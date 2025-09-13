Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised

The race to find the best crypto to buy now is on thanks to the recent uptick that has caused the Bitcoin price to move above the $115K mark. Among the top picks right now, Pepenode has managed to gain much interest thanks to it recently raising upwards of $1 million in the ongoing presale. With Pepe-like imagery and a gamified approach to mining, Pepenode takes on a dual identity that has been appreciated by most analysts. One of their recent videos, 99Bitcoins highlighted what lies inside Pepenode and asked Google AI about its future, which reportedly gave positive feedback about this utility meme coin. But beyond the AI quirks, it is important to know the reason why Pepenode has been a part of many "best crypto to buy now" lists for some time. And now that the market is in recovery, especially in the meme coin niche, investors have more reasons to dive into this project. Designed for Utility, Powered By Meme As soon as users open the Pepenode website, the first thing that will stand out is the website itself. It is simple and minimalistic, highlighting only the crucial parts of the project. The presale tracker is placed beside a unique window, showcasing an isometric view of Pepenode's utility. This utility is the "Mine to Earn" platform, which is not the standard mode of mining full of costly hardware, but rather a gamified ecosystem that allows users to mine the ecosystem token and meme coins that are otherwise not mineable. The mascot of this project is, of course, Pepe. The imagery highlights Pepe as a miner, moving around in his "server" room and putting nodes together to mine cryptocurrency. This gamified look is not limited to visuals only but tells a story of a utility that could bring…