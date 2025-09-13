2025-09-15 Monday

BlackRock times Trump visit to commit $700M to UK data centers

The post BlackRock times Trump visit to commit $700M to UK data centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock plans to announce a £500 million ($700 million) investment in UK data centers in partnership with Digital Gravity Partners. The announcement will coincide with Trump’s state visit to the UK next week. The collaboration will focus on acquiring and upgrading existing sites and expanding their capacities and efficiency. Local media reported, highlighting strong transatlantic economic ties between the two countries. Several deals are expected to be signed during the state visit as proof that Britain remains a leader for foreign capital.   Larry Fink to join Trump delegation as BlackRock plans £500M investment BlackRock manages over $12.5 trillion in assets and is preparing to open a new office in Edinburgh, employing around 1,300 staff members. The firm’s UK presence is critical in coordinating commitments in different sectors, ranging from technology and energy to nuclear power and financial services.  Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, is expected to join the delegations with Trump and other senior officials, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone. Reportedly, some of the commitments to be pledged will be tied to Trump’s Stargate AI initiative introduced in January.  The Stargate AI initiative will invest $500 billion over the next four years to build new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the U.S. The initiative aimed to secure the U.S. leadership in AI, create over 100,000 jobs, and deliver economic and national security benefits. So far, the project has expanded to include countries worldwide and is backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX as the initial partners.  The UK government will release its investment and job creation figures early next week. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and business adviser Varun Chandra have contributed significant efforts to deepen the relationships with leading global investors throughout the last year, as reflected by BlackRock’s…
Best/Worst Fantasy Football Matchups By Position

The post Best/Worst Fantasy Football Matchups By Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s week two in the NFL, and the time for overreaction is over…or is it? There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered. For instance, is Daniel Jones the best fantasy quarterback, or are the Miami Dolphins the worst? Is Travis Etienne the best fantasy running back, or are the Carolina Panthers the worst? While both can be true, it is our plight in fantasy football to find the best and worst matchups each week, and you know what it changes. In season-long fantasy leagues, it is sometimes hard to pivot, but there are always options. That’s why you draft. So, let’s get to the best/worst fantasy football matchups by position. Quarterback Best/Worst Fantasy Matchups Best Matchup: Justin Fields v the Buffalo Bills; Buffalo -6.5 @ Jets, 45.5 o/u The line has remained the same, but the over/under has increased to 47.5 (depending on the site used). Which basically means the sharks expect the Bills to win, but now they are expecting the Jets to put up a fight. And if the fight in the Jets is anything like last week, that means Fields is in for a field day (what! you saw that coming). In Week 1, Fields: Led all quarterbacks in expected points per dropback per Next Gen Stats Completed 73% of his passes Threw for 218 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns 8.6 average air yard completion was second best for the week. Coincidentally, in Week 1, the Bills’ defense allowed: Allowed 238 rushing yards, the most in Week 1 Gave up 8.2 yards per rush attempt Allowed one quarterback rushing touchdown Lamar Jackson finished with 29.4 fantasy points, the sixth most for the week. I get it, the Ravens’ offense is not the Jets’ offense, and Fields…
TRON Whales Drive TRX Price, But Volatility Risks Emerge

The TRON network is experiencing a surge in large-scale transactions, with “whale” activity reaching a two-year high, now accounting for a staggering 98% of total transactions. This increase in high-value transfers, defined as over $100,000, is a direct result of growing institutional interest in the TRX network. This increased engagement, coupled with a rise in … Continue reading "TRON Whales Drive TRX Price, But Volatility Risks Emerge" The post TRON Whales Drive TRX Price, But Volatility Risks Emerge appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
iPhone X series users cut off from new AI, security features in iOS 26 upgrade

iPhone owners are preparing their devices for Apple’s next major software update, which is set to launch on Monday. But some of them might not get to enjoy the new features that come with it. The free iOS 26 upgrade brings about several new tools to eligible devices, including a “refreshed” design and improved security […]
XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout After Rejoining Bloomberg Crypto Index

The post XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout After Rejoining Bloomberg Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Eyes $3.60 if Descending Triangle Breaks, Says Analyst Ali Martinez XRP has once again captured the spotlight in the cryptocurrency market as technical patterns point to a potential breakout.  According to market analyst Ali Martinez, XRP has exited a descending triangle formation, a widely recognized technical chart pattern that often precedes significant price moves.  XRP has been on a rollercoaster, surging 3.5% in the past 24 hours to reach $3.16, according to CoinGecko data.  The descending triangle often signals consolidation as sellers press lower and buyers defend support. For XRP, this support has held firm despite volatility, showing strong demand.  Analyst Ali Martinez notes that with bulls breaking above the triangle’s upper boundary, momentum could accelerate quickly, drawing in fresh buyers and driving a potential run toward $3.60. Source: Ali Martinez The $3.60 target, if reached, would mark one of XRP’s strongest rallies in recent months and a significant recovery from its prolonged consolidation. Furthermore, this price level would bring XRP a stone’s throw away from its present all-time high (ATH) of $3.65.  Meanwhile, XRP might also be eyeing the $4.50 target after exiting its month-long consolidation.  XRP Rejoins Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index With Third-Largest Weighting According to on-chain metrics provider Digital Asset Investor, XRP has officially rejoined the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI), marking a major milestone for the digital asset.  Source: Digital Asset Investor The index, which tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets traded in U.S. dollars, now ranks XRP as the third most significant cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum. The BGCI currently assigns Bitcoin and Ethereum equal weightings of 35% each, while XRP has secured a substantial 14% allocation. This development is noteworthy given that in April 2022, XRP was not even included in the index’s weighting, underscoring the token’s resurgence…
XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as It Reclaims Spot in Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index

Ethereum Price Analysis: Is $5K Inevitable as ETH Finally Breaks Out?

Ethereum has finally shaken off weeks of sideways movement, launching into a strong rally. The asset now sits at a decisive resistance band that will determine whether this breakout extends into a larger trend continuation or fades into another consolidation. Technical Analysis By Shayan The Daily Chart On the daily chart, Ethereum continues to respect […]
Mu Changchun: The measurement framework of digital RMB should be upgraded

PANews reported on September 13 that according to Sina Finance, Mu Changchun, director of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Inclusion·Bund Conference "New Applications of Fintech and Innovation and Development of Central Bank Digital Currency" Insight Forum that in order to ensure that the money supply is consistent with economic growth and price expectations, and at the same time enhance the enthusiasm of commercial banks and users, the measurement framework of the digital RMB should be upgraded. At the same time, through business and technical features such as currency strings and global unified ledgers, better monetary services should be provided for the development of the real economy.
Allied Gaming makes bold crypto move, adds BTC and ETH to its treasury

The post Allied Gaming makes bold crypto move, adds BTC and ETH to its treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Allied Gaming has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury. The development was communicated to the general public via a press release, with the firm announcing an initial allocation of its corporate treasury into BTC and ETH. According to the company, which is known for its e-sports and virtual event productions, the move is in line with its broader strategy to integrate blockchain technology and real-world asset tokenization into its business. While the experiential entertainment firm refused to disclose the size of its investment, the market reaction was quite noticeable, with its shares rising as high as 105% after the announcement. Allied Gaming makes crypto move with BTC, ETH treasury Allied Gaming & Entertainment is a company that primarily focuses on entertainment in the e-sports gaming scene. The company owns and operates the HyperX Esports Arena, a 650-person capacity venue in Las Vegas that has hosted several events, including the 2019 League of Legends All-Stars match, as well as an event for Ethereum-based card battler Parallel in 2024. The firm went public in 2017, debuting at $9.54 and hitting an all-time high of $12.11 in October 2018, according to data from TradingView. Since then, the stock has been on a slow downward spiral, with the latest crypto announcement giving it a momentary boost, doubling its value for some hours.  According to reports, the Allied Gaming leadership sees Bitcoin and Ethereum as the perfect cornerstones for building an entertainment ecosystem that would be entirely based on Web3. In its statement, the company noted that the allocation represents the first phase of its comprehensive digital roadmap. The company also sees the move as a means to diversify its treasury, considering the fact that most firms decide to only pursue a single treasury. Tokenization of RWAs and other blockchain-focused initiatives Allied…
XRP Surpasses Citigroup as Market Cap Tops $188 Billion

XRP has recently seen buying pressure
