Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen

The post Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With a market valuation of slightly more than $549 billion, Ethereum is currently trading at about $4,550. Even though this is a solid position for the second-largest cryptocurrency, ETH reaching $25,000 in the coming years sounds too good to be true, and it most likely is. No single asset outside of global equities has ever maintained a market capitalization of approximately $3 trillion, which would require a price increase of almost six times. However, in the most dire circumstances, the route to such a valuation is imaginable. By 2026, the three hypothetical factors listed below might make Ethereum even more valuable than Bitcoin seemed at some point in market history. Unparalleled surge in market If ETH were to hit $25,000, the whole cryptocurrency market would have to undergo an unprecedented surge in capital inflow and adoption. If Bitcoin were to trade between $500,000 and $600,000, it might influence other cryptocurrencies, making Ethereum the leading smart contract platform. The basis for such growth would be a fourfold increase in ETH’s market capitalization, which would be fueled by a mix of institutional inflows, retail speculation and the widespread acceptance of the cryptocurrency as a mainstream asset class. Source: Coinmarkecap Institutional market control The dominance of institutions in ETH trading may be a second factor. If the market makers of ETFs and big funds took over the supply of Ethereum, selling pressure might be minimal. Reduced token availability on exchanges could artificially push prices higher. This would be similar to the kind of supply-demand engineering that occurs in conventional commodities markets, where controlled liquidity and scarcity lead to exaggerated valuations. Although there is a considerable chance that a bubble will form, it is possible if Ethereum will end up being the regulated choice for institutions. ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView Manipulation of supplies By…