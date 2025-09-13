2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead $1 Billion Crypto Surge as Ethereum Follows

Combined, the two asset classes drew more than $1 billion in net new capital, extending their multi-day streaks of investor […] The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead $1 Billion Crypto Surge as Ethereum Follows appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 20:35
Top Altcoins to Accumulate Under $1 For 100x Gains: Nexchain, XLM And HBAR Getting Investor Spotlight

Discover the best crypto to buy right now with Nexchain, alongside XLM and HBAR. Explore top crypto presales, token presales, and new opportunities under $1 in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 20:35
Sabrina Carpenter’s Album Scores A 1,765% Sales Spike

The post Sabrina Carpenter’s Album Scores A 1,765% Sales Spike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 1,765% sales spike sends Emails I Can’t Send to a new high at No. 6 on Top Album Sales, as Sabrina Carpenter dominates with Man’s Best Friend at No. 1. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV At the moment for Sabrina Carpenter, the focus is on Man’s Best Friend. The singer-songwriter’s new album earns No. 1 starts on every Billboard chart in America and also leads multiple tallies all around the world, as she is easily one of the hottest stars in pop music right now. Carpenter’s two previous albums, Emails I Can’t Send and Short n’ Sweet, grow significantly in consumption, especially when it comes to sales. A massive uptick in purchases helps the titles climb and even reenter several rankings in the United States. Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send Explodes In Sales Between her two returning albums, Emails I Can’t Send enjoys the greatest gain in sales. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, the project sold just under 11,400 copies. That is up from just 600 the period before Man’s Best Friend became available, and excitement around Carpenter’s catalog reached a fever pitch. In just a matter of days. Emails I Can’t Send experienced an increase in sales of 1,765%. Short n’ Sweet Doubles Purchases Short n’ Sweet, which came after Emails I Can’t Send and helped Carpenter land her first massive hit singles, also sees its total purchases expand noticeably. Sales of Short n’ Sweet doubled from one frame to the next, growing 114%. In the past frame, the Grammy-winning full-length…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:30
XRP ETF News; Price Could Shoot Above $5 But This New PayFi Altcoin Is Taking Centre Stage With 70x Predictions

XRP ETF buzz fuels hopes of a $5 breakout, but PayFi token Remittix steals the spotlight with 70x predictions, $25M raised, and exchange listings ahead.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 20:30
Is Altcoin Season Officially Here? Bitcoin Dominance Hits 3-Year Low

The post Is Altcoin Season Officially Here? Bitcoin Dominance Hits 3-Year Low appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin dominance has recently dipped below a crucial level, indicating a shift in market dynamics. This decline shows that the funds are flowing into altcoins, potentially signaling the onset of an “altcoin season.”  Is This The Start of a New Cycle? According to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin dominance has dropped to around 56.6%, while Ethereum has climbed …
CoinPedia2025/09/13 20:27
Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Analysts Believe One Of These Will Outpace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu This Year

The meme coin battlefield is experiencing a seismic shift as Pepe coin and an emerging Layer 2 memecoin called Layer Brett position themselves to potentially surpass the dominance of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu before 2025 ends. With institutional meme coin holdings exploding from $63 million to $300 million on major exchanges and 138 new meme […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 20:26
BlackRock to announce $700M UK data center investment during Trump visit

BlackRock will invest £500 million ($700) in UK data centers via a joint venture with Digital Gravity Partners.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 20:26
Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

BitcoinWorld Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with news of an extraordinary event: a dormant Bitcoin whale, inactive for over a decade, has finally stirred. This mysterious entity, which last moved its holdings in 2012, recently transferred a staggering $26.55 million worth of Bitcoin. This isn’t just a large transaction; it represents an astounding profit of more than 944,765%, a true testament to the power of long-term conviction in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened with This Dormant Bitcoin Whale? According to reports from The Daily Hodl, a specific Bitcoin address that had been dormant since August 2012 suddenly became active. This address originally acquired its Bitcoin when the price was a mere $12.11 per coin. Imagine the foresight required to buy Bitcoin at such an early stage! Fast forward to today, and those holdings have multiplied exponentially, now valued at over $26.5 million. A ‘whale’ in the crypto context refers to an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. This particular dormant Bitcoin whale certainly fits that description. The Astounding Profit: A Testament to Bitcoin’s Journey The 944,765% profit isn’t merely a number; it vividly illustrates Bitcoin’s incredible growth trajectory over the past decade. This remarkable return highlights the potential for monumental wealth creation in the cryptocurrency market. This dormant Bitcoin whale patiently held onto its assets through numerous market cycles, bull runs, and bear markets. This long-term holding strategy, often referred to as ‘HODLing,’ is a core philosophy for many crypto enthusiasts. It underscores the potential for monumental returns when investing in nascent technologies with disruptive potential, provided one has the foresight and unwavering patience. Indeed, Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a global financial asset has been nothing short of spectacular, and this whale’s story perfectly encapsulates that evolution. What Does a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Movement Mean for the Market? When a dormant Bitcoin whale makes a move, it often sparks widespread speculation and intense discussion within the crypto community. Traders and analysts closely monitor such large transfers for potential market implications. Potential Selling Pressure: A significant transfer could precede a large-scale sale, potentially adding selling pressure to the market if the coins are moved to an exchange for liquidation. Liquidity Shift: Moving such a substantial amount of Bitcoin can impact market liquidity, especially if it’s broken into smaller chunks for distribution across various platforms. Investor Sentiment: Such events can also influence broader investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a sign of smart money taking profits, while others might view it as a signal of broader market shifts or even upcoming volatility. However, it is crucial to remember that a transfer does not automatically mean a sale. The owner might simply be consolidating funds, moving them to a new, more secure wallet, or preparing for institutional custody. These movements are complex and require careful analysis. Learning from the Dormant Bitcoin Whale: Actionable Insights This historic event offers several valuable lessons for both new and seasoned crypto investors looking to navigate the volatile landscape of digital assets. The Power of HODLing: The dormant Bitcoin whale exemplifies the profound potential rewards of a long-term investment horizon in volatile assets like Bitcoin. Patience, in this case, truly paid off handsomely. Security is Paramount: Holding assets securely for over a decade highlights the critical importance of robust security practices for digital assets. Protecting private keys, seed phrases, and employing cold storage solutions are non-negotiable for long-term holders. On-Chain Analytics: This event also showcases the incredible transparency of blockchain technology. On-chain analytics tools allow anyone to track such significant movements, providing valuable, real-time insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. Understanding these aspects can empower investors to make more informed decisions and approach the complex world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. The awakening of this dormant Bitcoin whale serves as a compelling narrative within the crypto space. It’s a powerful reminder of Bitcoin’s transformative journey and the immense wealth creation possible for those with conviction and patience. While such monumental gains are rare and certainly not guaranteed for every investment, this event undeniably adds another fascinating chapter to Bitcoin’s history, captivating observers and inspiring discussions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A1: In the cryptocurrency market, a ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin. These holders often have enough capital to potentially influence market prices with their significant trades. Q2: Why is the movement of a dormant Bitcoin whale significant? A2: The movement of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale is significant because it can signal various intentions, such as taking profits, re-securing assets, or preparing for institutional transactions. Such large transfers can create market speculation and sometimes impact prices due to the sheer volume involved. Q3: What does ‘HODLing’ mean? A3: ‘HODLing’ is a common term in the crypto community, originating from a misspelling of ‘hold.’ It refers to the strategy of buying and holding cryptocurrencies for a long period, regardless of price fluctuations, in anticipation of significant future gains. Q4: How can I track Bitcoin whale movements? A4: Bitcoin whale movements can be tracked using various on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools allow users to view transaction data, including large transfers between addresses, providing transparency into the network’s activity. Q5: Is it safe to hold Bitcoin for over a decade? A5: Holding Bitcoin for extended periods can be safe if proper security measures are meticulously followed. This includes using hardware wallets, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and securely backing up private keys or seed phrases in offline, protected locations. Did this incredible story of a dormant Bitcoin whale inspire you? Share your thoughts and this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about the fascinating world of digital assets and their potential. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:25
Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End

The post Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/strategic-bitcoin-reserve-research-chief-claims-us-likely-to-launch-sbr-by-year-end/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:25
AC/DC Doubles Up Inside The Top 10 And Almost Hits No. 1

The post AC/DC Doubles Up Inside The Top 10 And Almost Hits No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Thunderstruck” climbs to No. 2 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and stays strong on multiple tallies, as “Hell’s Bells” reenters the same list at No. 7. Australian rock group AC/DC performs at the Rosemont Horizon, Chicago, Illinois, September 20, 1980. Pictured is Brian Johnson. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images AC/DC lives on the Billboard charts thanks to the continued popularity of, in some cases, several songs and usually just one full-length. The Australian rock outfit rises on multiple tallies in the United States this frame and even manages to double up on one tally as a former bestseller performs well again, and the group nearly re-conquers a competitive roster. “Thunderstruck” And “Hell’s Bells” Return AC/DC fills two spaces on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week. “Thunderstruck” and “Hell’s Bells” appear just a few spaces apart from one another as the latter reenters at No. 7. “Hell’s Bells” Reaches Half A Year On The Chart As it reenters, “Hell’s Bells” reaches 26 weeks on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart — exactly half a year. It previously peaked at No. 5. AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” Nearly Returns To No. 1 “Thunderstruck” climbs from No. 3 to the runner-up space and nearly gains control over the tally once more this frame. The Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart is led by “End of You,” a collaboration between Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante, which debuts at No. 1. “Thunderstruck” might not return to No. 1, as it already spent months leading the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. AC/DC’s famous cut is now up to 61 turns in first place out of 663 on the roster. “Back In Black” and “Thunderstruck” AC/DC also fills two spaces on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. “Thunderstruck” climbs one space…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 20:24
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position