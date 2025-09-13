2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
2025’s Top Long-Term Crypto Pick

2025’s Top Long-Term Crypto Pick

Market activity is once again dominated by whale transfers and price swings. On September 4, Dogecoin saw over 200 million DOGE moved across major wallets, sparking debates about whether holders were repositioning for the near term as the coin hovered close to $0.21. Cronos had a rougher ride, slipping 25% from its August peak and revisiting $0.25 support with little sign of an immediate rebound. In comparison, BlockDAG (BDAG) Network's trajectory is gaining momentum. With $405 million raised in presale, more than 3 million active miners on its X1 app, and over 19,800 hardware miners already delivered, it is securing recognition as one of the leading long-term crypto options. Unlike speculative chatter, its strength lies in real use and expanding infrastructure. BlockDAG: $405M Backed by Tangible Usage and Adoption BlockDAG's presale success has crossed $405 million, but what makes it notable is the support behind it. Over 26.2 billion BDAG coins have been sold to date, with more than 312,000 holders involved. This isn't idle money waiting on a roadmap; it's already powering live products: 3 million people mining daily through the X1 app, over 19,800 X-series units delivered, and weekly shipment capacity climbing to 2,000 units. The difference here is measurable activity, not just promises. Where other projects fade after announcements, BlockDAG continues to build presence. It's demonstrating proof before promise by driving mobile and hardware adoption across 130+ countries, supported by a community now exceeding 325,000. With this scale, many analysts consider BlockDAG the prime long-term crypto to monitor closely in 2025. Currently in Batch 30, BDAG is priced at $0.03. Early backers from the $0.001 launch point are already sitting on 2,900% ROI. For a limited window, BlockDAG has fixed the entry at $0.0013 until October 1, offering new participants a rare chance to buy in at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:04
Bitcoin Hashrate Sets New Record Even As Difficulty At ATH

Bitcoin Hashrate Sets New Record Even As Difficulty At ATH

Bitcoin Hashrate Sets New Record Even As Difficulty At ATH Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:03
Top 2 Price Prediction: Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025

Top 2 Price Prediction: Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025

Right now, Bonk trades at $0.00002299, down 2.3% in the last 24 hours with a $1.86B market cap and a […]
Coindoo2025/09/13 19:02
The Next Shiba Inu? More Explosive Than Pepe? Thousands Rush To Buy This New Viral Meme

The Next Shiba Inu? More Explosive Than Pepe? Thousands Rush To Buy This New Viral Meme

Much like the early days for Shiba Inu, investors are flocking to this new meme token presale, which is currently live at just $0.055
Cryptodaily2025/09/13 19:02
XRP Tundra Positions as Best Crypto to Buy Now with Dual-Token Strategy and Staking Rewards

XRP Tundra Positions as Best Crypto to Buy Now with Dual-Token Strategy and Staking Rewards

Altcoin season has arrived, bringing renewed attention to projects that combine strong fundamentals with real utility. As investors hunt for the best opportunities, XRP Tundra is emerging as one of the most compelling plays in the market. With its innovative staking system and dual-token presale priced at just $0.30, Tundra offers both immediate value and long-term potential. Unlike speculative tokens that rely solely on hype, XRP Tundra provides something concrete: a way for XRP holders to finally earn yield while maintaining the security of the XRP Ledger. Combined with its two-for-one presale model, the project positions itself as a standout contender for investors looking to capture upside in the current cycle. Turning XRP Into a Yield-Bearing Asset For years, XRP investors faced a limitation. Their tokens were fast, efficient, and widely adopted for payments, but they produced no yield when held. While Ethereum, Solana, and other communities grew their holdings through staking, XRP remained static. XRP Tundra solves this problem with Cryo Vaults, a staking mechanism that allows holders to lock XRP for fixed terms — 7, 30, 60, or 90 days — and collect rewards in TUNDRA tokens. Assets never leave the XRP Ledger, are never lent out, and return automatically when the staking period ends. Rewards are distributed from a transparent supply pool, ensuring safety and predictability. This means XRP is no longer a dormant asset. It becomes a productive one, generating passive income without sacrificing the security or speed that made it popular in the first place. Presale Advantage: Two Assets, One Price Beyond staking, XRP Tundra introduces one of the most investor-friendly presale models in the market. In Phase 1 of the presale, tokens are priced at just $0.30, giving early buyers a significant entry advantage. Every purchase delivers not one, but two assets: TUNDRA-X (XRPL):…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:02
Lyno AI’s $0.050 Presale Price Could Be the Smartest Investment of 2025—250x ROI Potential That ETH and ADA Can’t Match

Lyno AI’s $0.050 Presale Price Could Be the Smartest Investment of 2025—250x ROI Potential That ETH and ADA Can’t Match

Lyno AI is an investment that is coming out as the most attractive investment of the year 2025 with a price of 0.050 presale. It has a high growth potential, which will make it outperform Ethereum and Cardano by far. The Early Bird stage has already sold 436,908 tokens with an amount of 21,845 raised with the next stage pegged at 0.055. Unmatched Return Potential Compared to Ethereum and Cardano Ethereum is trading around $4,394, Cardano at 0.816 yet the presale token of Lyno AI is trading at only 0.500 with an estimated end price of 1.000. The market analysts who accurately predicted the Ethereum 200 percent gain in 2024 now predict that Lyno AI can soar by up to 2500 percent with returns that Ethereum and ADA cannot match. This is an outstanding 250x gain to early investors at the presale price. Why Lyno AI's Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage Matters Lyno AI is bringing revolution to arbitrage trading by making this market available to retail investors with AI-driven algorithms and cross-chain ability. Historically, the institutions that undertake arbitrage have been those with costly infrastructure. Auditing of Lyno by Cyberscope does provide security and multi-layered security. The AI engine searches through 15 blockchains at once such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. It automatically trades in milliseconds, optimises routes and handles risks automatically. This hi-tech technology makes Lyno stand out of competitors in terms of cost-effectiveness and speed. Presale Buyers Also Qualify for Lyno AI's Generous $100K Giveaway All presale purchasers who spend above 100 earned an opportunity to win a portion of a 100K giveaway, divided into 10 prizes of 10,000 apiece. This will be an extra incentive to take part in the Early Bird presale before the price is raised to 0.055. Conclusion: Secure Your Position…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:01
The Central Bank of Uruguay Is Considering The Launch Of Digital Currency

The Central Bank of Uruguay Is Considering The Launch Of Digital Currency

 The Uruguay Central Bank is researching digital currency plans, which is an indication of a change in the financial environment of the country with far-reaching consequences. The Central Bank of Uruguay officially started researching the use of a digital currency. This is in line with a world trend of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).  This […]
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 19:00
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Explosive Rally Toward $1 by Year-End

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Explosive Rally Toward $1 by Year-End

Dogecoin (DOGE) is gaining momentum after a sharp 7% daily surge by ETF speculation, aggressive buying by whales, and supportive technical levels. With the price surging up to $0.2802 and the market cap at $42.29 billion, the technical analyst sets a target for a breakout above $0.30 capable of inducing further upside. Dogecoin is back […]
Tronweekly2025/09/13 19:00
Bitdeer Boosted Bitcoin Mining 35% in August, Targets 40 EH/s Next

Bitdeer Boosted Bitcoin Mining 35% in August, Targets 40 EH/s Next

TLDR: Bitdeer lifted self-mining hashrate 35% in August, deploying 7.8 EH/s of rigs across its global sites. Bitcoin production rose to 375 BTC in August, with total holdings now at 1,934 BTC. Manufacturing output hit 27.8 EH/s, with 6 EH/s shipped to external buyers and the rest used internally. Tydal and Bhutan expansions remain on [...]
Blockonomi2025/09/13 18:56
Bitcoin Rangebound but Momentum is Building Up, Metrics Hit Record Highs

Bitcoin Rangebound but Momentum is Building Up, Metrics Hit Record Highs

Key Notes BTC is consolidating near $116K, with resistance at $116.2K and support at $108.5K. Miner inflows to exchanges have hit a record $1.87 billion, raising supply-side risks. BTC network hash rate and difficulty reached new all-time highs, showing resilience. Bitcoin (BTC) trades in a narrowing range priced at $115,866, up nearly 5% in the past week. The asset is holding well above the 20-day and 50-day EMAs at $113,000 and $133,200, respectively.  Analysts at Bitcoin Vector note that the market is compressing, with support at $108,500 and resistance at $116,200. After reclaiming the $114,000 level, holding above it will determine BTC's future trajectory. http://twitter.com/bitcoinvector/status/1966541715982209318 A sustained breakout above $116,200 is required to confirm the next leg higher. Until then, Bitcoin is likely to consolidate within its narrowing structure. Miner Inflows Hit Record Levels On-chain data from CryptoQuant shows miners are sending Bitcoin to exchanges at record realized values. The "Realized Miner Inflow to Exchanges" metric surged from $254 million on June 24 to an all-time high of $1.87 billion on August 13. The current level remains elevated at $1.54 billion, marking the largest miner transfer of value to exchanges in Bitcoin's history. Miner-to-exchange realized inflows | Source: CryptoQuant This surge suggests two possibilities i.e., the miners may be under pressure from rising costs and network difficulty, leading to capitulation, or they may be strategically realizing profits at elevated price levels.  Either way, the scale of miner inflows raises the risk of supply-side resistance and potential volatility ahead.  Network Strength at New Highs Despite miners moving coins to exchanges, the Bitcoin network itself is displaying unprecedented strength. The hash rate climbed to a record 1.12 billion TH/s on September 12, while the mining difficulty reached an all-time high of 136.04T.  Projections for the next adjustment on September 18 indicate another…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:55
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position