2025-09-15 Monday

DefiLlama founder: Under pressure for questioning Figure data, most of its loan processes can hardly find on-chain payment transactions

PANews reported on September 13th that 0xngmi, the anonymous founder of the on-chain data analysis website DefiLlama, posted on the X platform that Figure wanted him to avoid due diligence on the company and attempted to pressure him through public and private defamation. 0xngmi pointed out that DefiLlama's value lies in user trust in providing good data, and providing high-quality data that meets user expectations and helps them make informed decisions is crucial. Figure claims that their on-chain RWA volume has reached $12 billion, but DefiLlama's investigation revealed something peculiar: Figure only holds $5 million worth of BTC and $4 million worth of ETH on exchanges (of which Bitcoin's 24-hour trading volume is only $2,000). 2. Figure’s own stablecoin, YLDS, has a supply of only 20 million, and theoretically all its RWA transactions should be based on this; 3. Most of Figure’s transactions transferring RWA assets appear to be conducted by accounts other than the accounts holding those assets; 4. Figure’s loan process is mostly completed through fiat currency, and there is almost no on-chain payment. 0xngmi added that DefiLlama is unsure how Figure’s $12 billion in assets are traded when there are so few assets available for trading on the chain. Since most holders do not seem to transfer these assets with their own keys, it is questionable whether they are simply mirroring their internal databases on the chain.
PANews2025/09/13 19:47
This R. Kiyosaki anti-stock strategy has delivered monster returns, knocks out S&P 500

The post This R. Kiyosaki anti-stock strategy has delivered monster returns, knocks out S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, has long been vocal about favoring alternative assets such as gold, silver, and  Bitcoin (BTC) over traditional equities. Now, in 2025, his approach appears to be paying off, with his preferred investments delivering returns that far outstrip the benchmark S&P 500. Among the assets, Bitcoin, one of Kiyosaki’s recommended hedges against inflation, began the year trading at $93,510 and now sits at $116,111, marking a 24% gain. Kiyosaki has reiterated that he continues to buy Bitcoin, maintaining his belief that the cryptocurrency has the potential to reach $1 million per coin. BTC YTD price chart. Source: Finbold The author has also recommended investing in Solana (SOL), which has delivered solid returns in 2025. SOL rose from $189 to $242, a 28% increase. SOL YTD price chart. Source: Finbold Among his preferred assets, precious metals have been standout performers across the year. These commodities have attracted strong investor interest as markets search for hedges during a period of heightened uncertainty.  To this end, gold climbed from $2,658 to $3,643, a surge of 38.8%, while silver jumped from $29 to $42, an impressive 44% year-to-date rally. Taken together, these four core assets have delivered an average return of 33.7% in 2025, nearly triple the performance of the S&P 500, which has advanced 12% year-to-date, from 5,868 to 6,584. S&P 500 YTD chart. Source: Google Finance Kiyosaki’s other investments  It’s worth noting that Kiyosaki’s portfolio extends beyond digital assets and precious metals. For decades, real estate has been a cornerstone of his wealth-building strategy. Looking ahead, Kiyosaki maintains his bearish stance on fiat currencies and U.S. equities, often warning of potential financial instability.  He has stressed that Bitcoin, gold, and silver remain the ideal assets to protect wealth in the event of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:47
RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure

Microsoft’s recent $17.4 billion investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure has captured global attention and underscored how demand for high-performance computing is reshaping the digital economy. While Bitcoin consolidates near record levels, institutional investors are shifting focus toward platforms that combine ​AI-driven efficiency with sustainable blockchain mining​.In this context, ​RI Mining​, a UK-registered cloud mining company […] The post RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/13 19:45
Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today as Ripple (XRP) ETF Approval Chances Hit 93%

The post Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today as Ripple (XRP) ETF Approval Chances Hit 93%  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is hot with optimism over the possibility of Ripple’s (XRP) ETF approval. However, investors are also moving to support newer and upcoming projects that will define the next wave of digital finance. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is carving out a niche with its unique decentralized model of lending and collateral optimization and is gaining the attention of retail and institutional investors.  Mutuum Finance has had five successful rounds of presales and round six is continuing at a token price of $0.035. Investors purchasing tokens currently will have an enormous ROI upon the coin’s entry into public trading. Presale has 16,240 backers and has already raised over $15.63 million in funds. While XRP is hogging headlines regarding regulatory push, MUTM is gaining momentum as the next DeFi powerhouse, where scalability equals stability.  XRP Price Update, ETF Buzz & Latest Status XRP is trading around $3.00 today, with its price oscillating around $2.96 to $3.02. While optimism over ETF approvals and related institutional support is providing reasons for optimism in XRP, the token continues to consolidate, with resistance at $3.10–$3.20. If that eventually breaks, then there could be room for further extension; otherwise, XRP can just remain within its current range. In the meantime, newer DeFi-focused projects like Mutuum Finance are starting to attract interest.  Mutuum Finance Announces $50,000 Bug Bounty Program Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and CertiK are partnering to launch a Bug Bounty Program for bug hunters, experts, and developers. The protocol rewards the users for finding and reporting on the project security regarding any bugs. The reward amount for the payment depends upon how severe every bug is, ranging from a minor to very extreme one. The maximum reward one can receive is $50,000 in USDT. This just keeps the protocol secure and protects its visitors,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:41
Data: 17 physical SOL treasuries have reserves exceeding 2% of the current total supply, with holdings exceeding 11.7 million.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to the latest data released by Strategic SOL Reserve, 17 entities have established SOL treasury reserves, holding a total of 11.739 million SOL tokens, valued at $2.84 billion, representing 2.04% of the current total SOL supply. Of this, approximately 585,059 SOL tokens are staked, valued at $104.1 million, with an average staking yield of 6.86%, representing 0.102% of the total supply. The top holding entities are as follows: 1. Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks first, currently holding 2.14 million SOL, worth approximately $518.2 million; 2. DFDV ranks second, currently holding 2.028 million SOL, worth approximately $491 million; 3. Upxi ranks third, currently holding 2 million SOL, worth approximately $484.3 million; 4. Forward Industries ranks fourth, currently holding 1.45 million SOL, worth approximately $351.1 million; 5. Galaxy ranks fifth, currently holding 1.35 million SOL, worth approximately US$326.9 million.
PANews2025/09/13 19:41
Top Altcoins to Buy as Solana Price Nears All-Time High

The post Top Altcoins to Buy as Solana Price Nears All-Time High appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is heating up as Solana (SOL) approaches its previous all-time high of $265. With Bitcoin dominance breaking down for the first time in three years and the Altcoin Season Index surging to 78, analysts say the rotation into altcoins has officially begun. According to Michaël van de Poppe (Poppe): “This is the …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 19:41
Unveiling the Massive $9M Profit of a Savvy Crypto Whale Investor

BitcoinWorld Unveiling the Massive $9M Profit of a Savvy Crypto Whale Investor In the dynamic world of digital assets, stories of significant gains often capture the imagination. Recently, a prominent crypto whale investor has made headlines, sitting on an astounding $9 million in unrealized profit. This remarkable feat showcases the immense potential—and inherent risks—within the cryptocurrency market, drawing attention to the strategies employed by high-volume traders. Who is This Astute Crypto Whale Investor and What’s Their Strategy? Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain has brought to light the impressive portfolio of a specific crypto whale investor, identified by the address 0xebb2. This investor has strategically opened maximum leverage long positions across four diverse cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and FARTCOIN. Their approach highlights a bold, high-risk, high-reward strategy that has, so far, paid off handsomely. The investor has set ambitious limit sell orders to capitalize on future price appreciation: 1,250 BTC ($145 million): Take profit between $117,000 and $127,000. 75 million DOGE ($22.4 million): Take profit between $0.35 and $0.7. 1.5 billion PEPE ($18.5 million): Take profit between $0.015 and $0.03. 20 million FARTCOIN ($18.5 million): Take profit between $1.2 and $1.6. Understanding the Mechanics: How Do Crypto Whale Investors Generate Such Profits? The success of this particular crypto whale investor stems from a combination of factors. Firstly, their significant capital allows them to take substantial positions, amplifying potential returns. Secondly, the use of maximum leverage means they are trading with borrowed funds, multiplying their exposure to price movements. While this strategy can lead to exponential gains, it also carries the risk of rapid liquidations if the market moves unfavorably. These investors often possess deep market insight or access to advanced analytical tools, enabling them to identify promising assets and optimal entry points. The diverse nature of their portfolio, ranging from established giants like BTC to meme coins like DOGE and PEPE, suggests a broad market understanding and a willingness to explore various risk profiles. Their calculated moves provide a fascinating glimpse into high-stakes crypto trading. What Are the Risks and Rewards for a Crypto Whale Investor? While the $9 million in unrealized profit is undoubtedly impressive, it’s crucial to remember that these are ‘unrealized’ gains. The profit only becomes tangible once the assets are sold. The specified limit sell orders indicate the investor’s profit-taking strategy, aiming to capitalize on future price appreciation. This strategy applies across their diverse portfolio, from established giants like Bitcoin to newer, more volatile tokens like FARTCOIN, which represents a higher-risk, higher-reward component of their strategy. The inclusion of FARTCOIN, a lesser-known token compared to BTC or DOGE, highlights a willingness to delve into speculative assets. This move suggests either extensive due diligence into emerging projects or a calculated gamble on tokens with explosive growth potential. For any crypto whale investor, such diversification across market caps is key to balancing risk while chasing exponential returns. However, the volatility inherent in cryptocurrency markets means that these profits can diminish quickly. A sudden market downturn or unexpected news could trigger a significant price correction, potentially eroding the gains or even leading to losses, especially with leveraged positions. This high-stakes game requires not only shrewd investment but also precise timing and robust risk management. The difference between a paper profit and a realized gain is the ultimate test of a whale’s strategy. Actionable Insights for Aspiring Investors For smaller investors, observing the moves of a crypto whale investor can offer valuable insights. While replicating their exact strategy might be impractical due to capital requirements and risk tolerance, understanding their asset choices and price targets can inform personal research. It underscores the importance of: Thorough Market Research: Identifying undervalued or high-potential assets, including newer tokens with strong fundamentals. Prudent Risk Management: Never investing more than you can afford to lose, especially when considering leveraged positions or highly speculative assets. Strategic Profit-Taking: Having clear entry and exit points for your investments to secure gains and manage exposure. The story of this crypto whale investor serves as a powerful reminder of the incredible opportunities within the cryptocurrency space. Their $9 million in unrealized profit from well-timed long positions across BTC, DOGE, PEPE, and FARTCOIN highlights the potential for substantial wealth creation. However, it also subtly underlines the advanced strategies and significant risks involved in high-leverage trading. As the market continues to evolve, keeping an eye on such impactful players can provide fascinating perspectives on market dynamics and potential future trends. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a crypto whale investor? A crypto whale investor is an individual or entity holding a very large amount of cryptocurrency, enough to potentially influence market prices with their trades. 2. What does “unrealized profit” mean? Unrealized profit refers to the gain on an investment that has not yet been sold. The profit is “on paper” until the asset is sold, at which point it becomes “realized profit.” 3. What are “long positions” and “leverage” in crypto trading? A long position means buying an asset with the expectation that its price will rise. Leverage allows traders to borrow funds to increase their trading position beyond what their cash balance would allow, amplifying both potential profits and losses. 4. How do whale investors impact the crypto market? Due to their large holdings, the buying or selling activities of crypto whale investors can create significant price movements, often influencing market sentiment and trends for specific cryptocurrencies. 5. Is it risky to follow a crypto whale investor’s strategy? While observing whale movements can be insightful, directly replicating their strategies is highly risky. Whales have significant capital, different risk tolerances, and often access to advanced tools. High leverage, in particular, can lead to rapid and substantial losses for smaller investors. Did this deep dive into a crypto whale’s astounding profits intrigue you? Share this article with your network on social media to spark conversations about market strategies, risk management, and the fascinating world of cryptocurrency investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and the broader crypto market’s future price action. This post Unveiling the Massive $9M Profit of a Savvy Crypto Whale Investor first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 19:40
Institutional Buying, Staking Boom, and a $5,000 Target

The post Institutional Buying, Staking Boom, and a $5,000 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 13 September 2025 | 14:35 Ethereum is entering the final stretch of 2025 with momentum unlike anything in its history. Prices hovering near $4,500 are just the surface of a deeper story: institutions are hoarding ETH at record levels, staking is locking up massive amounts of supply, and smart contract activity has reached heights never seen before. Institutions Take the Driver’s Seat Corporate treasuries and investment funds have quietly transformed Ethereum into a core holding. Since April, fund-controlled reserves have more than doubled, reaching 6.5 million ETH. Whale wallets, defined as addresses with holdings between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH, now collectively manage more than 20 million coins. The standout player in this race is BitMine. Originally a mining company, it has become the single largest corporate holder of Ethereum after a $201 million purchase in September lifted its treasury to over 2.1 million ETH, worth more than $9 billion. That one move has made BitMine a bellwether for institutional confidence in Ethereum’s future. Locked Supply, Rising Demand On the technical side, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake model is tightening supply faster than ever. More than 36 million ETH is staked, and the waiting queue to become a validator has ballooned past $3.6 billion. With coins leaving exchanges and entering long-term staking, analysts see a classic setup for a supply squeeze if buying continues. A Network at Full Throttle Activity on-chain tells the same story. Over 12 million daily smart contract calls are being recorded — a record that underlines Ethereum’s role as the backbone of decentralized finance, tokenized assets, and next-generation applications. This surge in use coincides with strong price action. Ethereum briefly touched an all-time high of $4,956 in late August before settling into the mid-$4,000s. With resistance pegged around $5,200 and declining inflows to exchanges, traders are eyeing the possibility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:38
Ethereum News: Institutional Buying, Staking Boom, and a $5,000 Target

Prices hovering near $4,500 are just the surface of a deeper story: institutions are hoarding ETH at record levels, staking […] The post Ethereum News: Institutional Buying, Staking Boom, and a $5,000 Target appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 19:35
Ethereum Price Prediction: $5K Target By October Fueled by Institutional Demand

The post Ethereum Price Prediction: $5K Target By October Fueled by Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 14:29 Traders are asking what the Ethereum price prediction is for October? Can Ethereum (ETH) hit $5000 this year? Despite hitting its all-time high of $4,953.73 on August 24 (just a few weeks ago!), analysts believe renewed institutional demand can push ETH to new all-time highs. One other important reason why this could happen is the growing interest in Layer Brett (LBRETT), the ERC-20 memecoin that has done over $3.5 million in presale! Ethereum Price Prediction: institutional demand to drive $5k target by October The Ethereum chain supports dozens of well-performing DeFi tokens, and with the Layer 2 upgrade, more developers are building on Ethereum. Several important events are happening in Ethereum that have catalyzed interest in the token. These include growing stablecoin liquidity, network upgrades, and SEC legitimacy. Ethereum’s stablecoin liquidity recently crossed $163 billion as DeFi growth spurred staking on the network. Ethereum Layer 2 Tokens like Layer Brett that are in presale are contributing to that figure, and this is driving a reaction around the $4500 resistance level. The ETH price is seeing positive sentiment following SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ OECD speech, where he confirmed Bitcoin and Ethereum as non-securities. This has granted Ethereum legitimacy as a reserve asset and will drive institutional adoption globally. Based on the Ethereum price prediction, these events could provide the thrust for ETH to rally. The Ethereum network is posting strong fundamentals in DeFi, real-world assets, and on-chain activities. This is the best time on the blockchain for Layer Brett (LBRETT) to go viral, given its utility value. Layer Brett: building on Ethereum Layer 2 LBRETT is one of the top altcoins on Ethereum right now that is bringing real-life utility to memecoins. With LBRETT, traders enjoy high-speed, low-cost transactions and can build scalable solutions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:35
