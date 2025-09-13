ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Chorus One Unveils Institutional-Grade Staking on Hyperliquid and Makes Validator Decision Regarding USDH
Chorus One has introduced HYPE staking via a strategic partnership with FalconX. More than 1.85 million HYPE, valued at over $103 million, has already been staked via the Chorus One validator node. The Chorus One HYPE validator node made its first decision regarding the USDH governance vote by supporting Paxos. Chorus One, one of the […] The post Chorus One Unveils Institutional-Grade Staking on Hyperliquid and Makes Validator Decision Regarding USDH appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Polygon Brings POL to Middle East
The post Polygon Brings POL to Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 13 September 2025 | 13:35 Dubai is becoming the next frontier for Polygon Labs, which has teamed up with local venture firm Cypher Capital to bring its native token, POL, to the desks of professional investors. The partnership is part of a wider strategy to position POL as more than a retail asset and instead present it as a vehicle for real yield in institutional portfolios. Rather than limiting the focus to traders, Polygon aims to draw in funds, corporates, and other large allocators through tailored programs. Plans include curated investor gatherings, new liquidity routes, and structured products designed specifically for professional-grade participation. Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon’s co-founder, said appetite for yield-bearing crypto assets is only intensifying, and the initiative is meant to transform that demand into opportunities that plug directly into Polygon’s infrastructure. For institutions, this could mean exposure to an ecosystem designed around scalable settlement and tokenized assets. Cypher Capital’s role will be to bridge the gap between Polygon and the Middle East’s financial landscape, offering guidance through regulatory hurdles while opening doors to capital networks in the region. The launch also dovetails with Polygon’s ambitious “GigaGas” roadmap. Recent upgrades have already cut transaction finality below five seconds and pushed throughput to 1,000 transactions per second. Future milestones are aimed at establishing Polygon as a foundational layer for what it describes as a “trustless internet of value.” For investors, the message is clear: POL is being framed not as a speculative side bet but as a token with the structure and utility to stand alongside traditional infrastructure assets. By targeting the Middle East first, Polygon signals its intent to win over institutional capital in markets where interest in blockchain payments and tokenized products is climbing quickly. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and…
Big Money Play: Polygon Brings POL to Middle East
The partnership is part of a wider strategy to position POL as more than a retail asset and instead present […] The post Big Money Play: Polygon Brings POL to Middle East appeared first on Coindoo.
LIVE: Nepal in uproar
After Nepal’s prime minister abruptly resigned on Tuesday, which collapsed the nation’s government, the military imposed a curfew across Kathmandu, restricted public gatherings, and assumed control of the streets.
US May Launch Strategic Bitcoin Reserve This Year, Says Galaxy Exec
Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy Digital, believes the United States could soon formalize its long-rumored Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
Data: The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded US$290 billion, setting a new record high
PANews reported on September 13 that according to the latest data from Coingecko, the total market value of stablecoins has exceeded US$290 billion, currently reaching US$292,438,649,465, setting a new historical high. It has increased by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, and the 24-hour trading volume is US$116,829,414,452. Among them, Tether’s market value is approximately US$170.11 billion, ranking first; USDC’s market value is approximately US$72.99 billion, ranking second; USDE’s market value is approximately US$13.32 billion, ranking third.
Li Jianguo of the National Data Bureau: Supporting the application of blockchain and other data trustworthy circulation technologies in the automotive industry
PANews reported on September 13 that according to Jiemian News, Li Jianguo, deputy director of the Digital Technology and Infrastructure Construction Department of the National Data Administration, said that it is necessary to attach equal importance to data development and utilization and security protection, accelerate the establishment of a security management mechanism covering the entire life cycle of data collection, transmission, storage, processing, and destruction in the automotive industry, and support the industry application of privacy-preserving computing, blockchain and other data trustworthy circulation technologies.
SHIB Price Climbs 5.5% as Shiba Inu Reviews Security Alerts
The post SHIB Price Climbs 5.5% as Shiba Inu Reviews Security Alerts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu investigates security concerns after PeckShield flags suspicious activity. Scam alerts rise as fake Discord servers target SHIB holders with wallet-draining dApps. SHIB price climbs 5.51% to $0.00001411, but exchange balances signal mounting sell pressure. Shiba Inu’s core team confirmed it is investigating suspicious activity flagged by blockchain security firm PeckShield, while SHIB faces mounting sell pressure on exchanges. Developers said internal staff and external partners have been mobilized to track the source and pledged to release a full report once the review ends. We are aware of the activity flagged by @peckshield and have engaged our internal team and external security partners to investigate thoroughly. Our priority is the safety of the #ShibArmy. At this time, we are working to confirm the root cause and ensure all possible… https://t.co/lq1JVhgSPx — Shib (@Shibtoken) September 12, 2025 Related: Shiba Inu Scam Alert: Team Warns of Fake TREAT Token Link on Crypto.com Scam Alerts Rise as Fake Discord Servers Target SHIB Holders Community reports point to a surge in scams using expired Discord invites to trick holders into joining fake servers. Attackers deploy wallet-draining dApps disguised as verification tools, draining balances within minutes. Shibarium Trustwatch, a community watchdog account, warned that fraudulent sites often mimic Shiba Inu’s official branding. Developers stressed that all legitimate links are listed only at shib.io and reminded users not to approve transactions from unverified sources. Developers Respond to Wallet Compromise Reports Concerns escalated after claims surfaced that a wallet labeled “Shiba Inu: Deployer 1” had been compromised. Developer Kaal Dhairya clarified that no ecosystem operations were tied to the address, adding that any tokens issued from it should be treated as scams. SHIB Balances on Exchanges Hit 30-Day High On-chain data shows exchange balances for SHIB rose to a 30-day high of 156.47 trillion tokens on…
Sui Unlocks Flipside AI; GraphQL Indexer Beta Live — Rally Ahead?
Sui rolled out Flipside’s natural-language analytics, appeared on the U.S. SEC’s Crypto Task Force meeting log, and expanded developer tooling with a GraphQL RPC and Indexer public beta. Network operations remained normal, and the foundation confirmed a Builder House event in Seoul on September 25, 2025. Flipside AI brings plain-English analytics to Sui Sui Foundation […] The post Sui Unlocks Flipside AI; GraphQL Indexer Beta Live — Rally Ahead? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally
The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
