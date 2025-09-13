2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Web3 needs to rely on Web2 to survive

Web3 needs to rely on Web2 to survive

Web3’s mass adoption depends on embracing Web2 infrastructure, not replacing it. Gradual integration builds trust and accelerates mainstream acceptance. Opinion by: Richard Johnson, chief operating officer of Data Guardians Network In the ongoing drive to increase Web3 adoption, many Web3 enthusiasts and organizations continue to call for industries to move away from Web2 processes. Whether it’s trying to make Web3 tools feel like a Web2 application or redefining business models to focus more on Web3 infrastructure, there is a vocal group that believes in demolishing Web2 for Web3 to grow. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/13 21:30
The intersection of DeFi and AI calls for transparent security

The intersection of DeFi and AI calls for transparent security

AI-powered DeFi creates new security risks. This calls for transparent, rigorous auditing to protect decentralized systems. Opinion by: Jason Jiang, chief business officer of CertiKSince its inception, the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has been defined by innovation, from decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to lending and borrowing protocols, stablecoins and more. The latest innovation is DeFAI, or DeFi powered by artificial intelligence. Within DeFAI, autonomous bots trained on large data sets can significantly improve efficiency by executing trades, managing risk and participating in governance protocols. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/13 21:30
Strategische SOL accumulatie: bedrijven slaan groots in

Strategische SOL accumulatie: bedrijven slaan groots in

Nieuwe gegevens van de Strategic Solana Reserve (SSR) laten zien dat een groep van 16 bedrijven samen meer dan 10 miljoen SOL in bezit heeft. In totaal gaat het om 10.289.000 SOL, wat op dit moment neerkomt op ongeveer $2,5 miljard. Deze holdings vertegenwoordigen zo’n 1,79% van alle SOL die... Het bericht Strategische SOL accumulatie: bedrijven slaan groots in verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/13 21:29
Trump prepares for UK state visit as Starmer remain engulfed in Epstein and tax scandals

Trump prepares for UK state visit as Starmer remain engulfed in Epstein and tax scandals

The post Trump prepares for UK state visit as Starmer remain engulfed in Epstein and tax scandals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump is flying into the UK on Tuesday for his second state visit as president, but the timing could not be worse for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The trip, already controversial, now collides with two scandals inside Starmer’s government that are shaking Downing Street. His ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, was just fired over long-hidden ties to Jeffrey Epstein. A week earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was forced out over a tax scandal. It’s all unfolding just three days before Trump’s arrival, and the UK government is scrambling. According to Bloomberg, Trump’s visit was confirmed earlier this year inside the Oval Office, when both Starmer and Mandelson viewed it as a diplomatic win. But the mood in London has shifted. The president is now arriving in a capital where the ruling party looks fractured. Mandelson’s emails with Epstein, more than 100 previously unknown messages, surfaced last week. That pushed Starmer to sack him less than 24 hours after expressing “full confidence” in his envoy. Starmer told Parliament Mandelson was doing crucial work on “one of our foremost relationships.” The next day, Mandelson was out. Mandelson fired, Rayner gone, Starmer cornered Angela was removed over a separate scandal just one week before. Her departure triggered a cabinet reshuffle that only raised more tensions. Labour backbenchers said it concentrated more power in the hands of Starmer’s aide Morgan McSweeney, especially over party whips. Several MPs said they no longer feel safe speaking to the whips at all. They’re warning that if Starmer tries to slash welfare spending again, he might not have enough support in Parliament to survive a rebellion. Inside No. 10, one MP told Bloomberg “Operation Save Keir” has already started. Another Labour figure said Starmer’s government feels like the final days of the Conservatives, but Labour’s only…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 21:27
Cardano to $1 Much Closer With 13% ADA Price Surge

Cardano to $1 Much Closer With 13% ADA Price Surge

Cardano poised for its seventh straight day of gains
Coinstats2025/09/13 21:27
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

The mounting uncertainty surrounding XRP price prediction models has triggered a significant shift in investment strategy, with seasoned Ripple holders increasingly pivoting toward a revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million in presale funding.  As XRP battles technical resistance levels and regulatory headwinds, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) emerges as the mathematical alternative […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 21:27
XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap

XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap

The post XRP Back Among 100 Biggest Assets by Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency has re-entered the 100 assets by market capitalization.  The popular token is currently in 98th place (above American computer networking company Arista Networks and Indian banking and financial services company HDFC Bank).  XRP’s market capitalization currently stands at $180.5 billion following the cryptocurrency’s latest price spike. Earlier today, XRP peaked at an intraday high of $3.07.  You Might Also Like The token’s price recovery comes amid growing chatter about looming ETF approval, which is widely expected to happen in the fourth quarter of the year.  XRP surpassing McDonald’s  Earlier this year, the Ripple-linked token managed to break into the top 80 by market capitalization.  The token briefly even briefly topped McDonald’s, which was seen as a rather symbolic milestone.  Back then, XRP also surged above PetroChina, China’s biggest oil and gas producer, AT&T, a major U.S. telecom and media company, Siemens, a German tech giant, Shell, one of the biggest oil and gas companies, Uber, the leading ride-hailing company, Verizon, one of the top telecom providers in the US, as well as Xiomi, one of the leading consumer electronics manufacturers in China.  On July 18, the token reached a new record peak of $3.66, but it has since declined by a whopping 16%.  Source: https://u.today/xrp-back-among-100-biggest-assets-by-market-cap
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 21:25
Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs

Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs

The post Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Soars As She Adds Several New Songs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga expands Mayhem with three new tracks, fueling an 11% sales jump and fresh Billboard wins led by “The Dead Dance” and “Kill for Love.” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Lady Gaga has been promoting her most recent album Mayhem throughout 2025, and even in the latter part of 2024. She first began doling out music from the project last summer, when “Die with a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, arrived. A few months later, she revealed “Disease,” and in the early part of this year, “Abracadabra” was chosen as a single. Now, Gaga is hyping the latest addition to the full-length, “The Dead Dance,” which the singer unveiled in early September alongside her appearance in Netflix’s Wednesday. Three tunes have been added to the album’s tracklist, and the new arrivals aid the title in becoming a chart win once more in America. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Climbs On The Billboard 200 Mayhem improves on the Billboard 200, almost returning to the top 40. This week, Gaga’s full-length steps up from No. 56 to No. 42. “The Dead Dance” Helps Mayhem Grow Thanks largely to all the excitement around “The Dead Dance” and the fellow new tracks, Mayhem shifted 17,300 equivalent units in the United States last period. That number comes from Luminate, the music industry organization that collects sales and streaming data, which then powers the Billboard rankings. The sum is up almost 2,000 units from the period before, a gain of more than 11%. Mayhem Returns to the Streaming Albums Chart As Mayhem bounds…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 21:24
Major publisher accuses Google of not playing fair with AI web crawler tactic

Major publisher accuses Google of not playing fair with AI web crawler tactic

People CEO Neil Vogel has criticized web crawlers, accusing Google, the technology heavyweight, of being a bad actor. According to reports, the CEO of the publishing firm that operates over 40 brands accused Google of crawling websites to support its AI products. People, formerly known as Dotdash Meredith, is a publisher that operates brands like […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 21:20
XRP OI Soars Stunning 8.6% as Price Goes Parabolic

XRP OI Soars Stunning 8.6% as Price Goes Parabolic

XRP price shows signs of a massive rebound amid a broader crypto market rally
Coinstats2025/09/13 21:18
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position