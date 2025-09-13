Galaxy Digital CEO Explains Why This Is the ‘Season of SOL’

Solana's SOL rallied above $239 on Friday, extending its sharp September gains, as Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz described the blockchain as "tailor-made" for global financial markets and analyst Ali Martinez charted a potential path to $1,314. Martinez, a well-known crypto analyst, highlighted Solana's breakout from what chart technicians call a cup-and-handle pattern, a formation that often signals the start of a long-term rally. In his chart, Martinez marked $1,314.41 as the main technical target, using Fibonacci retracement levels to project Solana's upside. The pattern reflects a multi-year basing structure: Solana's deep decline in 2022 and 2023 formed the "cup," while the sideways consolidation of 2024 and early 2025 formed the "handle." According to Martinez, the breakout above resistance near $220 validates the structure and opens the way to much higher levels if momentum persists. Novogratz, speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday, laid out a sweeping bull case for Solana and crypto more broadly. He began by pointing to treasury companies tied to both ETH and SOL, which he said are raising billions of dollars and bringing "lots of energy and money" into the digital asset ecosystem. He then pivoted to bitcoin, predicting the world's largest cryptocurrency should see a surge toward the end of the year. But his most detailed remarks focused on Solana and the changing regulatory landscape. Novogratz said U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has made clear that he wants all markets to move on-chain, citing a speech earlier in the week where Atkins declared, "On-chain capital markets and agentic finance are on the horizon, and the world is watching." As part of that backdrop, Novogratz flagged Nasdaq's proposal to the SEC to allow tokenized securities to be traded directly on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Combined with the new U.S. stablecoin framework, he argued, crypto finally has…