Inu built upon Dogecoin’s foundation while attempting to add more substance. The project developed ecosystem products like Shibarium to enhance utility. SHIB demonstrated how meme coins could evolve toward more sustainable models. Despite these efforts, Shiba Inu faces similar market cap constraints as Dogecoin. Its enormous circulating supply creates natural selling pressure that limits appreciation. The project’s growth potential appears modest compared to earlier stages. How Layer Brett (LBRETT) differs from both predecessors Layer Brett incorporates lessons from both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s experiences. The project maintains strong meme appeal while adding genuine Ethereum Layer 2 utility. This combination provides both community excitement and technological substance. The approach addresses the main criticism of pure meme coins regarding sustainability. By offering actual blockchain utility, Layer Brett might achieve more organic growth than its predecessors. This differentiation makes direct comparisons somewhat limited. Community engagement comparisons Dogecoin maintains one of crypto’s strongest communities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:56
Tether Unveils US-Regulated Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

Tether, the entity behind the USDT stablecoin, has announced plans to launch a new US-regulated stablecoin for American businesses and institutions.
Cryptodaily2025/09/13 17:53
Could This Be the Next Ethereum or Solana for 2025?

The post Could This Be the Next Ethereum or Solana for 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 12:50 What if you had bought Ethereum at $0.30 or Solana under $1? Those crypto millionaire stories are painful reminders of missed chances. The truth is, most fortunes in crypto are made before launch, during the presale crypto 2025 stage. And today, the spotlight is firmly on BlockchainFX (BFX), a multi-asset crypto super app that could become the next 100x crypto. Already raising more than $7.2 million from over 9,000 buyers, BlockchainFX’s presale started at $0.01 and is now priced at $0.023. The clock is ticking, with scheduled price jumps every Monday until it reaches its confirmed $0.05 launch price. That means the window for cheap entry is closing fast—and for many, this is your second chance at a life-changing presale. Secure your BFX today with code BLOCK30 and get 30% more tokens—the best presale crypto to buy now. Why BlockchainFX Is Being Called the Best Crypto Presale 2025 Unlike many new crypto presale 2025 projects that rely on hype, BlockchainFX already delivers real-world functionality. It’s the first all-in-one super app where users can trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, gold, and forex seamlessly through a Web3 interface. This mix of DeFi and traditional finance makes it more than just another token—it’s a working platform. What sets it apart is utility plus rewards. BFX holders earn daily USDT staking payouts up to 90% APY—an opportunity to build crypto passive income even before launch. With debit card integration, users can also spend crypto directly in the real economy, a feature that only strengthens its claim as one of the best crypto presale projects 2025. The project’s credibility is reinforced by security audits from CertiK, Coinsult, and SolidProof, and a 4.87/5 trust score from early users. This isn’t vaporware—it’s an explosive presale backed by serious infrastructure and transparency.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 17:53
