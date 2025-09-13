2025-09-15 Monday

XRP’s Institutional Push Gains Traction—Ozak AI Token Positioned as an AI Solution for Financial Automation

The post XRP’s Institutional Push Gains Traction—Ozak AI Token Positioned as an AI Solution for Financial Automation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The digital asset industry is at a crossroads. XRP is getting institutional traction as it solidifies its place in financial settlement systems. Meanwhile, Ozak AI is positioning its $OZ token as a solution for automation in financial markets. These developments show how blockchain settlement and AI driven analytics are converging. XRP’s Institutional Foundation On September …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 19:29
Put Humans Over AI in Crypto Governance

The post Put Humans Over AI in Crypto Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buterin warns AI-led governance is easy to game with jailbreak prompts. ChatGPT MCP demo showed tools leaking data from email and docs. He backs “info finance”: human juries review AI-assisted work. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has warned that relying on artificial intelligence for governance decisions could backfire. In a post on X, he said AI-driven systems create a single point of failure that attackers can game with jailbreak prompts. “If you use an AI to allocate funding for contributions, people WILL put a jailbreak plus ‘gimme all the money’ in as many places as they can,” Buterin wrote. ChatGPT Exploit Highlights the Risk Buterin’s remarks followed a test by researcher Eito Miyamura, who showed how ChatGPT could be manipulated to leak private information. The demo used the new Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools that let ChatGPT connect to Gmail, SharePoint, and Notion. With little more than an email address, Miyamura prompted the system into revealing sensitive data. He noted the exploit works because most people trust AI requests without checking what access they are giving away. “Remember that AI might be super smart, but can be tricked and phished in incredibly dumb ways to leak your data,” Miyamura concluded. Related: Can Quantum Computers Hack Crypto? Vitalik Buterin Places Odds at 20% by 2030 Buterin’s Fix: An Info Finance Model Instead of turning over decisions to AI, Buterin argued for what he called an “info finance” model. In this setup, contributors submit ideas or models into an open market, but outcomes are evaluated by humans. The design keeps AI tools in play but removes the single point of failure by making sure people remain the final check. Buterin said this human oversight makes systems harder to manipulate and more reliable than pure AI governance. Why It Matters for DAOs and Crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:28
Polymarket Targets $10B Valuation Amid Plans for US Relaunch

Blockchain prediction market Polymarket is preparing a return to the United States as it eyes a potential $10 billion valuation.
Coinstats2025/09/13 19:28
Unveils USAT Stablecoin for U.S., Appoints Bo Hines to Lead Division

The post Unveils USAT Stablecoin for U.S., Appoints Bo Hines to Lead Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the company behind the world’s most popular stablecoin, USDT, unveiled a U.S.-regulated, dollar-backed token called USAT and appointed Bo Hines as head of its American division. Anchorage Digital, a federally regulated crypto bank, will serve as the token’s issuer, while Cantor Fitzgerald will manage the reserves. The token will debut later this year, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said on stage at event in New York on Friday. Hines, a lawyer and former director of the White House Crypto Council advising President Donald Trump on crypto policies, will lead Tether’s new U.S entity. The move marks Tether’s first foray to create a stablecoin for U.S. oversight, aiming to compete with U.S.-based issuers such as Circle (CRCL), Paxos and Ripple. Stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies tied to fiat money like the U.S. dollar, are increasingly popular as a payments alternative and is projected to potentially grow into a trillion-dollar market in the next years from the current $270 billion. The expansion was bolstered by the recently enacted GENIUS Act, the law setting federal rules for stablecoin issuers. Tether’s USDT stablecoin has grown into a $169 billion asset with hundreds of millions of users worldwide. It is particularly popular in emerging markets, where high banking fees and inflation push people toward digital dollars. It has, however, faced questions from regulators and policymakers about oversight and transparency. The new USAT token is being framed as a product for U.S. businesses and institutions, backed by disclosed reserves and meeting the requirements of U.S. standards. “By building USAT with compliance, transparency and innovation at its core, we are ensuring that the dollar remains the foundation of trust in the digital asset space,” Hines said in a statement. Talking to media, Ardoino and Hines said that Anchorage and Cantor will be shareholders in the newly-established U.S. entity and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:27
Polymarket mikt op $10 miljard waardering na groen licht in VS

Polymarket staat op het punt een ongekend grote kapitaalinjectie binnen te halen. De nieuwe kapitaalinjectie zou de waardering van het voorspellingen platform minimaal verdrievoudigen, met uitschieters tot wel $10 miljard. Deze enorme sprong in waardering volgt op het nieuws dat het bedrijf toestemming heeft gekregen om actief te worden in... Het bericht Polymarket mikt op $10 miljard waardering na groen licht in VS verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/13 19:26
USDT Market Cap Soars: Unveiling the Phenomenal $170 Billion Milestone

BitcoinWorld USDT Market Cap Soars: Unveiling the Phenomenal $170 Billion Milestone Ever wondered what truly drives the heartbeat of the cryptocurrency world? While Bitcoin and Ethereum often grab headlines, the silent giant, Tether’s USDT stablecoin, plays an absolutely crucial role. Recently, the USDT market cap has achieved an astonishing milestone, soaring past an incredible $170 billion to reach a new all-time high of $170,102,452,064, according to reliable data from Coingecko. This monumental achievement underscores Tether’s growing influence and its integral position within the global digital asset ecosystem. What Propels the USDT Market Cap to Phenomenal Heights? This record-breaking surge in the USDT market cap isn’t just a number; it reflects significant underlying demand and trust. Stablecoins like USDT are designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. This stability makes them indispensable for various activities within the volatile crypto landscape. Several key factors contribute to this impressive growth: High Trading Volume: With a 24-hour trading volume reaching an astounding $104,928,449,006, USDT remains the most actively traded cryptocurrency. This high liquidity makes it the go-to choice for traders. Gateway to Crypto: USDT acts as a vital bridge, allowing users to easily enter and exit the cryptocurrency market without converting back to traditional fiat currencies. Global Remittances: Its speed and lower transaction costs make it an attractive option for cross-border payments and remittances, especially in regions with unstable local currencies. DeFi Integration: USDT is deeply embedded in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, providing essential liquidity for lending, borrowing, and yield farming activities. The consistent demand for a reliable, liquid stablecoin has undeniably fueled Tether’s expansion, solidifying its position at the forefront of the digital economy. Why Does USDT’s Dominance in Market Cap Truly Matter? The sheer size and continued expansion of the USDT market cap have profound implications for the entire cryptocurrency industry. Its dominance ensures robust liquidity across numerous exchanges, which is critical for efficient price discovery and smooth trading operations. Essentially, a healthy USDT ecosystem contributes to a healthier overall crypto market. Moreover, USDT’s widespread acceptance means: Enhanced Market Stability: It provides a safe haven during periods of high volatility, allowing traders to preserve capital without exiting the crypto ecosystem entirely. Facilitates Innovation: Developers and projects can confidently build on blockchain networks, knowing there’s a widely accepted, stable medium of exchange available. Increased Accessibility: For millions worldwide, USDT offers an accessible entry point into the digital economy, bypassing traditional banking hurdles. Tether’s continued growth reflects a broader trend of digital assets becoming more integrated into global financial systems, signaling a shift towards a more digitized future. Are There Any Challenges or Considerations for the USDT Market Cap? While the growth of the USDT market cap is certainly impressive, it’s also important to acknowledge the discussions and challenges that accompany such a dominant position. Like any major financial instrument, stablecoins face scrutiny, particularly concerning regulatory oversight and reserve transparency. Key considerations include: Regulatory Landscape: Governments worldwide are increasingly looking to regulate stablecoins, which could introduce new compliance requirements for issuers like Tether. Reserve Transparency: Tether has faced past questions regarding the composition of its reserves. However, the company has consistently increased its transparency efforts, regularly publishing attestations and reports to provide clearer insights into its backing assets. Competition: The stablecoin market is becoming more competitive, with new entrants and existing players like USDC and BUSD vying for market share. This competition drives innovation and offers users more choices. Despite these challenges, Tether has demonstrated resilience and continues to adapt, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining its leading role. In conclusion, the astounding growth of the USDT market cap to over $170 billion marks a significant moment for the cryptocurrency world. It highlights the indispensable role stablecoins play in facilitating trading, providing liquidity, and bridging traditional finance with the digital economy. As the crypto landscape evolves, Tether’s continued dominance suggests a future where digital currencies are not just speculative assets but foundational elements of global commerce. This milestone is a powerful testament to the ongoing maturation and adoption of digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is USDT? USDT is a stablecoin issued by Tether, designed to be pegged 1:1 with the US dollar. It aims to combine the stability of fiat currencies with the benefits of blockchain technology. Why is the USDT market cap important? The USDT market cap is a key indicator of its adoption and liquidity. A larger market cap signifies greater trust, wider use across exchanges and DeFi, and a more robust presence in the global crypto economy. How does USDT maintain its peg to the US dollar? Tether maintains the USDT peg by holding reserves that back each USDT token in circulation. These reserves typically consist of cash, cash equivalents, and other assets, which are regularly audited and reported. What are the main uses of USDT? USDT is primarily used for crypto trading (as a base pair), remittances, hedging against market volatility, and providing liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Are there any risks associated with holding USDT? Like any financial asset, USDT carries some risks, including regulatory changes, potential reserve management issues, and competition from other stablecoins. However, Tether continues to enhance transparency and compliance to mitigate these concerns. Enjoyed learning about Tether’s incredible milestone? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about the growing influence of stablecoins! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post USDT Market Cap Soars: Unveiling the Phenomenal $170 Billion Milestone first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 19:25
Kame Aggregator on Sei Hit by $1M Exploit, Hacker Returns 185 ETH

TLDR: Kame Aggregator exploit drained over $1M from Sei users by abusing unlimited token approvals on connected wallets. Users were urged to revoke token permissions through Revoke.cash and Rabby Wallet to prevent further losses. Hackers agreed to return 185 ETH, with Kame confirming funds were transferred back to a recovery wallet. A compensation plan for [...] The post Kame Aggregator on Sei Hit by $1M Exploit, Hacker Returns 185 ETH appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 19:25
Shattering The Illusion Of Progress To Achieve Operational Excellence

The post Shattering The Illusion Of Progress To Achieve Operational Excellence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Young determined businessman with wrench fixing mechanism getty In today’s fast-paced world, leaders are constantly searching for ways to accelerate progress and growth. We implement new systems, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and design processes that promise to streamline operations and deliver results. Yet, despite our best intentions, these very systems often become the barriers that hold us back from operational excellence. It’s a paradox that many leaders fail to recognize: the processes we rely on to drive progress are frequently the very things that stifle it. Why? Because we don’t take the time to truly understand how our organizations operate. The Illusion of Progress On the surface, a well-designed system can give the illusion of progress. It’s easy to assume that if a process is in place, it’s working as intended. But beneath the surface, cracks often form cracks that can grow into chasms if left unaddressed. Consider the countless organizations where employees create workarounds to navigate broken systems. These workarounds may seem like quick fixes, but they often lead to inefficiencies, miscommunications, and even larger systemic failures. Leaders who fail to see these warning signs risk creating a culture where dysfunction becomes the norm. This is where the distinction between substitution and evolution becomes critical. As I’ve written before, without a strategic approach, change often becomes mere substitution, a temporary fix that doesn’t address the root cause. True evolution requires leaders to think beyond short-term solutions and focus on long-term transformation. The Leadership Disconnect At the heart of this issue is a fundamental disconnect: leaders are often too far removed from the day-to-day realities of their organizations. We focus on strategy, vision, and outcomes, but we rarely roll up our sleeves to examine the processes that connect these elements. This disconnect is not just a leadership oversight, it’s a leadership…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:23
XRP Price Forecast: Can It Break $5 by November, While This AI Token Gains 100x Investor Interest?

The post XRP Price Forecast: Can It Break $5 by November, While This AI Token Gains 100x Investor Interest?   appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As the crypto market continues to develop, XRP is creating hype, as many believe that it can hit over $5 by November, despite persistent legal problems. In the meantime, a new AI token is attracting an unprecedented amount of investor attention, and some pitch it to 100x. This increasing buzz is indicative of the opportunity …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 19:23
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Predict How Much the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates

The post Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Predict How Much the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank both predicted the Fed would cut interest rates at its remaining three meetings this year. In separate reports, the two institutions said they expect 25 basis point cuts at the September, October, and December meetings. Both institutions had previously projected only one rate cut in September and December. This week’s data, which indicated a softening in inflationary pressures, contributed to the rise in expectations. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates next week, marking the first time since a 25 basis point cut in December 2024, ushering in a new easing cycle. Chairman Jerome Powell stated last month that a rate cut was possible at the September 16-17 meeting, arguing that risks in the labor market were increasing. Morgan Stanley stated that market conditions provide the Fed with room to shift to a “neutral” policy stance more quickly, predicting that four consecutive 25 basis point cuts will be made in meetings from September to January, with two additional cuts possible in April and July 2026. Deutsche Bank Chief Economist Matthew Luzzetti stated that their current projections do not foresee any additional cuts for 2026, but that risks point to further cuts depending on the development of inflation and labor market data. A similar expectation is being priced into the markets. According to CME FedWatch Tool data, the probability of a 25 basis point cut next week is seen as 95%, while a more aggressive 50 basis point cut is projected as 5%. Standard Chartered is the only institution in the market to expect a 50 basis point cut this month. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/morgan-stanley-and-deutsche-bank-predict-how-much-the-fed-will-cut-interest-rates/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:21
