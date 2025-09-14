2025-09-15 Monday

Yala’s YU stablecoin fails to restore peg after ‘attempted attack’

Yala’s Bitcoin-collateralized YU stablecoin dropped as low as $0.2046 after an attempted protocol attack, failing to restore its $1 peg. Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU has failed to regain its dollar peg following an “attempted attack” early Sunday that sent the token plummeting to $0.2046. The Yala team confirmed the incident in a post on X, noting that it “briefly impacted YU’s peg.” The team added that they are working with blockchain security firm SlowMist and other security partners to investigate the breach.“Update: All funds are safe. Bitcoin deposited to Yala remains self-custodial or in vaults, with none lost,” the team wrote in their latest post on X. “We’ve identified issues and, as a precaution, paused some product features. Please wait for our green light before re-engaging,” they added.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:11
Nexchain Leads, Bitcoin Hyper Follows While Remittix Stagnates

The post Nexchain Leads, Bitcoin Hyper Follows While Remittix Stagnates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale crypto market is heating up in 2025 with several projects attracting global attention. Investors are exploring pre sale cryptocurrency opportunities as blockchain innovation accelerates and use cases expand. Among the top crypto presales, Nexchain continues to gain traction as an AI-powered Layer 1 blockchain. Bitcoin Hyper brings scalability to Bitcoin with smart contract capabilities, while Remittix looks to simplify payments but faces adoption challenges. With many crypto coins on presale, identifying the best crypto presale to buy right now comes down to examining the ecosystem, progress, and future potential of each project. Nexchain: AI Blockchain Driving Scalable Growth Nexchain has quickly risen among the top crypto presales with over $10.25 million raised in its ongoing Stage 27. This new crypto token presale is supported by a transparent roadmap, a working testnet, and a strong community of developers and early adopters. The network is built for performance, offering up to 400,000 transactions per second with transaction costs as low as $0.001. Its hybrid consensus mechanism, which combines Proof-of-Stake with AI-driven validation, delivers both scalability and real-time adaptability.  Nexchain also integrates cross-chain bridges, allowing smooth interoperability across ecosystems. Investors in $NEX enjoy additional benefits. Daily rewards through gas fee revenue sharing Low-cost transactions that make it suitable for global adoption Eco-friendly blockchain design with reduced power consumption Governance rights that ensure fair participation in decision-making A thriving presale crypto community already testing its features Until 15 September, early buyers can claim a 50% deposit bonus using the code wp50. With strong fundamentals and practical applications across finance, healthcare, and logistics, Nexchain sets itself apart on the crypto presale list as one of the most impactful projects of 2025. Bitcoin Hyper: Bringing Smart Contracts to BTC Bitcoin Hyper addresses Bitcoin’s long-standing scalability issues by offering a faster parallel chain with smart…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:10
Monero Stability Questioned as Chain Suffers 18 Block Reorg

Monero, the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency, is once again under pressure after suffering its largest chain reorganization to date. On September 14, network monitors reported an 18-block reorganization that effectively erased 118 transactions. Independent analyst Xenu described the event as the largest reorg in Monero’s history, amplifying concerns about the network’s resilience. Monero’s Record Reorg Shifts Focus to Qubic’s Influence A blockchain reorganization occurs when miners disagree on which version of the ledger represents the valid chain. This can happen when blocks are produced almost simultaneously or when software glitches disrupt validation. It can also occur if attackers push the network into competing forks. When this happens, the consensus rules select the longest valid chain, which discards shorter forks and erases their transactions—leaving users with invalidated transfers. In Monero’s case, miners were forced to choose between competing forks before aligning on a dominant chain. The fallout invalidated transactions that had already appeared confirmed, reviving long-standing concerns about Monero’s vulnerability to majority hash power concentration. This development quickly shifted attention to Qubic, a rival blockchain project with a controversial presence in Monero’s mining landscape. Earlier this year, critics accused the network of attempting a 51% attack on the larger privacy-focused blockchain. Mining Pool Stats data shows Qubic currently accounts for 2.11 GH/s of Monero’s 6.00 GH/s network hashrate, making it the single largest participant. Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo added fuel to speculation with a cryptic post on X, claiming Monero “will stay because Qubic wanted it to stay.” Analysts interpreted the remark as signaling that the network disruption aimed to demonstrate power rather than to secure financial gain. However, Xenu, citing Monero developer Sech1, pointed to a 43% orphan rate in recent blocks, noting that Qubic loses mining rewards through inefficient strategies such as selfish mining. “The last couple of weeks have shown a waning interest around this attack, but invalidated transactions will jolt the community again. DNS check pointing, a centralized fix which checkpoints blocks, is being tested vigorously,” he added. Still, Yu Xiang, co-founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, warned that Monero risks living under “a Sword of Damocles.” According to him, the ongoing ability to reorganize the chain—even without a direct double-spend—will steadily erode investor confidence.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:07
Best Crypto Presale to Look Out for: Nexchain Leads, Bitcoin Hyper Follows While Remittix Stagnates

Nexchain leads the list of the best crypto presales to buy right now, with Bitcoin Hyper gaining momentum while Remittix stalls. Explore token presales, updates, and utility in this detailed breakdown.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 21:07
Data: OP, FTN, ARB and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which OP unlocking is worth approximately US$93.4 million

PANews reported on September 14th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as OP, FTN, and ARB will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 116 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 21st, accounting for 6.89% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$93.4 million. Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 18, accounting for 2.08% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$89.8 million. LayerZero (ZRO) will unlock approximately 25.71 million tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on September 20th, representing 8.53% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $52.5 million. Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 16th, representing 2.03% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $49.2 million. Velo (VELO) will unlock approximately 3 billion tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 20th, representing 13.63% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $47.8 million. Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 2.32 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, representing 3.10% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$35.1 million. Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 1.18% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$18.9 million. Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 5.98% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.1 million. Banana Gun (BANANA) will unlock approximately 500,000 tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 6.33% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$11.6 million. ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 173 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on September 17th, representing 3.61% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $10.7 million. KAITO (KAITO) will unlock approximately 8.35 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 20, accounting for 3.15% of the current circulation and valued at approximately US$10.1 million.
PANews2025/09/14 21:05
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin calls ‘AI governance’ a “bad idea”

The post Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin calls ‘AI governance’ a “bad idea” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims it is a “bad idea” to use artificial intelligence (AI) for governance. In an X post on Saturday, Buterin wrote: “If you use an AI to allocate funding for contributions, people WILL put a jailbreak plus “gimme all the money” in as many places as they can.” Why AI governance is flawed Buterin’s post was a response to Eito Miyamura, co-founder and CEO of EdisonWatch, an AI data governance platchorm who revealed a fatal flaw in ChatGPT. In a post on Friday, Miyamura wrote that the addition of full support for MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools on ChatGPT has made the AI agent susceptible to exploitation. The update, which came into effect on Wednesday, allows ChatGPT to connect and read data from several apps, including Gmail, Calendar, and Notion. Miyamura noted that with just an email address, the update has made it possible to “exfiltrate all your private information.” Miscreants can gain access to your data in three simple steps, Miyamura explained: First, the attackers send a malicious calendar invite with a jailbreak prompt to the intended victim. A jailbreak prompt refers to code that allows an attacker to remove restrictions and gain administrative access. Miyamura noted that the victim does not have to accept the attacker’s malicious invite for the data leak to take place. Enrollment Closing Soon… Secure your spot in the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint before it disappears. Learn the strategies that separate winners from bagholders. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The second step involves waiting for the intended victim to seek ChatGPT’s help to prepare for their day. Finally, once ChatGPT reads the jailbroken calendar invite, it gets compromised—the attacker can completely hijack the AI…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:02
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Pump.Fun (PUMP) Price Doubles in 30 Days – Here’s What Could Power the Next 100% Jump

Pump.Fun price is on a tear. The token has surged almost 30% in the past 24 hours and is up more than 100% in the past month, and it is the market’s top gainer for the day. Volume is also hot, up more than 75%, and PUMP is trading at about $0.00814. A closer look
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
ApeCoin Soars 30% in Q2 as Unveils Radical ApeCo Governance Model

Messari’s State of ApeCoin Q2 2025 report shows a strong quarter for APE. The circulating market cap rose from $375.7 million at the end of Q1 to $488.9 million in Q2, marking a 30.1% jump. The token price mirrored this increase, moving from $0.47 to $0.61. At its peak on June 10, the market cap […]
Tronweekly2025/09/14 21:00
This New Crypto Coin Could Be the Next to Hit $1, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Outperform Solana (SOL)

The post This New Crypto Coin Could Be the Next to Hit $1, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Outperform Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every bull cycle produces one breakout token that goes from obscurity to headlines with a simple milestone: hitting $1. Ripple’s XRP and Solana (SOL) both had their moments, starting from cents before surging to mainstream recognition. Now, analysts are asking: which new crypto coin could be next to hit $1? All eyes are on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token priced at just $0.035. With strong mechanics, security credentials, and a roadmap designed for growth, many believe it could not only reach $1 but also outperform Solana’s trajectory in terms of percentage gains. Solana (SOL) Solana remains one of the most respected networks in crypto space. It powers decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and DeFi projects at lightning speed, with lower fees than Ethereum. Recently, institutional flows have strengthened its position: Today, 13 public companies collectively hold 8.9 million SOL, a stash valued at roughly $1.8 billion, underscoring Solana’s growing presence in institutional portfolios. This momentum is being reinforced by Forward Industries, which is rolling out a dedicated Solana treasury strategy with backing from Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. At the same time, SOL Strategies is preparing to debut as the first Solana treasury firm listed on Nasdaq, a move that brings Wall Street credibility to the blockchain and signals the next phase of mainstream recognition for Solana. At around $208 per token, Solana has already delivered life-changing gains for early investors. But its massive market cap now makes another 100x move highly unlikely. The room for exponential growth belongs to smaller, cheaper tokens that are just beginning their journey. Why Investors Look for the “Next Solana” Investors chasing 100x returns know history won’t repeat exactly. Solana went from under $5 to over $200 because it was early, fast, and built a vibrant ecosystem before competitors could catch up. Today, its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:55
