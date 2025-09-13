ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Bitcoin Climbs Past $115,000 on Inflation Relief and ETF Flows, But Bearish Signals Loom
Bitcoin Climbs Past $115,000 on Inflation Relief and ETF Flows, But Bearish Signals Loom
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:51
Gen Z went online to protest – troops now deployed in Nepal
Gen Z went online to protest – troops now deployed in Nepal

Can we take a moment to admire Nepal's revolutionary army of Gen Z stormtroopers who have just set fire to parliament and ousted their prime minister in spectacularly dramatic fashion pic.twitter.com/MdzCocfzUK — miss white (@cinecitta2030) According to online posts, the Nepali government building has been set on fire. After Nepal's prime minister abruptly resigned on Tuesday, which collapsed the nation's government, the military imposed a curfew across Kathmandu, restricted public gatherings, and assumed control of the streets.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:47
Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised
Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised

The race to find the best crypto to buy now is on thanks to the recent uptick that has caused the Bitcoin price to move above the $115K mark. Among the top picks right now, Pepenode has managed to gain much interest thanks to it recently raising upwards of $1 million in the ongoing presale. With Pepe-like imagery and a gamified approach to mining, Pepenode takes on a dual identity that has been appreciated by most analysts. One of their recent videos, 99Bitcoins highlighted what lies inside Pepenode and asked Google AI about its future, which reportedly gave positive feedback about this utility meme coin. But beyond the AI quirks, it is important to know the reason why Pepenode has been a part of many "best crypto to buy now" lists for some time. And now that the market is in recovery, especially in the meme coin niche, investors have more reasons to dive into this project. Designed for Utility, Powered By Meme As soon as users open the Pepenode website, the first thing that will stand out is the website itself. It is simple and minimalistic, highlighting only the crucial parts of the project. The presale tracker is placed beside a unique window, showcasing an isometric view of Pepenode's utility. This utility is the "Mine to Earn" platform, which is not the standard mode of mining full of costly hardware, but rather a gamified ecosystem that allows users to mine the ecosystem token and meme coins that are otherwise not mineable. The mascot of this project is, of course, Pepe. The imagery highlights Pepe as a miner, moving around in his "server" room and putting nodes together to mine cryptocurrency. This gamified look is not limited to visuals only but tells a story of a utility that could bring…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:46
HBAR Advances 4% as ETF Speculation Drives Institutional Trading Activity
HBAR Advances 4% as ETF Speculation Drives Institutional Trading Activity

Hedera's native token HBAR posted modest gains during the September 11–12 trading window, climbing from $0.237 to as high as $0.245 before closing at $0.240. The move reflected a surge in institutional participation, with market activity closely tied to fresh developments around potential exchange-traded products. Corporate momentum built after Grayscale Investments revealed plans for a potential HBAR trust and the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) added a Canary HBAR ETF filing to its regulatory database. The listing, under the proposed ticker HBR, accompanied similar submissions for Solana and XRP, underscoring growing Wall Street appetite for digital assets beyond Bitcoin. Traders reacted sharply to the news. Technical resistance at $0.245 triggered profit-taking, while $0.240 emerged as a key institutional support level, reinforced by late-session volume spikes that topped 17 million tokens. Analysts say the speculation could set up a test of the $0.25 psychological threshold if momentum continues. Still, industry observers caution that DTCC inclusions represent only preliminary steps, not SEC approval. Regulators remain focused on addressing market manipulation risks and investor protection standards for non-Bitcoin crypto assets, leaving the timeline for any HBAR-based ETF uncertain. For now, the filings have placed Hedera firmly on Wall Street's radar, driving institutional attention even amid regulatory fog. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Market Data Reveals Institutional Trading Patterns Intraday trading established a $0.012 range representing 4.24% volatility between the session high of $0.2456 and low of $0.2335. Primary upward momentum occurred during the 21:00-05:00 trading window as HBAR advanced from $0.235 to peak levels near $0.245. Volume activity averaged 54.7 million during key breakout periods, exceeding the 24-hour average of 50.1 million and indicating institutional participation. The $0.240 price level demonstrated strong institutional support with high-volume defensive trading throughout the session. Selling pressure intensified near $0.245 on elevated volume, suggesting coordinated profit-taking by institutional holders.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:45
Polymarket Eyes Funding At $10B Valuation, US Relaunch, As Kalshi Nears Fundraising At $5B
Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/13 18:43
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet Looking Like ‘Classic Bubble’
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet Looking Like 'Classic Bubble'

Bitcoin (BTC) as a treasury asset gained traction with Michael Saylor's business intelligence firm, Strategy. The huge unrealized gains possibly sparked the interest of Metaplanet, the Japanese firm often dubbed "Japan's MicroStrategy" to follow the same playbook. Metaplanet's stock price surge signals bubble-like pattern Metaplanet, which began its Bitcoin accumulation in April 2024, now ranks among the top 10 BTC holders globally. Despite this achievement, CryptoQuant data suggests that Metaplanet's staggering climb in the crypto space might be near the point of collapse. You Might Also Like An analysis of Metaplanet's stock price shows a 4,500% surge from the early days, when it invested in Bitcoin. However, this peaked in mid-2025 and is now on a declining path. It fits into the "classic bubble" parabolic pattern of going from bubble to burst within a short time frame. The stock chart signals that the price of the asset rose too quickly and has become unsustainable. If the stock price continues on this trajectory, the value might crash soon or witness a massive correction. Such a development could trigger increased selling pressure for Metaplanet stockholders. The firm, which currently owns 20,136 BTC, might need to make serious decisions on whether to slow down on its Bitcoin acquisition or stick to its vision of hitting 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026. Metaplanet CEO defends Bitcoin-only strategy Meanwhile, Metaplanet, in the last week of August 2025, made history by becoming the first Bitcoin treasury firm to be included in the FTSE Japan Index. You Might Also Like The inclusion of Metaplanet in a globally recognized stock market is significant. Notably, it can move capital flows from the traditional market to Bitcoin. Recently, Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet CEO, stated that the firm is going to focus exclusively on Bitcoin, just like Strategy. According to Gerovich, the aim is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:42
Critical Shibarium Chainlink Update Issued by Shiba Inu Team
This connects Shiba Inu ecosystem with over 20 blockchains
Coinstats
2025/09/13 18:41
Searching for the Next 100x Crypto? Lyno AI Presale Momentum is Unstoppable
Searching for the Next 100x Crypto? Lyno AI Presale Momentum is Unstoppable

Looking for the next 100x crypto? Lyno AI is serious in this presale stage. Having a current Early Bird price of 0.050, the demand is causing fast top analysts highlighting the token sales as it has massive potential. Those who correctly predicted the 200 per cent rally by Cardano in 2023 are now betting that the token by Lyno will have increased 2000 per cent. This projection is anchored on the cross-chain arbitrage technology that is unique to Lyno AI which compares favorably to slow movers such as Cardano and low utility coins such as Stellar. It has already sold 436,908 tokens, with a total of 21,845 raised and the next pricing round at 0.055 is not too far away. Lyno AI Presale: Seize the Early Bird Advantage Early Bird stage is selling the tokens at $0.050- a price that experts say such prices will not last long. Prices will increase to $0.055 as the presale progresses, further increasing the rush to purchase before the value of the token skyrockets. The audit of Lyno AI is conducted by the Cyberscope , which guarantees a safe investment base. Having a final target price of 0.100, this presale is a unique opportunity for investors to join in early and earn the highest returns. And, buyers who use over 100 in tokens will have an opportunity to enter the Lyno AI Giveaway where 10 investors will win a share of a 100K pool. Why Lyno AI will Grow massively. Lyno AI uses the next-generation AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage technology to even the playing field with the retail investors. In contrast to institutional traders that have costly infrastructure, Lyno offers convenient, lightning-fast and fully automated trades on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and 12+ additional networks. The multi-layer security and audited smart contracts of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:40
Bitcoin Struggles as Market Indicators Turn Negative
Bitcoin Struggles as Market Indicators Turn Negative

Recent insights from CryptoQuant indicate a deterioration in Bitcoin's bull market indicators. Analyst Maartun's "Bull Score Index", which evaluates ten distinct on-chain and market-related metrics, reveals only two indicators—demand growth and technical momentum—are currently positive.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:39
SUI Group Finishes $2M Buyback, Greenlights $50M Stock Repurchase Program
SUI Group Finishes $2M Buyback, Greenlights $50M Stock Repurchase Program

SUI Group repurchased 318,743 shares at $4.30 average price between September 10–12, completing its $2M buyback. The company authorized a new $50M buyback program to further support its Net Asset Value per share. Purchases can be made via open market trades, private deals, or other approved methods under securities laws. Executives said the move [...]
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 18:37
