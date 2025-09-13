Can Solana Withstand the Next Bear Market? Analysts Weigh In

The post Can Solana Withstand the Next Bear Market? Analysts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of cryptocurrency, Solana is one of the most resilient projects. Following a fall to just about $10 in late 2022 due to exchanges scandals and the network outage, SOL made a miraculous recovery to stage a magnificent rebound that took it above $200 in 2025. The low fees and super-fast transactions, as well as strong developer activity helped make SOL a favourite for DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. Institutional support has also grown. Tokenised assets have been developed by firms like Franklin Templeton on Solana, while Visa chose to test USDC settlement on the network. Solana, with its daily transactions exceeding 30 million, has made its way onto the performance charts. The question still arises: if the market turns bearish again can Solana withstand it? Investors are watching how that plays out. Meanwhile, some are pointing to newer cultural plays, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, as the best bets in these volatile times. Lessons from past downturns Solana has both strengths and vulnerabilities historically. The centralized exchange liquidity dependence exposed during bear market 2022. Network issues have further dented confidence, resulting in SOL losing more than 90% of its value. However, developers didn’t abandon the ecosystem. The performance of Solana improved dramatically in 2023-24 with fewer outages and better activity. The recovery reveals an important truth: if strong ecosystems have active builders and communities, they can survive crashes. Ethereum proved it in 2018 when it bounced back from $85 up to almost $5000. If Solana can maintain traction in payments, NFTs, and gaming, it may follow this path now. Other factors ahead Solana could come under pressure during the next bear market. Many shoppers are making their way to the Solana network — including money managers in the hedge fund world. There is growing competition from Ethereum layer-2s…