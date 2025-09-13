ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025
After a long nine-month wait, altcoin season is officially back, bringing renewed excitement and opportunities for investors in the crypto space. Market valuations have surged, with altcoins collectively reaching $1.6T, signaling a shift toward projects with solid fundamentals and growing utility. For those looking to capitalize on this momentum, identifying the best altcoins to buy […]
ALTCOIN
$0.0005875
-2.73%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
EXPERT
$0.001024
+1.99%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/13 22:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
SHIB Army Alert: Shiba Inu Team Explains Security Breach – Are Funds Safe?
Despite the incident, SHIB's price has gained over 9% in the past day.
SHIB
$0.00001372
-3.58%
SHIBA
$0.000000000603
+0.33%
SAFE
$0.4435
-3.90%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoPotato
2025/09/13 22:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Trump Warns NATO: Russian Oil Buys Are “Shocking,” Threatens Harsh Sanctions
The post Trump Warns NATO: Russian Oil Buys Are “Shocking,” Threatens Harsh Sanctions appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News President Trump has turned up the heat on NATO allies, saying he is ready to impose major sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO members act together and stop buying Russian oil. In a recent Truth Social post, Trump criticized NATO saying “NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the …
STOP
$0.13312
+0.75%
TRUMP
$8.777
-4.17%
READY
$0.01476
+13.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia
2025/09/13 22:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polymarket News: Valuation Soars Through Summer
The post Polymarket News: Valuation Soars Through Summer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket, the online betting exchange where users wager on real-world outcomes, has weighed a deal that would value the company at $9 billion, according to The Information. The number marks a sharp climb from its $1 billion valuation just three months ago, when it raised funds in a round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. The rise comes as regulators loosen restrictions. In 2021, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission barred Polymarket from offering prediction contracts in the U.S. But earlier this year the agency gave the platform the green light to operate domestically, opening the door for new growth. Polymarket allows users to place bets on political elections, court rulings and geopolitical events. During the last U.S. election cycle alone, the site processed more than $8 billion in wagers. That puts it ahead of sports betting giants FanDuel, DraftKings and Betfair in terms of online traffic. Competitor Kalshi has also seen its valuation rise. The company, which offers similar real-money event contracts, is now valued at $5 billion, up from $2 billion earlier this year, according to the same report. The jump suggests investors are betting that regulated prediction markets could become mainstream. Polymarket has also attracted politically connected backers. Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, invested in the company in a deal worth tens of millions of dollars, with Trump Jr. joining as an advisor. Prediction markets like Polymarket remain controversial in Washington, where critics argue they risk fueling misinformation. Supporters, however, say they provide a transparent gauge of public expectations on political and global events. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/polymarket-weighs-usd9b-valuation-amid-user-surge-and-cftc-approval-the-information
U
$0.015005
+44.14%
REAL
$0.06396
-0.38%
TRUMP
$8.777
-4.17%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Next 100x Crypto in 2025 Is Already Here
The post The Next 100x Crypto in 2025 Is Already Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 17:10 Every crypto bull run leaves behind stories of people who missed life-changing opportunities — Ethereum at $0.30, Solana under $1, or TRON’s early days when its ICO buyers multiplied their wealth. The regret is real. If you are asking what is a crypto presale and whether it’s too late to catch the next 1000x gem, the answer is clear: BlockchainFX (BFX) may be your second chance. Already raising over $7.2 million from more than 9,000 participants, BlockchainFX is being hailed as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. With its confirmed $0.05 launch price and live super app already processing millions in trading volume, it’s not just another token sale — it’s a working business model. Those who act now are positioning themselves before the next crypto to explode takes off. Secure your discounted BFX tokens today using BLOCK30 for 30% extra before prices climb again. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Why This Explosive Presale Stands Out BlockchainFX is not selling dreams; it’s selling results. Already audited by CertiK, the app lets users trade crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities all in one place. More than 10,000 users are active daily, creating real revenue and proving adoption is already happening. Early participants who bought at $0.01 have already seen their holdings double as the presale climbs weekly, now at $0.023 and moving toward its $0.05 launch price. With predictions between $0.10 and $0.25 post-launch and long-term projections above $1, this presale is being compared to Solana’s early days when it surged from cents to triple digits. Even better, BFX offers up to 70% of trading fees redistributed daily in USDT. Holders are already earning crypto passive income with APYs up to 90%. Add in perks like BFX Visa debit cards, a $500,000 giveaway contest, and confirmed exchange…
REAL
$0.06396
-0.38%
MORE
$0.09655
+1.45%
DREAMS
$0.0003143
+4.76%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:12
ແບ່ງປັນ
China targets US analog chips in counter to Trump move on SMIC-linked firms
On Saturday, China’s Ministry of Commerce kicked off an anti-dumping investigation into American analog integrated circuit chips, accusing U.S. companies of selling at unfairly low prices. That same day, a second investigation was launched over what Beijing called discriminatory U.S. actions against Chinese semiconductor firms. The announcement came less than 24 hours before Chinese and […]
U
$0.015005
+44.14%
TRUMP
$8.777
-4.17%
MOVE
$0.1293
-0.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 22:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
From TRON’s $31B Market Cap to BlockchainFX’s Explosive Presale: The Next 100x Crypto in 2025 Is Already Here
The regret is real. If you are asking what is a crypto presale and whether it’s too late to catch […] The post From TRON’s $31B Market Cap to BlockchainFX’s Explosive Presale: The Next 100x Crypto in 2025 Is Already Here appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
$0.06396
-0.38%
CAP
$0.1537
+3.70%
CATCH
$0.0331
-1.48%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/13 22:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details
The post Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Three reviews How much time is required? Cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase has finally lifted the curtain on how specific tokens end up getting listed on the exchange. The exchange has outlined a slew of criteria that range from legal compliance to the size of the token’s community. Three reviews Potential listing candidates have to go through three reviews (legal, compliance mitigation, and technical security). First of all, Coinbase has to find out whether a certain token would be considered a security based on the existing legal framework. The exchange, for instance, suspended XRP trading after the SEC labeled the token as an unregistered security. However, it became available for trading once again after a district judge ruled that its secondary sales do not qualify as investment contracts. You Might Also Like Then, the trading giant has to make sure that there are no risks for consumers. It has to ensure that there is no illicit activity associated with the token. Finally, Coinbase has to review various technical aspects to make sure that a certain token does not have security flaws. This phase involves audit reports and vulnerability testing. The exchange ignores projects that promise future investment returns, have poor decentralization, and lack information about the key details, such as token features, tokenomics, and team members. How much time is required? The duration of the listing process depends on several factors, such as the complexity of a token as well as the level of public interest. It takes under 30 days for the Coinbase team to conduct a certain review. Assets with bigger trading volumes, as well as bigger numbers of holders and stronger community sentiment, tend to enjoy a higher listing priority. Source: https://u.today/coinbase-breaks-down-its-token-listing-playbook-details
U
$0.015005
+44.14%
XRP
$3.0545
-1.80%
TOKEN
$0.01464
-3.43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Ledger Hits 7.46M Addresses as AI to Power 25% of DeFi
The post XRP Ledger Hits 7.46M Addresses as AI to Power 25% of DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger Addresses Hit Record 7.46 Million, Signaling Expanding Network Growth According to on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the number of XRP Ledger (XRPL) addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH) of 7.46 million. This milestone highlights the expanding adoption of the XRP ecosystem and its growing role within the broader cryptocurrency market. Source: CryptoQuant The XRPL, designed as a decentralized, open-source blockchain optimized for fast, low-cost transactions, has long positioned itself as a leader in cross-border payments and financial settlement solutions. The surge in active addresses reflects both organic growth in user adoption and renewed institutional interest amid evolving developments in digital asset regulation and tokenization use cases. Analysts view XRP’s rising wallet count as a clear sign of growing participation and confidence, with the surge reflecting both new entrants and increased activity from existing users leveraging XRPL for payments, trading, and DeFi as the token regains momentum in price and sentiment. XRP’s return to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) has reignited institutional interest and reinforced its status as a top-tier cryptocurrency. The renewed spotlight is fueling demand from both retail and professional investors, driving fresh address creation and broader engagement with XRPL’s growing utility. AI Agents Projected to Manage 25% of DeFi Assets by 2025, Says Researcher SMQKE The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is on the brink of a transformative shift, with artificial intelligence (AI) expected to take on a much larger role in asset management. According to renowned crypto researcher SMQKE, AI-driven agents could manage up to 25% of all DeFi assets by the end of 2025, signaling a new era of autonomous financial operations. DeFi has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry, offering users the ability to lend, borrow, trade, and invest without traditional intermediaries. However, with rapid growth comes complexity, something AI is uniquely positioned…
CROSS
$0.24533
+2.08%
XRP
$3.0545
-1.80%
INDEX
$1.219
+1.24%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Solana and AVAX Eye Higher Prices But Thousands Of Wallets Are Adding This New Coin
Every bull market brings with it the same question, what’s the best crypto to buy now?
AVAX
$29.58
-0.10%
BULL
$0.00325
-1.90%
NOW
$0.00578
-2.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily
2025/09/13 22:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position