Trump prepares for UK state visit as Starmer remain engulfed in Epstein and tax scandals

Donald Trump is flying into the UK on Tuesday for his second state visit as president, but the timing could not be worse for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The trip, already controversial, now collides with two scandals inside Starmer's government that are shaking Downing Street. His ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, was just fired over long-hidden ties to Jeffrey Epstein. A week earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was forced out over a tax scandal. It's all unfolding just three days before Trump's arrival, and the UK government is scrambling. According to Bloomberg, Trump's visit was confirmed earlier this year inside the Oval Office, when both Starmer and Mandelson viewed it as a diplomatic win. But the mood in London has shifted. The president is now arriving in a capital where the ruling party looks fractured. Mandelson's emails with Epstein, more than 100 previously unknown messages, surfaced last week. That pushed Starmer to sack him less than 24 hours after expressing "full confidence" in his envoy. Starmer told Parliament Mandelson was doing crucial work on "one of our foremost relationships." The next day, Mandelson was out. Mandelson fired, Rayner gone, Starmer cornered Angela was removed over a separate scandal just one week before. Her departure triggered a cabinet reshuffle that only raised more tensions. Labour backbenchers said it concentrated more power in the hands of Starmer's aide Morgan McSweeney, especially over party whips. Several MPs said they no longer feel safe speaking to the whips at all. They're warning that if Starmer tries to slash welfare spending again, he might not have enough support in Parliament to survive a rebellion. Inside No. 10, one MP told Bloomberg "Operation Save Keir" has already started. Another Labour figure said Starmer's government feels like the final days of the Conservatives, but Labour's only…