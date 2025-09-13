2025-09-15 Monday

Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025

Analysts predict this new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin could offer a Layer Brett Price Prediction of 65x, which overshadows the gains of Shiba Inu and Pepe combined. With the project noting its “where meme meets mechanism,” Layer Brett aims to fuse viral culture with robust blockchain utility and impressive staking rewards. Layer Brett emerges […] The post Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 22:48
Shiba Inu Responds to Shibarium Threat by Freezing 4.6M BONE Tokens

TLDR Shiba Inu froze 4.6M BONE after a flash loan exploit targeted Validator 1. SHIB paused staking and moved validator funds to a multisig hardware wallet. PeckShield flagged the breach; the SHIB team started a full security investigation. BONE token price surged over 40% within 24 hours after the emergency freeze. Shiba Inu developers have [...] The post Shiba Inu Responds to Shibarium Threat by Freezing 4.6M BONE Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/13 22:45
DCJPY: Unlocking a New Era of Digital Payments in Japan

BitcoinWorld DCJPY: Unlocking a New Era of Digital Payments in Japan Are you ready for a financial revolution? Japan is taking a monumental leap into the future of digital finance. SBI Shinsei Bank is making headlines by becoming the first Japanese bank to join JPMorgan’s cutting-edge blockchain-based payment network, Partior. This pivotal move sets the stage for the highly anticipated issuance of the DCJPY, a deposit token-based digital yen, promising to redefine how corporate clients handle international transactions. What is the Buzz Around DCJPY and Partior? SBI Shinsei Bank’s decision to integrate with Partior marks a significant milestone. Partior, powered by JPMorgan, leverages blockchain technology to create a more efficient and secure global payment infrastructure. This collaboration isn’t just about adopting new tech; it’s about solving real-world financial challenges. Faster Transactions: Imagine international remittances that take minutes instead of days. This is the promise of the DCJPY and Partior working together. Reduced Costs: Traditional cross-border payments often come with hefty fees. The new system aims to drastically cut these expenses, benefiting corporate clients. Enhanced Security: Blockchain’s inherent security features provide a robust framework for managing digital assets and transactions. This initiative positions SBI Shinsei Bank at the forefront of digital innovation in Japan’s banking sector, showcasing a clear vision for modernizing financial services. How Will DCJPY Transform Digital Payments? The core of this transformation lies with the DCJPY. Set for issuance in 2026, this digital yen is designed as a tokenized deposit, meaning its value is directly pegged at one token to one Japanese yen. This 1:1 peg ensures stability and trust, making it a reliable medium for digital transactions. Under Japan’s revised Payment Services Act, only licensed banks are authorized to issue such tokens. This regulatory clarity provides a strong foundation for the DCJPY‘s adoption and ensures consumer protection. Furthermore, the ambition extends beyond just SBI Shinsei Bank; Japan Post Bank also plans to utilize the DCJPY for securities settlements, also beginning in 2026. This broader application highlights the versatile potential of this digital currency. The benefits are clear and compelling: Efficiency: Say goodbye to long waiting times. Cross-border payments become near-instant. Cost-Effectiveness: Businesses can save substantially on transaction fees, directly impacting their bottom line. Interoperability: Joining a network like Partior opens doors for seamless integration with other financial institutions globally. What Does This Mean for the Future of Finance? The move by SBI Shinsei Bank and the impending launch of DCJPY signal a significant shift in the global financial landscape. Japan is demonstrating its commitment to embracing digital currencies and blockchain technology for practical, real-world applications. This could inspire other nations and financial institutions to accelerate their own digital currency initiatives. However, like any major innovation, there are considerations. Ensuring regulatory harmonization across different jurisdictions will be crucial for the widespread adoption of such networks. Interoperability between various digital currencies and payment systems will also be key to unlocking their full potential. Despite these challenges, the trajectory is clear: digital, blockchain-powered payments are becoming an undeniable part of our financial future. The commitment to reducing international remittance times to mere minutes while significantly lowering fees isn’t just a technical upgrade; it’s a strategic enhancement that can empower businesses and foster greater global economic connectivity. This is a game-changer for corporate finance. FAQs About DCJPY and Digital Payments What is DCJPY? DCJPY is a deposit token-based digital yen, meaning its value is directly pegged 1:1 to the Japanese yen. It will be issued by banks under Japan’s Payment Services Act. Which bank is the first in Japan to join JPMorgan’s Partior network? SBI Shinsei Bank is the first Japanese bank to join JPMorgan’s blockchain-based payment network, Partior. When is DCJPY expected to be issued? SBI Shinsei Bank plans to issue the DCJPY for its corporate clients in 2026. What are the main benefits of using DCJPY and Partior? The primary benefits include significantly reducing international remittance times to minutes and substantially lowering transaction fees for corporate clients. Are other Japanese banks using DCJPY? Yes, in addition to SBI Shinsei Bank, Japan Post Bank also intends to use DCJPY for securities settlements starting in 2026. This is an exciting development that could truly transform how money moves across borders. Don’t keep this groundbreaking news to yourself! Share this article on your social media channels to inform your network about Japan’s pioneering steps in digital finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital currencies institutional adoption. This post DCJPY: Unlocking a New Era of Digital Payments in Japan first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 22:45
Top Altcoins Right Now: Layer Brett and Cardano Price Rallies Expected, But Pi Coin Doesn’t Make The Cut

This new Layer 2 memecoin, currently priced at $0.055 in its presale, is generating significant buzz as investors are tagging it a top altcoin. While many anticipate a Cardano Price rally and question Pi Coin’s (PI) market potential, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) offers a unique fusion of meme culture and genuine blockchain utility. Early backers are […] The post Top Altcoins Right Now: Layer Brett and Cardano Price Rallies Expected, But Pi Coin Doesn’t Make The Cut appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 22:44
6 Explosive Altcoins With More Upside Than DOGE—Analysts Forecast 10,000% Rallies Ahead

Some coins are attracting attention for their rapid rise in value. Experts see a few names that may provide stronger gains than the popular meme coin, Dogecoin. These tokens, set for major rallies, are getting early interest from traders. Discover which projects are topping analyst lists and why investors are excited about their future potential. […] Continue Reading: 6 Explosive Altcoins With More Upside Than DOGE—Analysts Forecast 10,000% Rallies Ahead
Coinstats2025/09/13 22:43
Ray Dalio warns AI and humanoid robots will exacerbate wealth inequality, necessitating a new “redistribution policy”

The post Ray Dalio warns AI and humanoid robots will exacerbate wealth inequality, necessitating a new “redistribution policy” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has warned about the future impact of AI and humanoid robots. According to him, a serious spike in wealth inequality will necessitate a new redistribution policy.  In an interview on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, Ray Dalio explained his concerns, suggesting that these advanced technologies are meant to benefit the top 1% to 10% of the population significantly more than everyone else. This could potentially lead to profound societal challenges. With the top 1% to 10% “benefiting a lot,” he foresees that being a dividing force. He described the current business climate on AI and robotics as a “crazy boom.” To that end, the founder of the biggest hedge fund in history said that redistribution will be very important, which may come as a surprise. Ray Dalio says that AI  could render many current professions obsolete  Dalio also brought up the scariest conversation about AI taking up jobs. He described a future where humanoid robots, smarter than humans, and advanced AI systems, powered by trillions of dollars in investment, could render many current professions obsolete.  He questioned the need for lawyers, accountants, and medical professionals if highly intelligent robots with PhD-level knowledge become commonplace. He noted, “We will not need a lot of those jobs […] why would you need even a highly skilled professional if there’s a “humanoid robot that is smarter than all of us and has a PhD and everything.”  According to him, the bad outweighs the good. While promising great advances, the technological leap also carries the potential for great conflicts. Ray Dalio told Steve Bartlett that the shift will have to be more than just a redistribution of money policy because underutilization and money may not be a great combination. According to him, if one redistributes money but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 22:42
Unprecedented Surge: Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Now Exceed 1 Million BTC

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Now Exceed 1 Million BTC The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with an exciting development: public companies Bitcoin holdings have reached a monumental milestone. For the first time, the top 100 publicly traded companies globally collectively own over 1 million BTC. This incredible surge highlights a growing trend of institutional adoption, signaling a new era for digital assets and demonstrating a profound shift in corporate treasury strategies. What’s Driving the Growth in Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings? This remarkable accumulation of Bitcoin by corporate treasuries isn’t just a fleeting trend; it’s a strategic shift. Michael Saylor, the visionary founder of MicroStrategy, recently shared on X that a dozen publicly traded companies significantly boosted their Bitcoin portfolios in just the past week. This indicates a strong, sustained interest in digital assets. Strategic Treasury Management: Companies are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a superior store of value compared to traditional fiat currencies, especially amidst inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties. Diversification: Adding Bitcoin to corporate balance sheets provides essential diversification away from conventional assets, offering potential for higher returns and risk mitigation. Long-Term Vision: Many corporations, led by forward-thinking executives, recognize Bitcoin’s potential as a foundational digital asset for the future global economy, positioning themselves for long-term growth. These factors collectively contribute to the growing confidence in Bitcoin as a legitimate and valuable asset for corporate treasuries. How Are These Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Impacting the Market? The accumulation of such a substantial amount of Bitcoin by corporations has several profound implications for the broader crypto market. It lends immense credibility to Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class, moving it beyond speculative retail interest into the realm of serious institutional investment. This validation is crucial for its mainstream acceptance. When major companies commit significant capital to Bitcoin, it sends a powerful signal to other institutional players and traditional investors. This widespread validation can lead to several positive outcomes: Increased Stability: Large, long-term corporate holdings can contribute to greater price stability by reducing the supply available for short-term trading, thus mitigating volatility. Enhanced Liquidity: While holdings are often long-term, their presence on balance sheets can indirectly enhance market liquidity as more financial products and services emerge to cater to these entities, such as custodial services and lending platforms. Broader Acceptance: The more corporations embrace Bitcoin, the more it becomes integrated into mainstream financial systems, paving the way for wider public acceptance and utility in everyday transactions. What Challenges and Opportunities Arise from Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings? While the growth in public companies Bitcoin holdings is undeniably exciting, it’s not without its complexities. Companies holding Bitcoin face unique challenges, including navigating evolving regulatory landscapes, managing complex accounting procedures for digital assets, and implementing robust security solutions to protect their substantial digital investments. However, these challenges are often outweighed by the significant opportunities. Opportunities: Innovation: The demand from corporations is spurring innovation across the crypto ecosystem, leading to advancements in secure custody solutions, sophisticated financial reporting tools, and advanced risk management strategies specifically tailored for digital assets. Competitive Advantage: Early adopters in the corporate space may gain a significant competitive edge by demonstrating foresight and aligning their strategies with future financial trends, attracting both talent and capital. Investor Confidence: Strong corporate interest in Bitcoin can significantly boost overall investor confidence in the crypto space, attracting even more capital and top-tier talent, fostering further growth and development. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for anyone observing the evolving financial landscape and the increasing role of digital assets. In conclusion, the milestone of public companies Bitcoin holdings surpassing 1 million BTC is a watershed moment. It underscores Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a cornerstone asset for some of the world’s most influential corporations. This institutional embrace is not just about accumulating digital gold; it’s about reshaping corporate treasury strategies, validating a new asset class, and paving the way for Bitcoin’s enduring role in the global economy. The future of finance is clearly taking a decentralized turn, and these companies are leading the charge towards a more digitally integrated financial world. Frequently Asked Questions About Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Here are some common questions regarding the increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin: What does “public companies Bitcoin holdings” signify? It refers to the amount of Bitcoin held on the balance sheets of publicly traded corporations. This signifies a growing trend where traditional companies are diversifying their treasury reserves into digital assets like Bitcoin, indicating confidence in its long-term value. Which public company holds the most Bitcoin? MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, is famously known for holding the largest amount of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies. Their aggressive accumulation strategy has positioned them as a leader in corporate Bitcoin adoption. Why are more public companies investing in Bitcoin? Companies are increasingly investing in Bitcoin for several strategic reasons: as a hedge against inflation, for balance sheet diversification, and as a potential growth asset. They see Bitcoin as “digital gold” that can preserve and grow capital over time. How does this trend impact Bitcoin’s market stability? Significant public companies Bitcoin holdings can contribute to greater market stability. These large, long-term investors are less likely to engage in short-term trading, which can reduce volatility and provide a more solid foundation for Bitcoin’s price. Are there any risks for companies holding Bitcoin? Yes, companies face risks such as price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and the need for robust security to prevent theft or loss of assets. However, many believe the potential rewards outweigh these challenges. Found this insight into public companies Bitcoin holdings compelling? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Unprecedented Surge: Public Companies Bitcoin Holdings Now Exceed 1 Million BTC first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/13 22:40
Blockstream Phishing Warning Highlights 3 New Crypto Projects for Safer Investing

Phishing attacks are on the rise in crypto. Blockstream recently warned users of a fake firmware email campaign targeting its […] The post Blockstream Phishing Warning Highlights 3 New Crypto Projects for Safer Investing  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 22:38
Dogecoin Set to Explode? Analyst Predicts After 42% Surge

Dogecoin sharply rose to $0.3069, last seen in February
Coinstats2025/09/13 22:38
This Dogecoin Rival Could Jump 17,000% by 2026, With Potential to Surpass Pi Coin by October

The emerging Ethereum Layer 2 solution, Layer Brett, has already surpassed $3.5 million in presale contributions. Currently priced at just […] The post This Dogecoin Rival Could Jump 17,000% by 2026, With Potential to Surpass Pi Coin by October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 22:37
