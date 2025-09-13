ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Could Hedera Still See a Big Rally? Analyst Reveals 3 Bold Price Scenarios for HBAR
In September Hedera price has seen some upward move, but what if that is just the beginning? Despite the market’s constant swings, some analysts, Lee the Captain, believe HBAR could still see massive upside. He thinks if a true altcoin season kicks in, Hedera could shock the market with a move few are expecting. Crypto
ALTCOIN
$0.0005881
-2.39%
MOVE
$0.1294
-0.69%
LEE
$1.55
--%
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:00
New Crypto Projects Focused on Security After Blockstream’s Phishing Alert
The post New Crypto Projects Focused on Security After Blockstream’s Phishing Alert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 17:38 Blockstream’s phishing alert puts security in focus. Check out 3 new crypto projects aiming to make investing safer. Phishing attacks are on the rise in crypto. Blockstream recently warned users of a fake firmware email campaign targeting its Jade hardware wallet. These scams cost crypto users over $12M in August alone, affecting more than 15K people. Add to that the new ModStealer malware targeting wallet extensions, and you’ve got a perfect storm for bad actors. With losses now well into the billions, everyone – from new crypto users to seasoned traders – needs better tools and more secure options. Here are three new crypto projects that are trying to give investors extra safety in this messy landscape. Why Security Has to Improve Now Crypto scams aren’t just annoying – they’re getting more sophisticated. Attackers mimic official firmware updates, clone domains, use phishing emails tied to fake personas or businesses, and sometimes steal funds before you realise what’s going on. Hardware wallet users – once considered the safest in crypto – are being targeted too, like in the Blockstream Jade case. At the same time, rising demand for meme coins and other new crypto launches means more eyeballs and more chances for scam artists. If you mix hype + easy access + fear (or urgency) in messaging, the conditions are ripe for fraud. So projects that bake in security and transparency early are more valuable than ever. 1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Security-Powered Utility for Safer Investing Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a presale coin riding the hype wave. Priced at $0.025635 in presale and already pulling in $15.7M, it’s shaping up as a project built to reward holders while tackling one of crypto’s biggest headaches: security. With phishing scams…
T
$0.01677
+0.17%
HYPE
$54.56
-0.23%
RISE
$0.012154
+1.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:57
Dogecoin ETF Launch and Supply Buyback Put DOGE on Track for 111% Price Run
TLDR: Dogecoin price rises 38.9% in seven days, crossing $0.30 for the first time since its 1-year downtrend. First Dogecoin ETF launches next week as market makers plan to buy up 5% of circulating supply. DOGE breaks out of a year-long descending triangle, signaling potential for a strong upside move. Traders eye $0.6533 as breakout [...] The post Dogecoin ETF Launch and Supply Buyback Put DOGE on Track for 111% Price Run appeared first on Blockonomi.
MOVE
$0.1294
-0.69%
DOGE
$0.27801
-3.17%
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 22:56
Rabby Wallet integrates XRPL EVM chain with Peersyst
The post Rabby Wallet integrates XRPL EVM chain with Peersyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Rabby Wallet now supports the XRPL EVM chain, expanding its compatibility. The integration brings Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to the XRP Ledger. Rabby Wallet has integrated the XRPL EVM chain in partnership with Peersyst. The integration allows Rabby Wallet users to access the XRPL EVM chain, which brings Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility to the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Peersyst collaborated on the integration to enable this functionality within the wallet interface. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rabby-wallet-integrates-xrpl-evm-peersyst/
XRP
$3.0555
-1.76%
COM
$0.017626
--%
VIRTUAL
$1.2759
-5.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:56
Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock: Jumps as Quantum Partnerships Fuel International Expansion
TLDR Rigetti Computing forged partnerships with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and Montana State University to expand quantum research reach Stock climbed 9.4% year-to-date in 2025 but faces expected 19.7% revenue decline and continued losses Company advances Cepheus platform with chiplet-based architecture to improve quantum computing scalability and reduce error rates Analysts maintain [...] The post Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock: Jumps as Quantum Partnerships Fuel International Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUEL
$0.00673
+8.54%
QUANTUM
$0.003927
-0.27%
Coincentral
2025/09/13 22:55
Massachusetts Attorney General Alleges Prediction Market Kalshi Violating Gambling Laws
The post Massachusetts Attorney General Alleges Prediction Market Kalshi Violating Gambling Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction market Kalshi is violating Massachusetts’ state gambling laws, its attorney general alleged in a lawsuit Friday. Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell alleged in a filing that sports event contracts, which Kalshi introduced in January 2025, violate the state’s sports wagering laws, which require operators to be licensed. Campbell is asking for a court to block Kalshi from offering sports prediction markets in the state without a license, as well as seeking monetary and other relief. Prediction markets have grown in popularity over the past few years, with crypto-focused companies like Polymarket and firms like Kalshi seeing immense interest over questions such as who would win the last presidential election. While the Massachusetts filing notes that Kalshi does offer these different categories of prediction markets, its lone charge is focused on the company’s sports-related bets. The filing said Kalshi’s prediction markets, which are structured as binary options, operate the same way licensed sports wagering operators’ products do, comparing it to FanDuel as an example. “Kalshi is in the business of accepting wagers, defined as ‘a sum of money or thing of value risked on an uncertain occurrence’ on amateur and professional sporting events in the form of selling sporting event contracts,” the filing said, adding, “Kalshi’s sporting event contracts constitute sports wagering” as defined by Massachusetts laws and applicable regulations. Kalshi had been through a lengthy legal tussle at the federal level when it battled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the legality of its business model, but the regulator ultimately backed down earlier this year. Now, one of Kalshi’s board members, former CFTC commissioner Brian Quintenz, is President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the agency. A portion of the Massachusetts lawsuit points to Kalshi actions the attorney general’s office alleges are designed to hook possible bettors. “Kalshi’s platform…
TRUMP
$8.772
-4.19%
FORM
$2.31
-12.82%
COM
$0.017626
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:52
Dr Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ Adds Jerry Jones, Mixed Reality And More
The post Dr Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ Adds Jerry Jones, Mixed Reality And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerry Jones makes a cameo appearance in Dr Pepper’s “Fansville” this season. Dr Pepper College football fan favorite Fansville, a satirical episodic drama from Dr Pepper set in a fictional college town, is returning for its eighth season. Over the past several years, college football players like Quinn Ewers, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, and DJ Uiagalelei have headlined the series. This year, however, Dr Pepper turned to someone from the pro football world: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Dr Pepper CMO Drew Panayiotou says the cameo from Jones came about in part thanks to his appearance on the Billy Bob Thornton led Landman TV show. “Jerry Jones did a segment playing himself in Landman, and I said, ‘Wow, Jerry seems to have some acting chops. Maybe we should think about him in college football.’” Panayiotou’s original idea was to play off a storyline from America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, an eight-part documentary series that premiered on Netflix in August. He’d already been thinking about how Jones tries to get the best college players, and then, “Lo and behold, there was a story that came out a couple of weeks ago on Jerry’s Netflix series, and it talked about him negotiating differently with players in the draft.” Panayiotou passed that story along to his creative team, but they ended up coming back with the idea of pro towns versus college towns and “Away Game” was developed. In that episode, the college football fans are terrified to find themselves in Pro Town, a place where people go to yoga on Saturdays. There, they encounter Jones. “I think the best way to get value out of sponsorships is actually to think about how you do more than just putting your name on a stadium or putting your name on a sign,”…
D
$0.03612
-0.68%
BOB
$0.000005849
-0.05%
TOWN
$0.005156
+4.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:51
The deadline for MKR to SKY migration is September 18th. Failure to do so may result in losses.
PANews reported on September 13th that Balaner issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for migrating MKR tokens to SKY tokens is September 18th. This means that current MKR token holders only have five days to migrate, otherwise they may be penalized. If approved by governance, overdue migration will result in the loss of 1% of SKY tokens (increasing every quarter) starting from September 22nd. This means that for every MKR token held, 240 SKY tokens may be lost.
TOKEN
$0.01464
-3.36%
MAY
$0.05194
+10.95%
PANews
2025/09/13 22:51
Shiba Inu price eyes a 20% jump after major Shibarium update
Shiba Inu price continued its recovery on Saturday, Sep. 13, as the total value locked in Shibarium network rose and as SHIB balances on exchanges retreated.
SHIB
$0.00001373
-3.37%
SHIBA
$0.000000000603
+0.33%
ROSE
$0.02987
+1.70%
Crypto.news
2025/09/13 22:50
Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen
The post Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With a market valuation of slightly more than $549 billion, Ethereum is currently trading at about $4,550. Even though this is a solid position for the second-largest cryptocurrency, ETH reaching $25,000 in the coming years sounds too good to be true, and it most likely is. No single asset outside of global equities has ever maintained a market capitalization of approximately $3 trillion, which would require a price increase of almost six times. However, in the most dire circumstances, the route to such a valuation is imaginable. By 2026, the three hypothetical factors listed below might make Ethereum even more valuable than Bitcoin seemed at some point in market history. Unparalleled surge in market If ETH were to hit $25,000, the whole cryptocurrency market would have to undergo an unprecedented surge in capital inflow and adoption. If Bitcoin were to trade between $500,000 and $600,000, it might influence other cryptocurrencies, making Ethereum the leading smart contract platform. The basis for such growth would be a fourfold increase in ETH’s market capitalization, which would be fueled by a mix of institutional inflows, retail speculation and the widespread acceptance of the cryptocurrency as a mainstream asset class. Source: Coinmarkecap Institutional market control The dominance of institutions in ETH trading may be a second factor. If the market makers of ETFs and big funds took over the supply of Ethereum, selling pressure might be minimal. Reduced token availability on exchanges could artificially push prices higher. This would be similar to the kind of supply-demand engineering that occurs in conventional commodities markets, where controlled liquidity and scarcity lead to exaggerated valuations. Although there is a considerable chance that a bubble will form, it is possible if Ethereum will end up being the regulated choice for institutions. ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView Manipulation of supplies By…
SIX
$0.02186
+0.50%
MORE
$0.09661
+1.35%
FORM
$2.31
-12.82%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:49
