China issues 2025 auto plan with 32.3M sales target, trailing industry expectations

China has unveiled its vehicle sales target for 2025, and it's already short of what the country's top automakers expected. On Friday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with seven other agencies, announced a total vehicle sales goal of 32.3 million units. That number came in below the 32.9 million projection by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The same government document also set a specific goal of 15.5 million for new energy vehicles, or NEVs. These include battery-powered and plug-in hybrid cars. That figure is also below the 16 million units previously forecast by the CAAM. The government said the plan is meant to keep the industry stable. Part of that includes conditional approval for Level 3 autonomous driving, which means cars that can steer and handle traffic on their own in limited situations. The ministry said it also wants to update road safety rules, fix insurance coverage problems, and tighten regulatory gaps. Officials stressed that the country will now focus on fair competition and push for a more orderly market. Beijing opens crackdown as auto sector slows down The government isn't stopping at long-term plans. Two days before announcing the 2025 goals, the same ministry said it will begin a three-month campaign targeting false marketing and online irregularities in the auto industry. The decision follows a brutal price war that's damaged carmakers, parts suppliers, and retail dealers across the country. In May, officials introduced tighter rules to bring order to what had become a chaotic free-for-all in pricing. The car market in China is cooling fast. In August, total car sales grew at their slowest pace in seven months. Electric vehicle sales growth inside the country also slowed to 6%, after averaging 36% monthly growth in the first half of the year. Charles Lester, a data…