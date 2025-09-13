ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Pi Network Boosts Blockchain with Version 20 Upgrade and Pi Coin Gains 3%
TLDR Pi Network’s blockchain upgrade to version 20 sparks a 3% rise in Pi Coin price. Pi Coin sees short-term growth after Pi Network’s blockchain update to version 20. Pi Network’s domain auction, running until September 30, boosts ecosystem expansion. The Pi Network blockchain upgrade is a key step toward future Mainnet activities. Pi Network [...] The post Pi Network Boosts Blockchain with Version 20 Upgrade and Pi Coin Gains 3% appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/13 22:07
Nexchain, XLM And HBAR Getting Investor Spotlight
The post Nexchain, XLM And HBAR Getting Investor Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to evolve, with token presales and low-cap projects gaining attention from investors. Many are searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, focusing on presale cryptocurrency options that bring innovation and affordability. Among the top crypto presales, Nexchain has raised over $10 million, while XLM and HBAR attract long-term interest for their utility-driven ecosystems. For retail investors, crypto coins on presale and established altcoins under $1 often represent a chance to diversify portfolios without overextending budgets. As the market prepares for new milestones, these presale crypto tokens and affordable altcoins could influence the broader cryptocurrency presales landscape in the months ahead. Nexchain: AI-Powered Blockchain For Investors and Builders Nexchain positions itself as a new crypto token presale that goes beyond hype by merging artificial intelligence with blockchain security. The project recently released its new roadmap on 5th September, launched its testnet last month, and is preparing Whitepaper v2.0 alongside updated documentation on 15th September. Investors can also use the bonus code wp50 between 5–15 September for 50% benefits. For investors, purchasing NEX secures a long-term tool for seamless web-based transactions. With AI at its core, every operation becomes faster, more transparent, and more reliable. Crypto enthusiasts, whether beginners or experienced traders, gain access to a Web3 environment designed for efficiency and ease of use. Business owners across sectors such as logistics, healthcare, and finance can integrate NEX to automate processes that are often repetitive. For AI developers, the presale provides a direct view into the technology that powers Nexchain, opening insights into practical AI applications in decentralized systems. Stage 27 of the presale places NEX at $0.108, with over $10.2 million raised out of a targeted $11 million. These numbers show why Nexchain stands out in the crypto presale list and ranks among top…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:07
Quid miner cloud mining’s role in the ETF ecosystem grows
Quid Miner delivers compliant, contract-based hashrate services with massive rewards for global investors. Crypto markets faced renewed turbulence in August. XRP, lifted by ETF optimism, broke resistance in July before retreating as regulatory momentum slowed and profit-taking increased. Ethereum’s upgrade…
Crypto.news
2025/09/13 22:05
China issues 2025 auto plan with 32.3M sales target, trailing industry expectations
The post China issues 2025 auto plan with 32.3M sales target, trailing industry expectations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has unveiled its vehicle sales target for 2025, and it’s already short of what the country’s top automakers expected. On Friday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with seven other agencies, announced a total vehicle sales goal of 32.3 million units. That number came in below the 32.9 million projection by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The same government document also set a specific goal of 15.5 million for new energy vehicles, or NEVs. These include battery-powered and plug-in hybrid cars. That figure is also below the 16 million units previously forecast by the CAAM. The government said the plan is meant to keep the industry stable. Part of that includes conditional approval for Level 3 autonomous driving, which means cars that can steer and handle traffic on their own in limited situations. The ministry said it also wants to update road safety rules, fix insurance coverage problems, and tighten regulatory gaps. Officials stressed that the country will now focus on fair competition and push for a more orderly market. Beijing opens crackdown as auto sector slows down The government isn’t stopping at long-term plans. Two days before announcing the 2025 goals, the same ministry said it will begin a three-month campaign targeting false marketing and online irregularities in the auto industry. The decision follows a brutal price war that’s damaged carmakers, parts suppliers, and retail dealers across the country. In May, officials introduced tighter rules to bring order to what had become a chaotic free-for-all in pricing. The car market in China is cooling fast. In August, total car sales grew at their slowest pace in seven months. Electric vehicle sales growth inside the country also slowed to 6%, after averaging 36% monthly growth in the first half of the year. Charles Lester, a data…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:03
Ethereum Staking, XRP, And Dogecoin ETFs All Pushed Back By SEC, Here Are The Next Important Dates
The SEC has announced its decision to extend the review period for several crypto ETFs. This includes staking proposals for the Ethereum ETFs, as well as XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, with the commission pushing its decision to the final deadline for these funds. SEC Delays Decision On Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin ETFs In an SEC […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 22:00
Why It's Important to Preserve Encyclopedias for the Future
Encyclopedias represent the old way of storing vast amounts of knowledge. As fewer and fewer books are printed, these are printed relics of our past. They represent a vast store of knowledge without electricity.
Hackernoon
2025/09/13 22:00
Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States
Tether plans to launch USAT stablecoin in the U.S. by year-end, led by former White House official Bo Hines. The move follows new U.S. stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, with Anchorage Digital Bank set to issue the token. Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new token in [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/13 21:59
AlphaPepe leads September’s hottest presales alongside BullZilla, LayerBrett, Remittix and RollBlock
AlphaPepe leads September presales with live staking, prize pools, and instant token distribution, outshining BullZilla, LayerBrett, Remittix, and RollBlock.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 21:57
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $50 million, mainly due to long orders.
PANews reported on September 13 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of US$51.857 million, of which long positions had a liquidation of US$42.6475 million and short positions had a liquidation of US$9.2094 million.
PANews
2025/09/13 21:57
Tapzi Outshines MAGACOIN & BlockDAG in September
The post Tapzi Outshines MAGACOIN & BlockDAG in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 16:44 Discover the best crypto to buy today as Tapzi outshines BlockDAG and Magacoin with 186% presale gains and strong Web3 gaming fundamentals. In 2025, crypto presales remain one of the most effective ways for investors to gain early exposure to digital assets. By securing allocations before the tokens list publicly, participants can often buy in at deeply discounted rates, capturing significant upside once demand builds on exchanges. Presales not only offer attractive entry points but also provide insights into a project’s fundamentals, tokenomics, and market vision; factors that increasingly separate sustainable ventures from short-term hype. This shift matters because the presale landscape has grown saturated. Hundreds of projects launch each year, yet only a handful deliver meaningful gains beyond initial speculation. Investors have become more discerning, no longer chasing every opportunity but instead looking for transparent models, adoption-driven mechanics, and clear roadmaps. In short, investing in the best crypto presales to buy today isn’t just about price entry; it’s about long-term resilience. Within this context, three names have drawn market attention: Tapzi, BlockDAG, and Magacoin. While BlockDAG promotes its technical edge with directed acyclic graph consensus, its prolonged presale phases and uncertain adoption curve raise concerns. Magacoin, meanwhile, leans on meme appeal but lacks the robust ecosystem investors now demand. Tapzi, by contrast, distinguishes itself as the world’s first skill-based Web3 PvP gaming hub with transparent tokenomics and a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens. Currently priced at $0.0035 in presale and projected to list at $0.01, Tapzi offers a potential 186% return. Its positioning in the $124.7B Web3 gaming market makes it a standout among today’s presales. Tapzi Vs Magacoin Finance Vs BlockDAG Comparison Presales are often the first point of evaluation for investors, as they provide access to tokens before market…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 21:57
