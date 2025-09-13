2025-09-15 Monday

XRPL TVL Surges Beyond $100 Million Amid Corporate Adoption

XRPL TVL Surges Beyond $100 Million Amid Corporate Adoption

XRPL's TVL crosses $100 million, driven by corporate adoption. RippleX proposals aim to streamline account management on XRPL. XLS-86 Firewall safeguards XRPL from scammers, enhancing security features. The XRP Ledger has recorded another milestone after its Total Value Locked (TVL) crossed the $100 million threshold. According to DeFiLlama, the network's TVL currently sits at $103.67 million, marking a 10% increase within days. Earlier this month, XRPL held $93.95 million in locked assets, but fresh interest from corporate entities fueled the rapid climb. This development highlights the growing appeal of the blockchain for businesses seeking efficient and low-cost solutions in the digital asset ecosystem. Also Read: Metaplanet's Bitcoin Strategy Faces a Bumpy Road Amid Stock Price Surge and Decline Institutional Activity and Upgrade Plans Strengthen Confidence Recent activity suggests institutional investors are playing a bigger role in XRPL's momentum. Their participation reflects rising trust in the ledger's resilience and scalability as more liquidity flows into decentralized applications. Meanwhile, the development community is still working on upgrades to improve security and functionality. Three amendment proposals are reported to be likely to be sent to the community shortly to be voted on. One of the programs examined is the XLS-86 Firewall, which is aimed at enhancing account safety. The information provided by Vet, a dUNL validator, indicates that the firewall will enable users to place value—and time-based limitations on transactions outgoing the firewall. This would help minimize dangerous instances of stolen accounts in the case of security breaches. Moreover, the firewall option is meant to resolve the long-standing problem of scams on the ledger regarding XRP and NFTs. This restricts transactions carried out using the account, hence giving the users more control over their funds. RippleX Proposes Enhancements to Simplify Account Management RippleX is also developing several new proposals to enhance the XRP Ledger's functionality. Recently, Mayukha Vadari, a Ripple software engineer, announced developments on these proposals. One of these propositions is to make account management easier without special flags or decreased reserves. Vadari proposes charging accounts only for resources that they actively consume, as opposed to the existing system, which charges a full reserve. This modification may greatly ease the operations of accounts on the XRP Ledger. Rising Adoption Signals Wider Shift in Use Cases The steady climb in XRPL's TVL reflects more than just price speculation. It proves the growing interest of both institutions and individual users in XRPL-based decentralized applications. In addition, the rising adoption is a sign that corporate users consider the blockchain a sustainable platform for conducting cost-effective transactions. Together with future protocol improvements, XRPL appears to be on the way to staying relevant with increased competition in the decentralized finance sector. The fact that XRPL is now above $100 million in TVL is a significant milestone in the company's development. With corporate adoption driving liquidity and upcoming upgrades promising stronger safeguards, the ledger continues to attract both institutional and retail participation. Also Read: Tether's Strategic Move to Strengthen U.S. Dollar Dominance in Digital Finance
REX-Osprey ETF groeit naar $250 miljoen terwijl Solana koers 81% hoger staat dan vorig jaar

REX-Osprey ETF groeit naar $250 miljoen terwijl Solana koers 81% hoger staat dan vorig jaar

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK) heeft in korte tijd meer dan $250 miljoen aan vermogen onder beheer bereikt. De aanbieder REX Shares maakte dit, slechts iets meer dan twee maanden na de lancering van het fonds. Het ETF werd op 2 juli 2025 geïntroduceerd en biedt beleggers een combinatie van spot Solana en beloningen uit on-chain staking. Hiermee profiteren zij zowel van koersbewegingen als van extra rendement uit staking. Kan de Solana koers hierdoor verder worden versterkt? Solana koers ondersteunt snelle instroom De snelle groei van het fonds is mede te danken aan de sterke prestaties van Solana. De Solana koers is in de afgelopen weken duidelijk gestegen. Op korte termijn liet de token een stijging van ruim 6% in één dag zien, terwijl de weekwinst opliep tot bijna 18%. Ook in de afgelopen maand noteerde Solana een stijging van ruim 20%. Over langere perioden zijn de resultaten nog sterker. In zes maanden tijd steeg de waarde met bijna 77%. Sinds het begin van 2025 staat Solana meer dan 27% hoger. Ten opzichte van een jaar geleden bedraagt de winst ruim 80%. Gemeten vanaf de eerste notering is de Solana koers bijna vijf keer zoveel waard geworden. Dit verklaart waarom Solana steeds vaker een centrale plek inneemt binnen digitale assets. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Uniek model voor Solana beleggingen Het SSK ETF is het eerste fonds in de Verenigde Staten dat spot Solana koppelt aan staking binnen een gereguleerd product. Normaal gesproken moeten beleggers zelf een wallet beheren of deelnemen aan staking via een validator. Met dit ETF ontvangen zij de beloningen automatisch, zonder technische stappen of risico's van eigen beheer. Volgens REX Shares was de instroom te danken aan de steun van vroege investeerders die dit model herkenden als efficiënter en toegankelijker. Het bedrijf zei dat het ook in de toekomst nieuwe producten wil ontwikkelen die tokens combineren met rendement uit het netwerk zelf. We are proud to announce that the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) has surpassed $250 million in AUM as of 9/11/2025 — just months after launching on July 2nd.$SSK is the first U.S. ETF to combine spot $SOL exposure with native, on-chain staking rewards, marking a major step… pic.twitter.com/FsthIwNUcE — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 12, 2025 Toename in futures en open interest Niet alleen op de spotmarkt groeit de activiteit rond Solana. Data van CoinGlass liet zien dat de handelsvolumes in Solana futures de afgelopen 24 uur opliepen tot meer dan $30 miljard, een stijging van bijna 14% ten opzichte van de dag ervoor. Daarnaast steeg de open interest, het totaal aan openstaande contracten, met ruim 7% naar bijna $17 miljard. Deze toename wijst op meer activiteit van traders die gebruikmaken van leverage, maar ook op bredere institutionele betrokkenheid. Door deze stijgende deelname neemt de liquiditeit toe en wordt Solana aantrekkelijker voor grotere partijen. Solana blijft een actief ecosysteem Solana behoort met ruim 600 miljoen tokens in omloop tot de grootste blockchain netwerken gemeten naar gebruik en handelsvolume. Het netwerk staat bekend om snelle transacties en relatief lage kosten, waardoor het populair is bij zowel retail investeerders als ontwikkelaars van gedecentraliseerde applicaties. De combinatie van technische eigenschappen, stijgende handelsactiviteit en institutionele interesse heeft de basis gelegd voor de sterke prestaties in 2025. Dat maakt Solana een van de meest besproken netwerken buiten de traditionele dominantie van Bitcoin en Ethereum. Vooruitblik op Solana koers en ETF De snelle groei van het Solana ETF tot $250 miljoen toont dat er ruimte is voor innovatieve producten die rendement uit staking combineren met prijsontwikkeling. Voor beleggers betekent dit toegang tot een gereguleerde structuur die de voordelen van DeFi dichterbij brengt zonder technische drempels. De Solana koers laat op meerdere tijdsframes sterke resultaten zien en de futuresmarkt ondersteunt dit met toenemende volumes en open interest. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.
Vitalik Buterin at EthTokyo 2025: Bridging East and West, Stories from Ethereum’s Early Days, and More

Vitalik Buterin at EthTokyo 2025: Bridging East and West, Stories from Ethereum’s Early Days, and More

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin used his EthTokyo 2025 keynote to chart the blockchain's path forward, highlighting Asia's early role in its rise, a bold 10x scaling target, and renewed calls for global collaboration. Buterin Credits Asia's Early Role in Ethereum, Calls for Global Collaboration Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took the stage at EthTokyo 2025 with […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vitalik-buterin-at-ethtokyo-2025-bridging-east-and-west-stories-from-ethereums-early-days-and-more/
BNB's market capitalization exceeds $130 billion, surpassing BYD to become the 167th largest global asset by market capitalization

BNB's market capitalization exceeds $130 billion, surpassing BYD to become the 167th largest global asset by market capitalization

PANews reported on September 13 that according to the latest data from 8MarketCap, the market value of BNB has reached US$130.55 billion, setting a new historical high. It has increased by 3.38% in the past 24 hours, surpassing BYD and ranking 167th in global asset market value.
Nvidia updates its GeForce Now game-streaming service with the RTX 5080

Nvidia updates its GeForce Now game-streaming service with the RTX 5080

Nvidia has rolled out its latest GeForce Now upgrade, replacing RTX 4080 servers with the new Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods.  According to the American chipmaker, the update is ideal for subscribers of its Ultimate tier, who are promised higher performance, lower latency, and expanded game catalogue without an additional cost if they choose to upgrade. Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods users can expect smoother gameplay with its latest rendering technology, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4 technology, and new AI-upscaling features. The firm mentioned it would add releases such as DUNE: Awakening, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as titles that will showcase the GPU's power. "NVIDIA Blackwell RTX servers are starting to power up worldwide, so more members can start streaming with unprecedented performance on virtually any device, including PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, LG TVs (4K at 120Hz) and even Steam Decks (now up to 90 fps)," the company wrote on its webpage. Adding titles on the game library with Install-to-Play Alongside the hardware upgrade, Nvidia has introduced a new Install-to-Play feature that doubles the GeForce Now library. The service
SEI Surges 30%, Next Stop $0.49 if $0.37 Flips

SEI Surges 30%, Next Stop $0.49 if $0.37 Flips

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sei-surges-30-next-stop-0-49/
Lamine Yamal Missing From FC Barcelona Training

Lamine Yamal Missing From FC Barcelona Training

The post Lamine Yamal Missing From FC Barcelona Training appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FC Barcelona phenomenon Lamine Yamal was absent from training on Saturday, as reported by a number of reliable outlets including RAC1. Europa Press via Getty Images FC Barcelona phenomenon Lamine Yamal was absent from training on Saturday, as reported by a number of reliable outlets including RAC1. The Catalan radio station reported that Barca had trained without his number 10 “who has physical issues”. RAC1 added that the 18-year-old Ballon d’Or candidate was working in the gym, but it is now widely-wondered whether he’ll be able to make Sunday’s La Liga meeting with Valencia. Because of Camp Nou not being ready in time, Barca will play the fixture at the 6,000 capacity Johan Cruyff mini estadi. FC Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has just returned from international duty Lamine, who was instrumental in La Roja’s European Championships triumph in 2024, recently starred as a starter in Spain’s opening two World Cup qualifiers. Against Bulgaria, he provided an assist in a 3-0 win in Sofia playing 79 minutes, and then set up his teammates twice while notching 73 minutes in the 6-0 thrashing of Turkey. That’s 152 minutes in total, and while Lamine did not return to Barcelona complaining of physical discomfort, he has now not trained with the rest of the team because of it. In his pre-match press conference on Saturday afternoon, head coach Hansi Flick is sure to be broached on the topic and asked whether Lamine will be fit enough to play against Valencia. The training session brought other benefits for FC Barcelona While potentially missing Lamine is a major blow, there was good news elsewhere for Flick. Frenkie de Jong trained with the rest of his teammates, and so did Marcl Bernal who received medical clearance at last. Lamine’s fellow 18-year-old had previously been sidelined for a…
Nearly 50% of Pump.fun Traders Book Profits

Nearly 50% of Pump.fun Traders Book Profits

The post Nearly 50% of Pump.fun Traders Book Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows that nearly half of Pump.fun’s PUMP token holders are in profit, while the other half are sitting on steep losses. On September 12, blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps, citing Dune Analytics data, reported that out of more than 270,000 wallets, roughly 130,000 addresses are in profit, while a slightly larger share remains underwater. Sponsored Sponsored On-chain Data Reveals Sharp Divide in PUMP Traders’ Profits and Losses According to the firm, the numbers reveal how profits and losses diverge across different tiers of traders. Bubblemaps pointed out that nearly 10,000 traders have cleared over $1,000, totaling around $332 million. Another 2,000 wallets crossed the $10,000 threshold, with cumulative profits above $311 million. 50% of $PUMP traders are now in profit 270k+ onchain traders • 1 made $10M+ (Wintermute)• 30 made $1M–$10M• 400 made $100k–$1M• 2,000 made $10k–$100k• 10,000 made $1k–$10k• 120,000 made <$1k pic.twitter.com/bEWPMlX49g — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) September 12, 2025 At the top, just under 400 wallets earned over $100,000, generating $264 million, while 28 wallets exceeded $1 million in returns. Meanwhile, one major trader alone has captured more than $10 million in profits. Yet the gains tell only half the story. According to Bubblemaps, the steepest losses came from nearly 9,000 wallets that each dropped more than $1,000, together forfeiting $332 million. Another 1,800 traders lost more than $10,000 apiece, with their combined red ink totaling $312 million. Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, 343 traders have each lost an average of over $100,000, which amounts to more than $265 million. At the same time, 30 traders have lost more than $1 million each, and their total losses equal $177 million. The uneven distribution of wins and losses comes as Pump.fun rolls out Project Ascend, a reform initiative launched in early September. A key feature of the upgrade, “Dynamic Fees,” lowers…
Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators

Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators

The post Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 13 September 2025 | 13:03 A sharp drop in revenue for Tron’s Super Representatives has followed the network’s latest overhaul of transaction costs. New figures from CryptoQuant reveal that daily earnings for block producers collapsed to $5 million on September 7, the lowest point seen in over a year. Just before the fee cuts, they had been collecting close to $14 million per day. The turnaround traces back to late August, when the community approved Proposal #789. The measure halved the cost of energy units used to calculate transaction fees, reducing the rate from 210 sun to 100 sun. Since then, average gas fees on the chain have tumbled by about 60%. One TRX token equals one million sun, making the new rates particularly noticeable at scale. The author of the proposal, community member GrothenDI, argued that cutting costs would drive long-term growth by making Tron more attractive to everyday users. His projections suggested more than 12 million additional transactions could be unlocked once the changes took hold. Despite the hit to producer revenue, Tron’s dominance in the broader market remains intact. Token Terminal data shows that in the past week alone, Tron accounted for more than 92% of all revenue generated by layer-1 blockchains. In the last three months, the network’s fees totaled $1.1 billion, far ahead of competitors including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. Historical comparisons still place Ethereum ahead in the long run, with $13 billion earned in the last five years compared to Tron’s $6.3 billion. But Tron’s recent performance underscores its position as the most lucrative blockchain in the short term, even while lowering barriers for users through cheaper transactions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not…
Why Is Dogecoin Rising Despite the Delay of Its ETF?

Why Is Dogecoin Rising Despite the Delay of Its ETF?

The iconic memecoin Dogecoin continues its rise, driven by market enthusiasm. Despite another delay in the launch of its first American ETF, institutional investors remain alert and seem little affected by this announcement. L’article Why Is Dogecoin Rising Despite the Delay of Its ETF? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
