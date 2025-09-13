ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
A whale spent 3.82 million USDC to buy HYPE and currently holds over 420,000 HYPE
PANews reported on September 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 3.82 million USDC to purchase HYPE and currently holds more than 420,000 HYPE, with a floating profit of US$5.47 million.
HYPE
$54.52
-0.31%
MORE
$0.09661
+1.35%
USDC
$0.9993
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/13 23:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Rialo — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Rialo is a new blockchain from Subzero Labs, designed with a focus on developers. At the time of writing, the project is running the Rialo Raid Army campaign, where participants need to promote the project on X (Twitter). The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Hashed, and […] Сообщение Rialo — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
ARMY
$0.0195
-4.08%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Incrypted
2025/09/13 23:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
DOGE Price Prediction for September 13
Can price of DOGE fix above $0.30 by end of week?
DOGE
$0.27788
-3.21%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cypher Capital partners with Polygon to bring POL to Middle East institutions
The post Cypher Capital partners with Polygon to bring POL to Middle East institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon Labs partnered with Cypher Capital to expand institutional access to POL, the native asset of the Polygon blockchain, across the Middle East. It touted the partnership as a way to directly engage professional investors with Polygon’s infrastructure and give them structured opportunities to earn yield while strengthening the network. Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal announced the partnership on X, describing it as a first among many steps to bring POL to international institutions. He added that the demand for real yield in crypto is powerful and accelerating. Polygon plans to hold several institutional roundtables, exclusive events, and personalized investment solutions to match compliance, risk management, and transparency needs. Cypher Capital is a venture firm headquartered in Dubai, focusing on digital assets and Web3 innovation. Polygon and Cypher Capital launch program to reach institutional investors Polygon wants to make it easier for funds, corporations, and asset managers to access the digital asset space through its POL token. The company will therefore promote POL as an institutional-grade asset to provide a reliable yield and expose these professional investors to the growth of its Polygon ecosystem. Because the Dubai-based Cypher Capital has strong experience with regional markets, it is expected to help promote Polygon’s long-term program in the Middle East. The plan involves holding meetups to educate institutions on POL and improve liquidity so investors can exchange positions without friction. It will also create customized investment opportunities for these institutions before they commit funds. Nailwal said institutions will profit from participating in the company’s fast and efficient blockchain and strengthen the network with more liquidity and trust. He added that the demand for real yield in crypto is already high and that institutions joining POL are now part of a system designed to handle long-term global activity at scale. Working with Cypher…
REAL
$0.06395
-0.40%
TRUST
$0.0005812
+6.91%
MORE
$0.09661
+1.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:06
ແບ່ງປັນ
ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000
PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
TOKEN
$0.01457
-3.82%
ETHFI
$1.4766
+1.27%
ETH
$4,615.66
-0.28%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/13 23:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana Soars After Galaxy Orchestrates Record $1.65B Raise
When Galaxy spends 700 million on Solana, it’s no longer poker: it’s the smashing entry of a crypto altcoin into the gilded halls of traditional finance. L’article Solana Soars After Galaxy Orchestrates Record $1.65B Raise est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
ALTCOIN
$0.0005881
-2.39%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin.com Launches Fundraiser to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family With Bitcoin and Crypto Donations
The post Bitcoin.com Launches Fundraiser to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family With Bitcoin and Crypto Donations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin.com today announced the launch of a dedicated fundraiser to support the family of Charlie Kirk, following his tragic passing. The initiative invites the global crypto community to contribute using Bitcoin and leading digital assets, ensuring 100% of proceeds are delivered directly to Kirk’s family. Charlie Kirk was not only a passionate advocate for freedom […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-launches-fundraiser-to-support-charlie-kirks-family-with-bitcoin-and-crypto-donations/
COM
$0.017626
--%
FREEDOM
$0.0000000452
-14.70%
NOT
$0.001919
-3.61%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:04
ແບ່ງປັນ
Here’s Where Aurora Borealis May Appear Tonight And This Weekend
The post Here’s Where Aurora Borealis May Appear Tonight And This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Several states along the Canadian border may have a chance to see the northern lights this weekend, and there’s a chance for a heightened forecast with some geomagnetic storms predicted, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There is a chance for some geomagnetic storms, potentially making the phenomenon visible in more states, forecasters said. APA/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights have a slight possibility of being seen as far south as southern Minnesota. On Sunday, the agency forecast a Kp index of four, though it’s possible the forecast is raised later in the weekend as NOAA expects possible minor geomagnetic storms late Sunday and early Monday, according to its three-day outlook. Calmer auroral activity is projected for Monday night, with a maximum Kp index of around three expected. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? The northern lights will have the highest chance of visibility throughout northern Canada and in Alaska, once the sun sets in the state. On Saturday, auroral activity has a lesser, yet still possible chance of visibility in parts of Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends to areas in Washington, South Dakota and Maine. (See maps below.) Saturday night’s view line. NOAA Sunday night’s view line. NOAA What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? NOAA recommends traveling to a north-facing, high vantage point away from light pollution to see the northern lights, which the agency said are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Aurora borealis is best seen throughout the winter as days are shorter, though the phenomenon can still be seen throughout the year, depending on solar activity. What’s…
M
$2.57346
+7.01%
SUN
$0.020796
+0.38%
MORE
$0.09661
+1.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Bull Cycle Could Extend To 2026, Arthur Hayes Predicts
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.017626
--%
BULL
$0.00325
-1.90%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
GBP/USD slips as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
The post GBP/USD slips as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD eases after a daily high of 1.3580, as the US Dollar recovers despite softer US sentiment and sticky inflation. Fed is expected to cut 25 bps next week, with SEP clarifying forward guidance; Deutsche Bank sees three cuts in 2025. UK GDP stagnates in July, while the BoE is likely to hold rates at 4%, narrowing policy divergence with the Fed. The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats during the North American session on Friday by a modest 0.10% as the US Dollar (USD) recovers some ground, after a week that witnessed US inflation remaining steady above the Fed’s 2% goal but controlled. GBP/USD trades at 1.3556 after hitting a daily high of 1.3580. Sterling retreats after US inflation steadies and consumer sentiment weakens, with focus shifting to central banks The latest consumer and producer price inflation in the US provided a green light to the Fed to resume its easing cycle, as prices, although they remain high, stay below the 3% threshold. Next week, the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points, and the likelihood of providing forward guidance about policy will be clarified by the latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Banks like the Deutsche Bank expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 bps in all three meetings this year, meaning that the Fed funds rate will reach the 3.50%-3.75% range. Data from the US showed that Consumer Sentiment fell in September to its lowest level since June, according to the University of Michigan. The Consumer Sentiment Index dipped from 58.2 to 55.4. Inflation expectations for one year were unchanged at 4.8% and for five years rose from 3.5% to 3.9%. In the meantime, the UK economic docket announced that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the UK stagnated, remaining unchanged in July, after…
INDEX
$1.219
-0.32%
COM
$0.017626
--%
LIKE
$0.010557
-3.50%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position