2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
‘Severance’ And ‘The Pitt’ Bring High Drama; ‘The Studio’ Pulls Ahead For Comedy

The post ‘Severance’ And ‘The Pitt’ Bring High Drama; ‘The Studio’ Pulls Ahead For Comedy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Scott and Britt Lower in “Severance,” now streaming on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ The 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night will celebrate many TV shows that elevate deeply personal issues to high drama. The medical hit The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle, garnered 13 nominations and highlights the “real” chaos of the ER, where patients are at their most vulnerable. Severance, a twisted workplace allegory, asks us all to consider who we are relative to what we do all day. And the Netflix show Adolescence is a gut-punch of a show exposing parents’ worst nightmares. Yet the Hollywood ceremony on CBS will be hosted by a comedian, Nate Bargatze, and many of the most-talked about shows and nominees have attracted viewers with humor and humanity. Viewers Care About TV. Do They Care About Award Shows? The Emmys had a resurgence last year, when the award show’s viewership grew more than 50% from the rescheduled (remember the strike?) 2023 show. In fact, more people (6.9 million) watched the 2024 Emmys than any year since 2021, whereas most awards shows have seen viewership drop pretty steadily. The show, which begins at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, could see a similar boost as last Sunday’s VMAs – which hit a six-year high on the same network. Let’s Get To The Emmy Nominees Streamers Rule Over Cable, Unsurprisingly HBO (Max) leads with 142 nominations, largely credited to two dramas: The White Lotus and The Last of Us. Apple trails behind with almost half of as many nominations as HBO, but the streamer has Severance, the most nominated-show this year, is the frontrunner for Best Drama, according to Forbes senior contributor Toni Fitzgerald. Part of its win can be credited to “Severance’s huge gap in total nominations” compared to The Pitt. ForbesEmmy Predictions 2025: ‘Severance’…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:20
Vitalik: Ethereum plans to scale 10 times next year while maintaining decentralization and security

PANews reported on September 13th, according to Bitcoin.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, on stage at EthTokyo 2025, reflected on the early days of blockchain, Asia's key role in Ethereum's growth, and his vision for the network's future. His speech, combining history, personal insights, and a future roadmap, emphasized Ethereum's mission to connect Eastern and Western communities. On a technical note, Buterin reiterated his unwavering belief in second-layer solutions, which not only improve Ethereum's scalability but also enhance interoperability across ecosystems. He further announced an ambitious goal: Ethereum aims to scale tenfold next year, increasing throughput and accessibility while maintaining decentralization and security. Buterin also reflected on the differing dynamics between the Chinese and Japanese developer communities. In China, development is rapid, large-scale, and often associated with large-scale projects. In Japan, developers demonstrate an early adopter attitude toward emerging technologies, often conducting cutting-edge experiments before they go global.
PANews2025/09/13 19:18
Layer Brett Draws Comparisons to Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) Early Surge, Analysts Assess Potential

When Pepe Coin (PEPE) launched in 2023, it quickly became one of the most talked-about meme tokens in crypto. Its viral rise from obscurity to billions in market value showed just how powerful community-driven hype can be. Now, some analysts see echoes of that momentum in Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new presale Ethereum Layer 2 [...] The post Layer Brett Draws Comparisons to Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) Early Surge, Analysts Assess Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 19:18
The Weirdest Small Businesses for Sale on BizBuySell

The post The Weirdest Small Businesses for Sale on BizBuySell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boring enterprises are the norm. But if you want to buck the trend, BizBuySell has plenty of off-the-rails options looking for new owners. Paddlewheel boat, anyone? Buying a small business doesn’t have to mean becoming the owner of a mundane muffler shop or America’s 19,503rd Subway franchise. It can mean investing in a wild, weird, or wonderful and (hopefully) profitable niche. Ever wanted to own a fish farm? A haunted house? How about a combo petting zoo and wedding venue. Or a paddleboat? The idea of buying a small business instead of starting one from scratch has been a growing trend since Walker Deibel’s 2018 book Buy Then Build was published in 2018. Deibel argues that entrepreneurship through acquisition offers a head start with existing revenue and customers, trading the uncertainty and risk (or some of it) for loan payments and cash. BizBuySell is your rabbit hole for off-kilter small businesses you can buy right now. The site, owned by Washington D.C.-based CoStar Group (2024 revenue: $2.7 billion) is the country’s biggest marketplace for buying and selling small businesses, leading to the closing of 9,500 transactions last year. (For context, the Chamber of Commerce says there are 33 million small businesses in the U.S. in total.) The site makes money by charging listing fees, which can range from $65.95 to $195.95 per month for a 6-month term. Most of what’s listed are the usual suspects—restaurants, gas stations, dry cleaners. But tucked in the corners you’ll find the oddballs. Adam DeBussy, BizBuySell’s marketing director, says he’s come across just about everything. Browsing for strange businesses on the company’s website has even become a fun diversion for his team. “We’ve seen ghost towns, islands, and an independent league baseball team,” he says. Of course, finding a weird business you want to own…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:17
Tucker Carlson presses Sam Altman over the death of former researcher Suchir Balaji

Tucker Carlson pressed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the death of former researcher Suchir Balaji, accusing him of ordering a killing.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 19:15
Google Flights’ ‘No. 1 advice, always’ to score cheap airfare

The post Google Flights’ ‘No. 1 advice, always’ to score cheap airfare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passengers walk through the entrance of a TSA PreCheck in Terminal One at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Feb. 1, 2017. Armando L. Sanchez | Chicago Tribune | Getty Images Finding a cheap flight can at times feel as tough as scoring a decent snack on an airplane. But travel experts generally agree on one piece of advice to getting a good deal on airfare: Be flexible. “It’s our No .1 advice, always, for travelers” looking for deals, said James Byers, head of the product team at Google Flights. Flexibility may mean flying midweek instead of during the weekend, or perhaps traveling outside of peak season for a particular destination, he and other experts said. “Try not to lock yourself into a really specific date,” Byers said. Even shifting travel by a day or two in either direction can make a “huge difference,” he said. The cheapest days to fly Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are generally the cheapest days to fly. Tickets are 13% less expensive than those for weekend flights, according to new Google Flights data. Google examined average round-trip airfares from Jan. 1, 2021, through Aug. 1, 2025. It analyzed four-day to 16-day trips departing from the top 4,000 markets in the U.S. Midweek departures are a “simple way” to save $42 a ticket, or about 14%, on average, for domestic airfare, according to a 2025 travel hacks report by Hopper. Sunday is often the most expensive day to fly, Hayley Berg, Hopper’s lead economist, wrote in the report. It’s typically a busy day in airports as people fly home from weekends away, she wrote. “Travelers thinking about a weekend getaway can save significantly by departing mid-week and returning on Saturday or Monday, instead of Sunday,” Berg wrote. More from Personal Finance:How to save on your phone…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:14
Next week's macro outlook: "Super Central Bank Week" is coming, and the Federal Reserve is about to restart its interest rate cut cycle

PANews reported on September 13th that mild CPI and PPI inflation reports, along with a surge in initial jobless claims, paved the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points at its September meeting. The coming week will be a highly anticipated "Super Central Bank Week," and President Trump is about to have his long-awaited moment. The Federal Reserve will meet next week to set monetary policy, and its decision is likely to set the tone for market performance for the rest of the year. The following are key points that the market will focus on in the new week: At 20:30 on Monday, the US September New York Fed manufacturing index; At 20:30 on Tuesday, the monthly rate of U.S. retail sales in August and the monthly rate of U.S. import price index in August will be released; At 2:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve FOMC will announce its interest rate decision and a summary of its economic forecasts; At 2:30 on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference; At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending September 13th; At 22:00 on Thursday, the U.S. Conference Board Leading Index monthly rate for August will be released. The Federal Reserve will hold its policy meeting next week, where it is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, with a 7% chance of a 50 basis point cut. However, according to market pricing, a more likely scenario is for the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings.
PANews2025/09/13 19:13
BlackRock’s Rieder latest candidate to interview in Fed chair search

The post BlackRock’s Rieder latest candidate to interview in Fed chair search appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rick Rieder, BlackRock Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York City on Sept. 28, 2023. Adam Jeffery | CNBC The White House search for the next Federal Reserve chair continues to twist and turn, with BlackRock bond chief Rick Rieder emerging as the latest hot candidate. Administration sources tell CNBC that the asset management giant’s chief investment officer of global fixed income interviewed Friday with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Trump administration’s point man for Jerome Powell’s successor. “Whoever ends up being the Fed chair, there’s so many innovative things,” Rieder said Tuesday during a CNBC appearance. The discussion with Rieder centered on monetary policy, as well as structural issues related to the central bank, sources said. Bessent has publicly stated that he wants to see not only new leadership at the Fed, but also fundamental changes in the way it operates. Along with the Rieder interview, Bessent earlier this week spoke with former Fed Governors Kevin Warsh and Lawrence Lindsey, as well as James Bullard, who had served as president of the St. Louis Fed. Trump has given little indication about his preference from a list reported to include 11 candidates, including past and present Fed officials, Wall Street strategists and prominent economists. Similar to Powell, Rieder would offer a departure from traditional central bank chiefs having PhDs in economics. The Fed meets next week, with markets widely expecting the first interest rate cut since December 2024. Trump, though, has demanded larger cuts as he sees higher rates damaging the housing market and raising borrowing costs for the government. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/blackrocks-rieder-the-latest-candidate-to-interview-in-fed-chair-search.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:11
Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction

The post Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron’s daily revenue dropped from $13.9M to $5M after Proposal #789 fee cut. Gas fee reduced to 100 sun per unit, aiming for higher network adoption. Tron blockchain introduced a significant gas fee cut that had a significant effect on network income in less than ten days. The daily revenue of the layer-1 network dropped to $5 million compared to the previous $13.9 million, which is a significant drop of 64%. Even with this notable decline, Tron continues to be the most popular revenue generator of major blockchain networks. The decline in revenue is due to Proposal #789, which lowered the price of the units of energy to 100 sun instead of 210 sun. This was a strategic move to increase the network adoption by making transactions affordable to the users. The proposal was championed by community member GrothenDI, who believed that the reduced rates would promote sustainable development of the ecosystem. Market Leadership Despite Revenue Decline Even after a successful implementation of the fee reduction strategy, Tron remains on top of blockchain revenue metrics. In the last week, Tron has secured a significant share of 92.8% of all the revenue of all layer-1 networks. This impressive market share is even higher than such giants as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. The network is estimated to have made about $1.1 billion in transaction fees in the last three months itself. These numbers show that Tron has a strong transaction volume and user base even after the recent pricing changes. The reduction fee plan seems to be meant to focus on long-term growth rather than maximizing revenue in the short term. The analysis of CryptoQuant shows that the lowest point of daily revenue was reached on September 7th in more than a year. But the supporters of the proposal think…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:10
Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025

The post Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 14:02 What is Bonk’s price prediction for 2025, and how does it compare with the top presale crypto opportunities today? Right now, Bonk trades at $0.00002299, down 2.3% in the last 24 hours with a $1.86B market cap and a supply of 81T tokens. Forecasts suggest Bonk could edge slightly higher into 2025, but gains are capped unless meme hype returns. By contrast, BlockchainFX (BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto presale 2025, offering real utility, daily USDT rewards, Visa card access, and a path toward 1000x ROI potential. With over $7.2M already raised and presale prices climbing weekly toward $0.05, analysts view it as the next 100x crypto with long-term scalability. 👉 Don’t miss your second chance—use BLOCK30 to claim 30% more BFX tokens before the next presale price jump. Bonk Price Prediction 2025–2030: Can This Meme Coin Deliver Growth? Bonk, one of the most viral meme coins of the Solana ecosystem, continues to attract attention. But its latest metrics—falling 24-hour volume of $285M (down 43%)—show how quickly sentiment can shift. Yearly Bonk Forecasts: 2025: Analysts project a modest rise to $0.000025–$0.00003 if the Solana network strengthens. 2026: With sustained community demand, Bonk could test $0.000035–$0.00004. 2030: Without new utility or DeFi integration, Bonk is forecast to remain in the $0.00003–$0.00005 range. For those asking about the best crypto under $1 or long-term crypto investment, Bonk carries high risk with limited upside. It’s speculative compared to projects with working products and passive income models. BlockchainFX Presale 2025: Why It’s the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now While meme coins depend on hype, BlockchainFX (BFX) is already delivering real-world results. It’s a multi-asset trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities under one roof. With 10,000+ daily users, millions in verified trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:08
