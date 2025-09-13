ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 20:22
Bitcoin all-time highs due in ‘2-3 weeks’ as price fills $117K futures gap
Bitcoin market forecasts see the chance for BTC price action to pass current all-time highs next thanks to a combination of demand and bull market patterns. Key points:Bitcoin futures markets fill a CME gap from mid-August, the latest sign of market strength.Bulls must avoid turning that level into resistance, or new local lows await, analysis says.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/13 20:21
Can Solana Withstand the Next Bear Market? Analysts Weigh In
The post Can Solana Withstand the Next Bear Market? Analysts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of cryptocurrency, Solana is one of the most resilient projects. Following a fall to just about $10 in late 2022 due to exchanges scandals and the network outage, SOL made a miraculous recovery to stage a magnificent rebound that took it above $200 in 2025. The low fees and super-fast transactions, as well as strong developer activity helped make SOL a favourite for DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. Institutional support has also grown. Tokenised assets have been developed by firms like Franklin Templeton on Solana, while Visa chose to test USDC settlement on the network. Solana, with its daily transactions exceeding 30 million, has made its way onto the performance charts. The question still arises: if the market turns bearish again can Solana withstand it? Investors are watching how that plays out. Meanwhile, some are pointing to newer cultural plays, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, as the best bets in these volatile times. Lessons from past downturns Solana has both strengths and vulnerabilities historically. The centralized exchange liquidity dependence exposed during bear market 2022. Network issues have further dented confidence, resulting in SOL losing more than 90% of its value. However, developers didn’t abandon the ecosystem. The performance of Solana improved dramatically in 2023-24 with fewer outages and better activity. The recovery reveals an important truth: if strong ecosystems have active builders and communities, they can survive crashes. Ethereum proved it in 2018 when it bounced back from $85 up to almost $5000. If Solana can maintain traction in payments, NFTs, and gaming, it may follow this path now. Other factors ahead Solana could come under pressure during the next bear market. Many shoppers are making their way to the Solana network — including money managers in the hedge fund world. There is growing competition from Ethereum layer-2s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:21
A Decentralized Approach To Cloud Storage
The post A Decentralized Approach To Cloud Storage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Storj (STORJ) is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to rent out their excess storage space and earn cryptocurrency in return. Storj provids a secure, private, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage solutions by leveraging blockchain technology and a distributed network of nodes. It facilitates data storage, retrieval, and sharing in a decentralized and encrypted manner. A decentralized storage Storj uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that data remains secure and private during storage and transfer. Only the data owner holds the encryption keys. Data uploaded to the Storj network is split into smaller pieces (shards) and distributed across multiple nodes. This enhances data security and redundancy. Data is encrypted on the user’s device before it’s uploaded to the network, ensuring that only the user has access to the decryption keys. Storj originally used the Counterparty protocol with SJCX tokens. However, the project migrated to the Ethereum blockchain and the native STORJ token. STORJ tokens are used for payments within the Storj ecosystem. Users pay for storage and bandwidth using STORJ tokens, and node operators are rewarded with tokens for providing storage. Users who provide storage space to the network are rewarded with STORJ tokens. This incentivizes participation and contributes to the availability of storage resources. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/storj-storj-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:19
Which Crypto Has The Most Upside? Analysts Compare Ethereum, Solana & Layer Brett Price Prospects
The debate over which crypto has the most upside heading into 2025 is heating up. Heavyweights like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) remain strong contenders, backed by thriving ecosystems and deep liquidity. But a new player—Layer Brett (LBRETT), is turning heads with its explosive presale numbers and meme-fueled momentum. Analysts are weighing whether the next [...] The post Which Crypto Has The Most Upside? Analysts Compare Ethereum, Solana & Layer Brett Price Prospects appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 20:18
Employee Share Of Health Costs To Eclipse $5,000 Next Year
The post Employee Share Of Health Costs To Eclipse $5,000 Next Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Employee health costs are likely to surpass $5,000 next year as companies see their biggest cost increases in at least five years, according to projections from Aon. getty Employee health costs are likely to surpass $5,000 next year as companies see their biggest cost increases in at least five years, according to projections from Aon. A new report out earlier this week from Aon shows total employee costs at $4,920 for this year, which is about 5% more than $4,662 in 2024. The total figure for 2025 includes $2,967 in employee premiums deducted from worker paychecks – or about $114 per biweekly pay period – and another $1,953 in projected out-of-pocket costs. But Aon’s report projects total U.S. employer health care costs projected to rise 9.5 percent in 2026, “exceeding $17,000 per employee.” Aon’s percentage increase projection is similar to an earlier report from rival benefits consultancy Mercer, which projected “total health benefit cost per employee is expected to rise 6.5% on average in 2026 – the highest increase since 2010,” according to its report. Aon, which says such costs per employee are $15,860 this year, said its “total plan costs represent the employer’s and employee’s combined premiums for medical and prescription drug costs but exclude employee out-of-pocket payments such as deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance.” The Aon report didn’t break down the 2026 employee share of the total premium or out-of-pocket costs but based on the percentage increase for total employer costs, the employee share for next year will easily jump past $5,000 for the first time, based on Aon’s 2026 projection for the total plan cost. The premium and out-of-pocket costs for 2026 are the kind of figures employees who work at big companies will first see during open enrollment, the annual period of time when employers allow their…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:18
Shiba Inu Shibarium Halts Staking After Flash Loan Attack
The post Shiba Inu Shibarium Halts Staking After Flash Loan Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu ecosystem faces scrutiny after an exploit on Shibarium’s bridge attempted to siphon off more than $1 million worth of BONE tokens. On-chain data showed an effort to move about 4.6 million BONE, immediately drawing a response from the project’s developers. Sponsored Sponsored Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit Coincides With Major ShibaSwap Upgrade On September 13, Kaal Dhairya, a Shiba Inu developer, explained that the exploit was not a flaw in the underlying protocol. Instead, the attacker had gained control of validator keys, which allowed them to approve a fraudulent network state. The maneuver was enabled by a flash loan, suggesting months of preparation and a deep understanding of the bridge’s design. Independent investigators within the community pieced together how the operation unfolded. According to Buzz, a contributor to K9 FinanceDAO, the exploiter used a flash loan on ShibaSwap to purchase millions of BONE and temporarily gain validator influence. The hacker used a flash loan from Shibaswap for 4.6M BONE (the $1m BONE buy people were celebrating) and delegated it to win majority voting power over the validators, which allowed them to sign a malicious state on the chain. The hacker *may* have known that they compromised… https://t.co/xPBkACPI42 — Buzz.eth (@buzzdefi0x) September 13, 2025 With that stake, they pushed through the malicious transaction and simultaneously repaid the loan using funds siphoned from the bridge. Sponsored Sponsored In total, blockchain records show 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens were siphoned. Meanwhile, roughly 216 ETH went back into settling the loan, while the delegated BONE stayed trapped by unstaking delays. Developers froze those tokens before they could be withdrawn. The attacker also attempted to sell about $700,000 worth of KNINE tokens. That effort was stopped when K9 DAO’s multisig moved to blacklist the wallet involved. Shiba Inu developers have suspended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:17
Allied Gaming goes long on crypto with BTC, ETH treasury launch
Nasdaq-listed Allied Gaming has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury. The development was communicated to the general public via a press release, with the firm announcing an initial allocation of its corporate treasury into BTC and ETH. According to the company, which is known for its e-sports and virtual event productions, the move […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 20:16
Coinbase vs SEC: verdwenen berichten zorgen voor beschuldigende vingers
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Het conflict tussen Coinbase en de SEC laaide opnieuw op toen duidelijk werd dat berichten van voormalig SEC-voorzitter Gary Gensler spoorloos verdwenen. Volgens Coinbase is dit een ernstige schending van de bewaarplicht. Het bedrijf vraagt de rechtbank om ingrijpen, sancties en een versneld onderzoek naar het interne gegevensbeheer van de toezichthouder. Hoe het conflict tussen Coinbase en de SEC ontstond De spanningen tussen Coinbase en de SEC sleepten al langer, maar escaleerden na onthullingen over verdwenen berichten van Gensler. Coinbase had eerder via het FOIA-proces meerdere verzoeken ingediend om inzicht te krijgen in interne communicatie over crypto-handhavingsbesluiten. Toen de SEC vervolgens geen cruciale documenten kon leveren, beschuldigde Coinbase de toezichthouder van obstructie en het achterhouden van informatie. Verdwenen Gensler-berichten en de rol van FOIA-verzoeken Rapport onthult structureel dataverlies Een rapport van de interne waakhond van de SEC bracht aan het licht dat berichten van Gensler uit de periode oktober 2022 tot september 2023 definitief zijn gewist. Dit kwam door een intern apparaatbeleid: gegevens werden automatisch gewist wanneer een toestel 45 dagen niet verbonden was. Daardoor gingen niet alleen berichten van Gensler verloren, maar mogelijk ook communicatie van meer dan twintig andere hooggeplaatste SEC-functionarissen. In totaal bleken zo’n veertig apparaten gevoelig voor dataverlies. Volgens het rapport had zo’n 40% van de verloren berichten betrekking op beleids- of handhavingskwesties. Volgens Coinbase was deze informatie essentieel voor een goed begrip van de besluitvorming binnen de SEC. FOIA-verzoeken strandden op onvolledige antwoorden Om de communicatie alsnog te achterhalen, schakelde Coinbase via History Associates het FOIA-proces in. Daarmee hoopte het bedrijf helderheid te krijgen over hoe de SEC intern met crypto-gerelateerde dossiers omging. De toezichthouder reageerde echter onvolledig en liet na te melden dat relevante berichten mogelijk permanent waren verwijderd. Die gebrekkige openheid voedde bij Coinbase het vermoeden dat de SEC bewust cruciale communicatie achterhield of vernietigde om juridische toetsing te vermijden. Coinbase accuses SEC of destroying Gensler’s texts (Oct 2022–Sep 2023) during FTX crash & crypto crackdowns—via “avoidable” wipes. Sept. 11 filing seeks sanctions, full searches (incl. Ethereum PoS), & proof—Grewal: “Gross violation of public trust.” Could undermine SEC cases. pic.twitter.com/q0idzJVJQX — Crypto Trend (@CryptoTrendzX) September 13, 2025 Juridische stappen en sanctie-eisen van Coinbase Verzoek tot gerechtelijk ingrijpen Op 11 september 2025 stapte Coinbase naar de rechtbank in Washington D.C. met een verzoek om de SEC ter verantwoording te roepen. Het bedrijf wil een hoorzitting over de vernietiging van documenten, versnelde inzage in welke berichten verloren zijn gegaan en onmiddellijke productie van alle nog beschikbare communicatie. Volgens Coinbase bemoeilijkt het verdwijnen van deze gegevens lopende rechtszaken, omdat ze mogelijk bewijs bevatten over interne afwegingen bij handhavingsbesluiten. Eis tot sancties en precedentwerking Behalve inzage eist Coinbase ook sancties tegen de SEC voor het schenden van de wettelijke bewaarplicht. Volgens Coinbase volgt de SEC een aanpak die zij omschrijven als “vernietigen en vertragen”. Belangrijke documenten verdwijnen en procedures lopen vertraging op. Tegelijk legt de toezichthouder miljardenboetes op aan bedrijven voor soortgelijke tekortkomingen. Die dubbele standaard ondermijnt volgens Coinbase het vertrouwen in de SEC. Gerechtelijk ingrijpen is volgens hen noodzakelijk om herhaling te voorkomen. Impact op vertrouwen in crypto-toezicht en markt De verdwijning van de berichten tast volgens Coinbase het fundament van regulatoir vertrouwen aan. Als de SEC niet transparant is over haar eigen besluitvorming, verliest de toezichthouder morele én juridische geloofwaardigheid. De zaak wakkert zorgen in de cryptosector aan over willekeurige handhaving en gebrek aan consistent beleid. Dit voedt zorgen die het investeringsklimaat verder kunnen verslechteren. Public Keys: Crypto IPOs Sizzle, Missing Gensler Texts Grizzlehttps://t.co/lgCAYCGHX8 — John Morgan (@johnmorganFL) September 12, 2025 Wat deze zaak betekent voor de crypto-industrie De zaak Coinbase vs SEC legt volgens critici diepe tekortkomingen bloot in het gegevensbeheer bij een van de machtigste financiële toezichthouders. Mocht de rechter meegaan in de eisen van Coinbase, dan kan dit een precedent scheppen voor strengere transparantie-eisen bij overheidsinstanties. Hoe de rechtbank ook oordeelt, de zaak zet aan tot nadenken over de toekomst van regulering, vertrouwen en verantwoording in de cryptomarkt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Coinbase vs SEC: verdwenen berichten zorgen voor beschuldigende vingers is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 20:16
Tron Slashes Gas Fees, Daily Revenue Sinks 64% in 10 Days — Still Leads L1s
Tron gas fees fell sharply after Tron Proposal 789 took effect on August 29. Consequently, Tron daily revenue for Super Representatives dropped to 5 million dollars on September 7. That was a 64 percent decline from 13.9 million dollars the day before the change, according to a CryptoQuant report. The level marked a new low […] The post Tron Slashes Gas Fees, Daily Revenue Sinks 64% in 10 Days — Still Leads L1s appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 20:15
