Polymarket Prepares U.S. Return as Prediction Markets Enter Billion-Dollar Era
Once sidelined by regulators, the New York–founded company is now preparing a U.S. comeback that could value the platform at […] The post Polymarket Prepares U.S. Return as Prediction Markets Enter Billion-Dollar Era appeared first on Coindoo.
U
$0.015
+43.95%
ERA
$0.7658
+0.65%
NOW
$0.00578
-1.86%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 22:30
CZ Urges Banks to Adopt BNB as Analyst Predicts $1,300 Price Target
Read the full article at coingape.com.
BNB
$927.58
-0.05%
COM
$0.017631
+0.02%
Coinstats
2025/09/13 22:30
Frank Ocean’s Masterpiece Hits A Momentous Landmark
The post Frank Ocean’s Masterpiece Hits A Momentous Landmark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Ocean’s Blonde climbs to No. 82 on the Billboard 200, marking 450 weeks on the tally and cementing its place as his longest-charting album. NEW ORLEANS, LA – MAY 4: Frank Ocean performs during the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Music Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 4, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Frank Ocean has only sent two albums to the Billboard 200 throughout his career. What he’s been able to accomplish with just a pair of full-lengths is nothing short of astounding, as he hasn’t shared a new project in many years and still ranks as one of the most successful R&B musicians of the past half century. It’s common for both of Ocean’s albums to live on the Billboard 200, and this frame, one of his only wins reaches an important milestone. Frank Ocean’s Blonde on the Billboard 200 Blonde climbs on the Billboard 200 from No. 86 to No. 82. As it ascends, the title reaches 450 weeks on the list of the most-consumed musical projects in the country. Blonde Marks Frank Ocean’s Longest-Running Hit Ocean reaches 450 weeks on the Billboard 200 for the first time. Channel Orange, his breakthrough album, preceded Blonde by several years but didn’t reach the same heights. So far, it has only managed 246 stays on the tally. Blonde Stands As Frank Ocean’s Only No. 1 Blonde is also Ocean’s only No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Channel Orange peaked in the runner-up space back in July 2012 when it debuted. Blonde Slips On R&B Charts As Channel Orange Gains As Blonde makes it to the landmark figure on the Billboard 200 and climbs, it falls on the other two tallies on which it can be found. The set dips from…
B
$0.53792
+1.41%
T
$0.01677
+0.17%
ORANGE
$0.0002751
+5.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Where Is SHIB Headed This Quarter? Layer Brett Is Backed For 65x Gains.
Many crypto enthusiasts are seeking the next big opportunity, contrasting with the uncertain Shiba Inu Price Prediction chart and where SHIB is headed this quarter. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a new Layer 2 crypto that combines meme power with serious utility on Ethereum. This presale has garnered significant attention, with analysts suggesting Layer Brett is […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Where Is SHIB Headed This Quarter? Layer Brett Is Backed For 65x Gains. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIB
$0.00001373
-3.37%
SHIBA
$0.000000000603
+0.33%
GAINS
$0.02527
-5.81%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:29
The Long Walk’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Almost Stephen King’s Best
The post The Long Walk’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Almost Stephen King’s Best appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Long Walk The Long Walk This weekend, The Long Walk is out in theaters, the latest Stephen King adaptation out of literally dozens over the years. He writes something, it will get adapted someday, and here we are. The Long Walk, even by Stephen King standards, is quite old, written in 1979 under King’s pen name at the time, Richard Bachman. This 2025 adaptation has arrived 46 years later and has now become one of King’s highest scored movies ever on Rotten Tomatoes, practically at the very top. Here’s the ranking order, where some of these may surprise you: Carrie – 94% Stand By Me – 92% 1922 – 92% The Long Walk – 91% Gerald’s Game – 91% Misery – 91% The Shawshank Redemption – 89% The Dead Zone – 89% Dolores Clairborne – 86% IT – 85% The Shining – 84% The Life of Chuck – 81% 1408 – 79% The Green Mile – 79% Okay, hold up. You’re telling me that The Shawshank Redemption isn’t in the top 5? You’re telling me The Green Mile has a 79% and is tied with 1408? The Shining is that low? Craziness. But even crazier is that The Long Walk is tied for third place, alongside an all-time classic like Misery. And that’s just 3% short of #1, the immortal Carrie. The Shawshank Redemption The Shawshank Redemption What’s The Long Walk about? The concept is one of his better ones. Here it is: “In a dystopian near-future, America has fallen on hard times. Sixteen-year-old Ray Garraty is about to compete in the annual grueling match of stamina and wits known as the Long Walk. One hundred boys must keep a steady pace of four miles per hour day and night, without ever stopping. The winner gets “The Prize”—anything he…
NEAR
$2.723
-2.75%
T
$0.01677
+0.17%
GET
$0.008375
-0.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:24
Brace for wealth inequality to explode as AI, robotics expand, Ray Dalio warns
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has warned about the future impact of AI and humanoid robots. According to him, a serious spike in wealth inequality will necessitate a new redistribution policy. In an interview on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, Ray Dalio explained his concerns, suggesting that these advanced technologies are meant to […]
AI
$0.1445
-1.36%
RAY
$3.45
-1.90%
FUTURE
$0.13262
-2.63%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 22:22
Dogecoin and Pepe Holders Hunt the Next 100x Opportunity as ChatGPT 5 Singles Out a Viral New Meme Coin
The hunt for the next 100x meme coin is back on. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe coin (PEPE) still command loyal followings, but many of their holders are searching for the next breakout play. Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that has already raised millions in presale and is quickly being tipped [...] The post Dogecoin and Pepe Holders Hunt the Next 100x Opportunity as ChatGPT 5 Singles Out a Viral New Meme Coin appeared first on Blockonomi.
PLAY
$0.04484
-7.41%
LAYER
$0.5507
-1.62%
DOGE
$0.27786
-3.22%
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 22:21
Cardano price set to tumble over 50% in 2026 as investors rush to enter this new viral altcoin presale
The post Cardano price set to tumble over 50% in 2026 as investors rush to enter this new viral altcoin presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano price hovers near $0.88; analysts warn of possible 50% drop in 2026. Remittix offers real-world utility, cross-border payments, and a Sept 15 Beta Wallet launch. Presale raises $25.4M; 15% USDT referral & $250K giveaway drive adoption and investor interest. The crypto market is buzzing with speculation as major tokens like Cardano, Litecoin and a fast-rising PayFi contender fight for attention. While the Cardano price has held steady around $0.88, analysts warn that long-term pressure could lead to a sharp drop in 2026. At the same time, Remittix (RTX) has entered the spotlight as a utility-focused project with predictions of 25x–30x gains. With a $250,000 giveaway, a beta wallet launch on September 15 and a 15% referral program that pays in USDT daily, Remittix is attracting both retail and institutional interest as one of the best opportunities heading into the year’s final quarter. Cardano price faces major pressure The Cardano price has stayed above the key $0.81 support level, which has been forming the foundation of its short-term pumps. Analysts observe that this level also aligns with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone. While bulls have managed to keep the market steady, declining volumes show that momentum may not be sustainable. A breakdown below $0.81 could quite easily snowball into a larger breakdown. Cardano has also had to deal with stinging criticism from its founder, Charles Hoskinson, in recent months as he admitted that the blockchain’s past design decisions slowed adoption. Even as developers adjust by opening up the platform to coding in Rust and TypeScript, the market has been cautious. If bears take charge again, predictions are that the Cardano price can drop by more than 50% in 2026, wiping out most of its recent gains. Remittix gains momentum as a PayFi leader In contrast to Cardano and Litecoin, Remittix…
NEAR
$2.723
-2.75%
REAL
$0.06397
-0.37%
MORE
$0.09655
+1.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:20
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL and other top ten cryptocurrencies: Mint Miner cloud mining makes you profitable every day
Do you know which currencies are among the top 10 cryptocurrencies? Based on market data from September 2025, here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization:BTC、ETH、XRP、USDT、BNB、SOL、USDC、DOGE、TRX、ADA The cryptocurrency market remains buoyant in 2025. Traditional leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain their dominance, while emerging public blockchains and payment tokens are also rapidly gaining ground. […]
SOL
$247.02
+3.99%
BNB
$927.58
-0.05%
BTC
$115,596.74
+0.10%
Tronweekly
2025/09/13 22:19
Layer Brett vs BlockDAG and Little Pepe: If You Could Only Buy 1, Experts Pick The Best Crypto Presale In 2025
While projects like BlockDAG and LIL PEPE seek attention, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has rapidly emerged, its presale surpassing $3 million. This next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin expertly fuses viral meme culture with tangible blockchain utility — becoming a top DeFi coin and a strong contender for the best crypto presale to buy now. Layer Brett: […] The post Layer Brett vs BlockDAG and Little Pepe: If You Could Only Buy 1, Experts Pick The Best Crypto Presale In 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MEMECOIN
$0.002332
-22.05%
DEFI
$0.001763
-0.78%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:19
