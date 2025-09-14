2025-09-15 Monday

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The post Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Risk-on assets thrive when there is enough money in circulation. Such assets include cryptocurrencies, stocks, high-yield bonds and other emerging markets with attractive profits. Who decides how much money is available to public for spending? Obviously, it is the government of a country. The governments devise financial plans for a fiscal year, and term them as fiscal policies. Fiscal Policy Governments have many tools up their sleeve to manage the economy. Fiscal policy is a tool that a government uses to collect taxes, manage spending so that economy can run stably and wealth can be distributed rationally. The aims of setting a fiscal policy is to control inflation, create job, avoid or ward off recession, and promote steady economic growth. On-chain activities on many blockchains confirm the fact that volumes surge when the government decides to cut taxes and boost spending. People have more savings to spend on speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. However, there are three types of fiscal policies. Each has its own functions and restrictions. Not every one of them is conducive to the crypto market. Types of Fiscal Policy 1. Accommodative (Expansionary) Fiscal Policy In simple words, an expansionary fiscal policy aims to spend more than earn. Taxation policies are loosened to accommodate citizens. This kind of policy is usually implemented when there is a risk or onset of recession, or when there is any economic emergency like Covid-19 in 2020. Such situations result in widespread layoffs. Unemployment rises to unwanted levels. People have less to spend, so the demand for goods and services plummets headlong. These circumstances dent any economy badly. The government responds by stimulating public spending by giving tax rebates. Savings increase and people tend to consume goods and hire services. Rising demands also creates new jobs. For example, a family will consider…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:25
China Should Back Blockchain and RWA, Not Chase Stablecoin Issuance, Says Former Official

The post China Should Back Blockchain and RWA, Not Chase Stablecoin Issuance, Says Former Official appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFintech 14 September 2025 | 16:20 Wang Yongli, former vice governor of the Bank of China, has urged policymakers to fast-track the rollout of clear and comprehensive rules for digital assets. He argued that while stablecoins play a visible role in crypto markets today, they are not essential to the functioning of blockchain ecosystems and should not be treated as irreplaceable. In his view, regulating stablecoins would naturally extend to the wider crypto sector, setting off a chain reaction with far-reaching consequences. While this could bring oversight and stability, he cautioned that it might also undermine the role of stablecoins themselves. Rather than focusing on launching a renminbi-backed stablecoin, Yongli believes China’s priority should be to build a complete legal framework for cryptoassets. He suggested that banks and financial institutions should accelerate their move onto blockchain rails, while also supporting the tokenization of real-world assets. Another key step, he said, would be registering crypto exchanges in Hong Kong, helping integrate the RMB into global on-chain activity more effectively. His comments add to a growing debate within China on how to position the country in the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape, balancing innovation with stronger controls. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Reporter at Coindoo Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/china-should-back-blockchain-and-rwa-not-chase-stablecoin-issuance-says-former-official/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:24
Solana Firm SOL Strategies Hits the Nasdaq: 'Being Underestimated Is an Advantage', Says CEO

Solana infrastructure firm SOL Strategies is embracing being an underdog among publicly traded crypto firms and digital asset treasuries.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:23
The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day?

The post The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, the crypto market continues to heat up. Chainalysis analysts predict that XRP prices will reach $6 next week, while Cardano prices are expected to reach $1.5 next week. XRP and Cardano enthusiasts have new passive income opportunities. Find Mining has launched a mobile mining app that allows users to easily participate in mining via their phone without purchasing hardware, potentially earning $7,500 per day. What is Find Mining? Find Mining is a UK-based, compliant cloud mining platform founded in 2018. It currently has over 9.4 million users in 175 countries and regions worldwide. Its newly launched mobile mining app leverages distributed data centers and smart contract technology to allow users to convert crypto assets like XRP into computing power and participate in the mining of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Users can mine anytime, anywhere through a mobile app without having to purchase mining machines, pay for electricity, or perform equipment maintenance. The platform’s mining farms are located in energy-rich regions with low electricity costs, such as Northern Europe, Canada, and parts of Asia, ensuring an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. How to start mining? 1. Register: Download the Find Mining app and complete the registration process to receive a $15 signup bonus. 2. Deposit: Supports deposits in a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, USDT, and BTC, with a minimum deposit of just $100. 3. Choose a mining plan: Choose between short-term high returns and long-term stable returns based on your needs. 4. Start mining: Once the contract is activated, earnings will be automatically settled and deposited into your account daily. You can withdraw your earnings or continue investing to expand your computing power. Advantages of Find Mining ● Green Energy Driven: Leveraging green energy sources like hydropower, wind power, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:19
Coinbase Battles to Stay Ahead as Crypto Competition Heats Up: FT

Coinbase is racing to stay ahead of a wave of new competitors as it pivots from being a pure crypto exchange to a broader financial services platform.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:19
Top Crypto to Invest in as Shiba Inu Millionaire Predicts It Could Displace SHIB in the Top 3 Meme Coins

The meme coin market is no stranger to surprises, but one project is emerging as the clear frontrunner for 2025. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has captured the attention of investors, analysts, and even high-profile early adopters.  Recently, a Shiba Inu (SHIB) millionaire anticipated that LILPEPE might ascend to the 3rd position among meme coins by market […] The post Top Crypto to Invest in as Shiba Inu Millionaire Predicts It Could Displace SHIB in the Top 3 Meme Coins appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:15
A Financial Tool That Can Benefit Traders, Investors, And Users

The post A Financial Tool That Can Benefit Traders, Investors, And Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitShares is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers a wide range of financial services and features. BitShares operates a decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can trade various cryptocurrencies directly without the need for intermediaries. It aims to provide a decentralized exchange, trading platform, and various financial instruments, all built on its blockchain infrastructure. BitShares allows users to issue and trade smart coins that are backed by real-world assets or collateral. These smart coins can be used for stablecoins, tokens pegged to commodities, and more. BTS is the native cryptocurrency of the BitShares platform.  BTS tokens are used to pay for transaction fees and various operations on the BitShares network. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/bitshares-bts-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:13
A Bitcoin OG transferred 1,176 BTC to HyperLiquid after two weeks of silence

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a Bitcoin OG transferred 1,176 BTC worth US$136.4 million to HyperLiquid after two weeks of silence.
PANews2025/09/14 21:13
Checking In On The Red Sox Long-Term Extensions

The post Checking In On The Red Sox Long-Term Extensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images Do you know where you’ll be or what you’ll be doing in 2031? Each of us can answer that with varying degrees of certainty, but the Boston Red Sox have a good idea of what the core of their 2031 ballclub will look like. Boston handed out four long-term extensions over the last two years. One of them went to established ace Garrett Crochet, but the other three recipients were pre-arbitration players—Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Ceddanne Rafaela. A few months later, some of those extensions look better than others. Garrett Crochet Crochet somewhat infamously imposed his own innings limit during his last year with the Chicago White Sox unless he could get a market-value extension, which the club wouldn’t provide. That made an offseason trade almost a foregone conclusion. The Red Sox acquired him from the White Sox for four top prospects in December. On March 31, the left-hander agreed to a six-year, $170 million deal to stay in Boston through his age-32 season. With an extension in hand, the innings limit went away, and in fact, he leads the American League with 185 1/3 innings pitched. He also has a 2.57 ERA and an MLB-best 228 strikeouts. At 26 years old, he’s a contender to win the Cy Young Award this year. Roman Anthony Anthony was ranked either first or second overall on every major prospect list heading into the season—depending on whether each ranking site considered Roki Sasaki eligible. The 21-year-old outfielder didn’t disappoint in Triple-A, hitting .288/.423/.491 in 58…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:12
Real-World Asset and DeFi Narratives: ONDO and HYPE in Focus

Emerging trends in the crypto space are setting the stage for new investment opportunities. Focused on real-world assets and decentralized finance, certain coins are poised for significant growth. An inside look at ONDO and HYPE reveals why these tokens are capturing attention. Powered by Outset PR’s data-driven approach to tracking market narratives, this article explores how real-world asset (RWA) and decentralized finance (DeFi) themes are shaping the next wave of crypto opportunities. ONDO: A Hidden Gem for the Upcoming Altcoin Season Source: tradingview  ONDO is gaining attention as a promising altcoin despite recent market dips. This crypto aims to offer innovative financial solutions with a focus on tokenizing debt. By turning traditional financial assets into liquid, tradeable tokens, ONDO unlocks new investment opportunities for crypto enthusiasts. The project has a talented team firmly committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world. With the current market cycle hinting at repeated patterns from 2021, ONDO stands out as an intriguing investment. It offers not just resilience but also transformative technology, making it an attractive option as we anticipate a potential bull run. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.   Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets.   Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. HYPE: The Next Big Thing in Altcoins Source: tradingview  HYPE is a fresh and exciting altcoin catching attention in the crypto world. Created to speed up and secure digital transactions, it uses cutting-edge blockchain tech. With lower fees and faster processing, HYPE aims to be a top choice for digital payments. As the market shows familiar signs from 2021, HYPE could gain traction during this next altcoin surge. Its strong tech and real-world use cases make it a promising contender. For those seeking new opportunities, HYPE looks attractive in the current market cycle, especially as enthusiasm for altcoins grows. Conclusion As the crypto market gears up for another potential shift, the cases of ONDO and HYPE illustrate how value increasingly flows toward projects that deliver both vision and tangible utility. Their positioning reflects broader trends reshaping investor sentiment—where adoption, usability, and differentiation outweigh mere speculation. Outset PR’s strength lies in distilling these signals into market-fit narratives, ensuring that stories resonate with the momentum driving the industry forward. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:12
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position