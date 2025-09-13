China hits back with anti-dumping probe on US analog chips as Trump targets SMIC-linked firms

On Saturday, China's Ministry of Commerce kicked off an anti-dumping investigation into American analog integrated circuit chips, accusing U.S. companies of selling at unfairly low prices. That same day, a second investigation was launched over what Beijing called discriminatory U.S. actions against Chinese semiconductor firms. The announcement came less than 24 hours before Chinese and American trade officials are set to meet in Madrid, Spain. China said the timing was based on complaints from local chipmakers who claim they've been "materially damaged" by U.S. exporters. The chips in question, analog ICs, are essential components found in electronics, cars, telecom gear, and industrial systems. These parts convert sound, light, and temperature into data that devices can use. The ministry said the investigation will run for one year, though it could extend further if needed. "This probe will determine if dumping occurred and how badly it hurt local producers," the statement said. China also confirmed that U.S. exporters and Chinese importers will be allowed to submit evidence and comment during the investigation. Trump expands blacklisting of SMIC-linked Chinese firms On Friday, the U.S. escalated its restrictions by blacklisting 32 new entities, most of them in China. This includes two Chinese firms, GMC Semiconductor Technology (Wuxi) Co and Jicun Semiconductor Technology, that were added to the Commerce Department's Entity List. Washington claims these companies acquired U.S. chipmaking equipment on behalf of SMIC Northern Integrated Circuit Manufacturing (Beijing) Corp and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (Beijing) Corporation. Both SMIC units were already on the list. The U.S. says any sale of chipmaking gear to them requires a license, and those licenses would likely be denied. The Federal Register notice cited national security concerns and China's push for tech independence as key factors behind the decision. Also added to the Entity List was Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Technology…