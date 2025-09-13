ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Galaxy Digital CEO Explains Why This Is the ‘Season of SOL’
The post Galaxy Digital CEO Explains Why This Is the ‘Season of SOL’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s SOL rallied above $239 on Friday, extending its sharp September gains, as Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz described the blockchain as “tailor-made” for global financial markets and analyst Ali Martinez charted a potential path to $1,314. Martinez, a well-known crypto analyst, highlighted Solana’s breakout from what chart technicians call a cup-and-handle pattern, a formation that often signals the start of a long-term rally. In his chart, Martinez marked $1,314.41 as the main technical target, using Fibonacci retracement levels to project Solana’s upside. The pattern reflects a multi-year basing structure: Solana’s deep decline in 2022 and 2023 formed the “cup,” while the sideways consolidation of 2024 and early 2025 formed the “handle.” According to Martinez, the breakout above resistance near $220 validates the structure and opens the way to much higher levels if momentum persists. Novogratz, speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Thursday, laid out a sweeping bull case for Solana and crypto more broadly. He began by pointing to treasury companies tied to both ETH and SOL, which he said are raising billions of dollars and bringing “lots of energy and money” into the digital asset ecosystem. He then pivoted to bitcoin, predicting the world’s largest cryptocurrency should see a surge toward the end of the year. But his most detailed remarks focused on Solana and the changing regulatory landscape. Novogratz said U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has made clear that he wants all markets to move on-chain, citing a speech earlier in the week where Atkins declared, “On-chain capital markets and agentic finance are on the horizon, and the world is watching.” As part of that backdrop, Novogratz flagged Nasdaq’s proposal to the SEC to allow tokenized securities to be traded directly on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Combined with the new U.S. stablecoin framework, he argued, crypto finally has…
NEAR
$2,725
-2,71%
U
$0,015569
+49,55%
SOL
$247,36
+4,08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:03
Bitcoin Treasury Premium At Risk — What Could This Mean For BTC Price?
Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies are facing a rather critical situation as their market premium over underlying BTC holdings erodes amid falling volatility and a sharp slowdown in new purchases. Notably, monthly BTC purchases by these companies have crashed by 97% since November 2024, reflecting a highly cautious market approach in recent months. However, recent data […]
BTC
$115.596,72
+0,06%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 20:00
Best Altcoin Presale Today: MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped to Be the Hidden Crypto Gem Beside Chainlink
In the ever-shifting crypto landscape, Chainlink (LINK) remains a bedrock for many investors, appreciated as a powerful oracle network with […] The post Best Altcoin Presale Today: MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped to Be the Hidden Crypto Gem Beside Chainlink appeared first on Coindoo.
ALTCOIN
$0,0005854
-2,88%
LINK
$24,22
-1,98%
EVER
$0,01635
+14,01%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 20:00
XRP Price Holds Back, TRX Growth Questioned, While ’s 19.8K Miners Shipped Mark Strong Adoption
See why BlockDAG’s 3M app users and $405M presale cement it as the best crypto for 2025, while XRP and TRX face major hurdles.
XRP
$3,0542
-1,88%
TRX
$0,3482
-0,22%
MAJOR
$0,16643
-1,89%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 20:00
Cache Wallet Joins Arichain to Bolster Protected Multi-VM Web3 Network
This latest partnership is aimed at merging the AI-driven wallet recovery features of Cache Wallet with the modular L1 blockchain of Arichain.
AI
$0,1445
-1,56%
L1
$0,007701
-0,90%
MULTI
$0,04478
+5,31%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 20:00
Find The Best Crypto Presale To Buy: Nexchain’s $10.20M Presale Run, Pepe Dollar Gains And MAXI DOGE Under the Radar
Nexchain presale surpasses $10.20M as Pepe Dollar gains traction and MAXI DOGE draws attention. Explore top crypto presales, token features, and why Nexchain could be the best crypto presale to buy right now.
TOKEN
$0,01464
-3,55%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
GAINS
$0,02527
-5,81%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 20:00
Solana Hits $225, Dogecoin ETF at 91%, BlockDAG Presale Locked at $0.0013: Top Crypto Gainers 2025
Crypto investors often search for the last undervalued entry point before a price surge takes hold. Dogecoin has attracted headlines through institutional backing and ETF speculation, while Solana’s strong inflows and treasury support are fueling renewed market attention. Yet, compared to both, BlockDAG represents a case where infrastructure delivery is already visible, miner hardware is shipping, […] The post Solana Hits $225, Dogecoin ETF at 91%, BlockDAG Presale Locked at $0.0013: Top Crypto Gainers 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP
$0,000096
--%
LIVE
$0,02155
+17,18%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 19:59
Can Solana Survive the Next Bear Market?
In the world of cryptocurrency, Solana is one of the most resilient projects. Following a fall to just about $10 in late 2022 due to exchanges scandals and the network outage, SOL made a miraculous recovery to stage a magnificent rebound that took it above $200 in 2025. The low fees and super-fast transactions, as […]
SOL
$247,36
+4,08%
STAGE
$0,0000408
--%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 19:59
Shibarium Bridge Suffers 4.6 Million BONE Exploitation, Team Freezes Funds
The post Shibarium Bridge Suffers 4.6 Million BONE Exploitation, Team Freezes Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On Saturday, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 blockchain network, Shibarium, experienced a carefully planned attack on its bridge. But the team took a smart step to prevent the theft and announced that it had frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens. Attackers Borrow 4.6 Million BONE Tokens Shiba Inu developer, Kaal Dhairya, confirmed the news on his X …
BONE
$0,1986
-3,07%
SHIBA
$0,000000000603
+0,33%
SMART
$0,004934
+0,14%
CoinPedia
2025/09/13 19:57
3 Chinese telecom operators to provide eSIM support for iPhone Air
The post 3 Chinese telecom operators to provide eSIM support for iPhone Air appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s latest iPhone Air is facing regulatory delays in China. However, the company confirmed that all three of the country’s major telecom operators will support the device’s embedded SIM technology. Apple China said that China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom will provide eSIM support for the upcoming iPhone Air. This is the first time all three state-owned operators are included, as Apple had previously only partnered with China Unicom for embedded SIM services. The company did not provide a specific timeline for activation because the rollout is subject to regulatory approval. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) must authorize commercial deployment of eSIM technology before consumers can use it in mainland China. e-SIM support unactivated, but network operators ready At just 5.6 millimeters thick, the iPhone Air’s design does not have space for a traditional SIM tray, making eSIM the only option for network operators. While the iPhone Air faces delays, the basic iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will begin shipping from September 19. Pre-orders opened Friday evening on Apple’s official website, with the company confirming that schedules for these models are unaffected. Apple’s global rollout of eSIM-only devices has already advanced in markets such as Europe and the United States. As reported by the South China Morning Post, China Mobile announced on microblogging platform Weibo this week that it had enabled eSIM services for mobile phones, but said details of the commercial launch would be disclosed separately. China Telecom’s Beijing branch similarly posted on social media platform RedNote that it would introduce eSIM services on September 19, the original shipping date for the iPhone Air, but the post was later removed. According to Chinese media outlet The Paper, a China Telecom representative said the company was waiting…
MOBILE
$0,0003635
+2,97%
READY
$0,01476
+13,27%
COM
$0,017397
-1,32%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 19:50
