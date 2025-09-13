2025-09-15 Monday

WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund as RWA Market Surges

WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund as RWA Market Surges

The post WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund as RWA Market Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 13 September 2025 | 16:35 The race to bring traditional finance products on-chain gained another player this week when asset manager WisdomTree introduced a blockchain fund aimed at private credit. The new vehicle, branded CRDT, bundles corporate loans, REIT-linked lending, and business development debt into a tokenized format. By issuing it on-chain, the firm is opening access to an asset class once limited to sophisticated investors. Real-World Assets Shift On-Chain Private credit has become one of the fastest-growing segments in tokenization. Data from RWA.xyz shows more than $16.7 billion worth of private credit instruments have been moved onto blockchains — a figure that has been climbing steadily since 2021. Tokenization allows these assets to be split, traded, and used more flexibly than in traditional finance, creating both new demand and new liquidity pathways. WisdomTree’s CRDT adds to this momentum by making private credit exposure available to retail investors alongside institutions, effectively broadening the market. Wall Street’s Tokenization Wave The launch is part of a broader push among major financial institutions to test blockchain rails for legacy products. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon recently gave clients access to tokenized money market funds. JPMorgan has built a tokenized debt platform, with State Street serving as custodian for its first $100 million transaction involving Singapore’s OCBC. Other pilots are taking shape as well: in Hong Kong, UBS partnered with Chainlink and DigiFT to test tokenized fund settlement. Meanwhile, BlackRock has been exploring tokenizing ETFs and equity baskets, a step that could turn these products into collateral within DeFi markets. Finance’s Next Frontier For WisdomTree, the launch of CRDT is both a competitive play and a bet on where finance is heading. As tokenized treasuries, credit, and alternative funds grow in size and acceptance, blockchain rails are becoming less about experimentation and more…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13
Galaxy Head Thinks US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes This Year, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale

Galaxy Head Thinks US's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes This Year, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper's Presale

The US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve may be coming this year, says Galaxy head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn. His statement comes in spite of the public sentiment and the fact that, while Trump signed the executive order establishing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March, the administration didn’t confirm a formalized implementation plan yet. Despite that, […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/13
Best Altcoins to Buy as Industry Groups Push UK-US Tech Bridge to Include Digital Assets

Best Altcoins to Buy as Industry Groups Push UK-US Tech Bridge to Include Digital Assets

A coalition of leading associations in the finance, tech, and digital sectors has written a letter to the UK government, urging it to include Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) as a core strand of the UK-US Tech Bridge. The US-UK Tech Bridge is a bilateral agreement between the two nations to collaborate and share resources on […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/13
Will XRP Hit $5.85 Soon? Top Analyst Sees Biggest Rally Since 2017

Will XRP Hit $5.85 Soon? Top Analyst Sees Biggest Rally Since 2017

The post Will XRP Hit $5.85 Soon? Top Analyst Sees Biggest Rally Since 2017 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP remains one of the most actively traded tokens, recording volumes above $6.44 billion. Recently, its price climbed back over $3.17, marking a solid 5% gain in just one day. Meanwhile, well-known crypto analyst Dark Defender, believe that XRP may have entered a historic new phase, eyeing $5.86 in short term. Top Analyst Sees Historic …
CoinPedia 2025/09/13
People CEO goes after AI web crawlers, accuses Google of being a bad actor

People CEO goes after AI web crawlers, accuses Google of being a bad actor

The post People CEO goes after AI web crawlers, accuses Google of being a bad actor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People CEO Neil Vogel has criticized web crawlers, accusing Google, the technology heavyweight, of being a bad actor. According to reports, the CEO of the publishing firm that operates over 40 brands accused Google of crawling websites to support its AI products. People, formerly known as Dotdash Meredith, is a publisher that operates brands like Wine, People, Travel and Leisure, Southern Living, Better Homes and Gardens, and People. According to Vogel, Google is not playing fair because it uses the same bot to crawl websites to index them for its search engine and support its AI features. “Google has one crawler, which means they use the same crawler for their search, where they still send us traffic, as they do for their AI products, where they steal our content,” said Vogel. People CEO goes after Google for being a bad actor According to Vogel, Google Search represented more than 65% of the company’s traffic, and the number has since dropped to a range close to the high 20s. He also shared another statistic that was made available by AdExchanger last month, which noted that as of several years ago, Google’s traffic accounted for about 90% of People Inc.’s traffic from the open web. “I’m not complaining. We’ve grown our audience. We’ve grown our revenue,” Vogel told conference attendees. “We’re doing great. What is not right about this is: You cannot take our content to compete with us.” Vogel mentioned that he believes publishers need to be given more in the AI era, which is one of the reasons why he feels it is important to block AI crawlers–automated programs that scan websites to train AI systems–as it forces them into content deals. Vogel mentioned that his company presently has a deal with OpenAI, which he describes as a good actor…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13
Web3 white hats earn millions, crushing $300K traditional cybersecurity jobs

Web3 white hats earn millions, crushing $300K traditional cybersecurity jobs

Top Web3 white hats are earning millions uncovering DeFi flaws, far surpassing traditional cybersecurity salaries capped at $300,000. Top white hats hunting vulnerabilities across decentralized protocols in Web3 are earning millions, dwarfing the $300,000 salary ceiling in traditional cybersecurity roles.“Our leaderboard shows researchers earning millions per year, compared to typical cybersecurity salaries of $150-300k,” Mitchell Amador, co-founder and CEO of bug bounty platform Immunefi, told Cointelegraph. In crypto, “white hats” refers to ethical hackers paid to disclose vulnerabilities in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Unlike salaried corporate roles, these researchers choose their targets, set their own hours and earn based on the impact of what they find.Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/13
What is XRP Tundra? New Platform Combines XRP and Solana Ecosystems for Enhanced Staking

What is XRP Tundra? New Platform Combines XRP and Solana Ecosystems for Enhanced Staking

The post What is XRP Tundra? New Platform Combines XRP and Solana Ecosystems for Enhanced Staking appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has been one of the most established assets in crypto for over a decade. It is fast, secure, and highly liquid. But one thing it has never offered is staking. Unlike Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano, XRP holders had no way to earn yield by keeping their tokens in the network. For many investors, this …
XRP
XRP$3.0549-1.79%
CoinPedia 2025/09/13
Trump pushes NATO to lead coordinated economic strikes on Russia, China

Trump pushes NATO to lead coordinated economic strikes on Russia, China

Donald Trump is demanding immediate action from NATO and America’s G-7 allies. In a public message posted on Truth Social, the U.S. President said he’s ready to hit Russia with heavy sanctions, but only if all NATO countries commit fully and stop buying Russian oil. “NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%,” […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/13
Polymarket Targets $10B Valuation With US Launch Plans

Polymarket Targets $10B Valuation With US Launch Plans

The post Polymarket Targets $10B Valuation With US Launch Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain-powered prediction market Polymarket is reportedly preparing a US launch that could value the company as high as $10 billion, highlighting the surge of investor interest in prediction markets and crypto ventures. Citing sources familiar with the conversation, Business Insider reported Friday that Polymarket is exploring re-entering the US while seeking new funding that could more than triple its June valuation of $1 billion. One investor valued the company at up to $10 billion, the report said. As Cointelegraph reported, Polymarket was raising a $200 million round in June led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, an early backer of companies including OpenAI, Paxos and Palantir. Polymarket, a decentralized platform that allows users to trade event outcomes without a centralized bookmaker, gained prominence during the 2024 US presidential election, where its markets correctly anticipated Donald Trump’s victory. Polymarket activity skyrocketed during the US presidential election, based on monthly active traders. Source: Dune The company was barred from serving US users in 2022 following a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). In July, however, it acquired Florida-based derivatives exchange QCX, which could pave the way for a regulated return to the US market. In September, the CFTC issued a no-action letter to QCX, granting relief from certain federal reporting and recordkeeping requirements for event contracts. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said the decision effectively gives the platform “the green light to go live in the USA.” Source: Shayne Coplan Related: Trump Jr. joins Polymarket board as prediction market eyes US comeback Blockchain prediction markets gain steam The move comes as rival platform Kalshi is reportedly nearing a $5 billion funding round, according to The Information. That follows a Paradigm-led raise in June, when the company secured $185 million at a $2 billion valuation. Kalshi’s recent momentum stems partly from a 2024…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13
Bob Marley’s Blockbuster Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller Again

Bob Marley's Blockbuster Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller Again

The post Bob Marley’s Blockbuster Becomes A Top 40 Bestseller Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bob Marley’s Legend extends its record dominance on the Reggae Albums chart while climbing on the Billboard 200 and reentering Top Album Sales at No. 40. Jamaican musician Bob Marley performing in Chicago, Il, 27th May 1978. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) WireImage Bob Marley is a fixture on the Billboard charts thanks to his compilation Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers. The set, one of the bestselling albums of all time, regularly appears on multiple tallies in the United States. As the compilation leads the charge on one list again, it climbs on another Billboard roster and even reenters a third. Bob Marley’s Legend Rules Again Legend once again rules the Reggae Albums chart, where it (almost) always runs the show. Marley and his backing band have now controlled the tally for 295 frames, missing out on the summit just once. Legend Becomes a Top 40 Bestseller Again The same compilation reenters the Top Album Sales chart, as a top 40 bestseller again — an incredible accomplishment for a project released decades ago. It comes back at No. 40 on the 50-spot ranking. Bob Marley’s Legend Sells Thousands of Copies Luminate reports that in the past tracking frame, Legend sold 2,800 copies throughout America. That’s up more than 18% from the period before, when it sold under 2,400. Legend Climbs The Billboard 200 Legend also rises on the Billboard 200, the all-encompassing list of the most-consumed albums and EPs in the United States. A little more than 900 weeks into its time on the list, it jumps from No. 122 to No. 106. Bob Marley’s Legend Peak Positions Across Charts While Legend sits at its all-time high on the Reggae Albums roster, it doesn’t approach its peak on either the Top Album Sales chart or the Billboard…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13
