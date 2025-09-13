ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Best Crypto To Buy Now With The Biggest Upside Potential: Layer Brett Shines Despite Solana and AVAX Rallies
Despite recent rallies in SOL and AVAX, this Layer Brett presale offers a unique opportunity, fusing meme culture with real Layer 2 blockchain utility. Early participants can stake their tokens immediately for high yields, with coverage citing an APY as high as 700%. This Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is gaining traction, having already raised over […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now With The Biggest Upside Potential: Layer Brett Shines Despite Solana and AVAX Rallies appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SOL
$247.06
+4.01%
REAL
$0.06396
-0.38%
MEMECOIN
$0.002332
-22.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
Joby Aviation (JOBY) Stock: Soars as White House Selects Company for Air Taxi Pilot Program
TLDR Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock jumped 5% after joining the White House Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program The company is in the fourth of five phases of FAA type certification process for commercial deployment Joby expects its first conforming aircraft to be completed this year with FAA pilot testing starting early 2026 [...] The post Joby Aviation (JOBY) Stock: Soars as White House Selects Company for Air Taxi Pilot Program appeared first on CoinCentral.
WHITE
$0.0004126
-1.19%
HOUSE
$0.014482
-3.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral
2025/09/13 22:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
4,600,000 BONE Frozen Following Shibarium Hack Threats: Details
The Shiba Inu team has frozen 4.6 million BONE after PeckShield pointed out that there was an attack on Shibarium bridge. The post 4,600,000 BONE Frozen Following Shibarium Hack Threats: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
BONE
$0.1986
-2.16%
SHIBA
$0.000000000603
+0.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinspeaker
2025/09/13 22:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Price Skyrockets as DOGE Massively Outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains
Dogecoin is up 40% on the week as an "official" treasury firm piles up DOGE and the first U.S. spot ETF launch nears.
U
$0.015
+43.95%
GAINS
$0.02527
-5.81%
DOGE
$0.27786
-3.22%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 22:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polygon makes Middle East institutional push with Cypher Capital
Polygon Labs is partnering with Cypher Capital to bring POL to institutional investors in the Middle East.
POL
$0.2735
-2.39%
PUSH
$0.03631
-0.41%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 22:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
China hits back with anti-dumping probe on US analog chips as Trump targets SMIC-linked firms
The post China hits back with anti-dumping probe on US analog chips as Trump targets SMIC-linked firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Saturday, China’s Ministry of Commerce kicked off an anti-dumping investigation into American analog integrated circuit chips, accusing U.S. companies of selling at unfairly low prices. That same day, a second investigation was launched over what Beijing called discriminatory U.S. actions against Chinese semiconductor firms. The announcement came less than 24 hours before Chinese and American trade officials are set to meet in Madrid, Spain. China said the timing was based on complaints from local chipmakers who claim they’ve been “materially damaged” by U.S. exporters. The chips in question, analog ICs, are essential components found in electronics, cars, telecom gear, and industrial systems. These parts convert sound, light, and temperature into data that devices can use. The ministry said the investigation will run for one year, though it could extend further if needed. “This probe will determine if dumping occurred and how badly it hurt local producers,” the statement said. China also confirmed that U.S. exporters and Chinese importers will be allowed to submit evidence and comment during the investigation. Trump expands blacklisting of SMIC-linked Chinese firms On Friday, the U.S. escalated its restrictions by blacklisting 32 new entities, most of them in China. This includes two Chinese firms, GMC Semiconductor Technology (Wuxi) Co and Jicun Semiconductor Technology, that were added to the Commerce Department’s Entity List. Washington claims these companies acquired U.S. chipmaking equipment on behalf of SMIC Northern Integrated Circuit Manufacturing (Beijing) Corp and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (Beijing) Corporation. Both SMIC units were already on the list. The U.S. says any sale of chipmaking gear to them requires a license, and those licenses would likely be denied. The Federal Register notice cited national security concerns and China’s push for tech independence as key factors behind the decision. Also added to the Entity List was Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Technology…
U
$0.015
+43.95%
GEAR
$0.003844
-2.38%
TRUMP
$8.776
-4.15%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinbase Hacker Deploys $18.9M Into ETH as Ethereum Price Clears $4,700
A wallet linked to the Coinbase hacker bought 3,976 ETH for $18.9 million on Saturday. The address paid about $4,756 per ETH, according to onchain data. The Ethereum price pushed above $4,700 that day and printed a local high near $4,763. Coinbase Hacker Buys 3,976 ETH at $4,756 — Onchain Data The wallet used 18.911 […] The post Coinbase Hacker Deploys $18.9M Into ETH as Ethereum Price Clears $4,700 appeared first on CoinChapter.
NEAR
$2.723
-2.75%
PAID
$0.0204
+0.49%
ETH
$4,616.67
-0.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 22:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
US Government Shutdown Showdown: Odds Stack up as Congress Fumbles the Budget
The odds of a U.S. government shutdown by Oct. 1, 2025, are looking hefty as Congress keeps sparring along party lines, with no bipartisan deal in sight to push through the required spending bills or even a stopgap continuing resolution (CR). Polymarket bettors, never shy about calling it how they see it, are pegging the […]
U
$0.015
+43.95%
OCT
$0.09249
-2.28%
PUSH
$0.03631
-0.41%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 22:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
TON Strategy Executes Share Buybacks Under $250M Plan, Starts Staking TON
TON Strategy executes a $250M stock buyback plan and focuses on Toncoin, aiming to boost shareholder value and growth. TON Strategy Company (formerly Verb Technology) approved a $250 million stock buyback program to enhance shareholder value. The company also made Toncoin its core treasury asset, signaling its deepened commitment to digital assets. The stock […] The post TON Strategy Executes Share Buybacks Under $250M Plan, Starts Staking TON appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TON
$3.183
-0.59%
CORE
$0.4627
-1.72%
BOOST
$0.09264
+2.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?
The post Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Examining App Store activity is one of the easiest ways to gauge crypto use. Over the past several months, the Coinbase and Phantom Wallet apps have consistently been among the most searched-for finance apps globally. The rising demand for mobile-based trading platforms has been powering this trend. With booming interest in new wallets and exchanges, …
MOBILE
$0.0003618
+2.40%
APP
$0.00264
+4.76%
NOW
$0.00578
-1.86%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia
2025/09/13 22:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position